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Home > Sports News > Maa Durga, Mamata Di, Modiji Cannot Predict The Result: Sourav Ganguly On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls

Maa Durga, Mamata Di, Modiji Cannot Predict The Result: Sourav Ganguly On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls

Sourav Ganguly says even "Maa Durga" can’t predict the 2026 Bengal Election result. Dada weighs in on the BJP vs. TMC exit poll clash. Read more.

Maa Durga, Mamata Di, Modiji Cannot Predict The Result: Sourav Ganguly On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls. Photo X
Maa Durga, Mamata Di, Modiji Cannot Predict The Result: Sourav Ganguly On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 21:55 IST

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Maa Durga, Mamata Di, Modiji Cannot Predict The Result: Sourav Ganguly On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls

In a charged, highly polarised political atmosphere, former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has given a blunt reality check on the upcoming 2026 Bengal Assembly elections. The state is on the edge of expectation. ‘Dada’ proved that even the most influential people – divine or political – cannot predict the final verdict of the people.

During a recent interaction with local reporters on Friday, Ganguly was asked to weigh in on the likely victor in what many are calling Bengal’s most closely fought election to date. His response was characteristically direct. “Mamata didi”, “Modiji” and even Bengal’s presiding deity Maa Durga cannot predict the result of the 2026 Bengal Assembly elections, Ganguly remarked, emphasizing the sheer unpredictability of the current political climate.

The election has been marred by intense friction, particularly following the release of exit polls. While several major surveys have projected a historic victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the state remains gripped by a “curiosity vacuum.” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vociferously rejected these projections, labeling them a collective attempt by the BJP and “Godi” media to manipulate the narrative and prevent a potential stock market “landslide.”

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The Phalodi Satta Bazar buzzes to the contrary and adds to the confusion. The betting market, though unofficial but powerful, has suggested a BJP wave, leading to second-guessing by political pundits and ordinary citizens alike of the official exit polls.

When pressed further by reporters for a definitive take on who holds the upper hand, the former BCCI President maintained his neutral stance. “How can I answer such a question?” Sourav said. “Only on Monday, when the ballot box opens, will we all know the answer.”

The 2026 edition has gone into overdrive for a state accustomed to ferocious political battles. Even the ‘Prince of Calcutta’ has not been able to call the game before the last over and Bengal is in a state of suspended animation. Will the Trinamool Congress hold its fortress or will the BJP finally break the red-and-green corridor? That will be a mystery till the seals on the EVMs are broken this Monday. Until then, the result is beyond the reach of even the most seasoned forecasters, as Ganguly points out.

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Tags: Bengal Assembly Election 2026 ResultBJP vs TMC Bengal 2026Mamata Banerjee Exit PollsPhalodi Satta Bazar Bengal PredictionSourav Ganguly 2026 ElectionSourav Ganguly quote on Bengal pollsWho will win Bengal Election 2026

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Maa Durga, Mamata Di, Modiji Cannot Predict The Result: Sourav Ganguly On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls

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Maa Durga, Mamata Di, Modiji Cannot Predict The Result: Sourav Ganguly On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls
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