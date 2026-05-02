WWE SmackDown Match Card On May 1, 2026: Cody Rhodes Addresses Orton’s Betrayal and Ricky Saints Debuts | How To Watch In USA, India

WWE SmackDown Match Card On May 1, 2026: The blue brand invades the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma tonight for the May 1, 2026 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. With WWE Backlash a little more than a week away in Tampa, the tension is at a fever pitch. The card tonight will also be a mix of veteran dominance, new blood coming up from the NXT ranks and the aftermath of a shocking betrayal that has left the Undisputed WWE Championship in limbo.

The Queen Meets the New Guard

The night’s headliner features Charlotte Flair taking on the leader of the new faction, Fatal Influence. Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid’s explosive call-ups have systematically taken it to the veteran locker room leaders. The trio blindsided Flair and Alexa Bliss last week, derailing their pursuit of the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Flair looks to remind the “Influencers” tonight why she is the most decorated woman in WWE history. That said, with Henley and Reid both expected to be ringside, the question is still: Will the Queen be alone, or will reinforcements like Alexa Bliss or the new WWE Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley even the odds?

The Debut of Ricky Saints

The wrestling world has been buzzing ever since the announcement that former NXT Champion Ricky Saints (fka Ricky Starks) has officially signed with the blue brand. After a legendary run in NXT, Saints brings his trademark charisma and “Holy” intensity to the Friday night lights.

General Manager Nick Aldis has not revealed who the Saints are up against, but the murmurs around the ring suggest a marquee veteran ‘gatekeeper’ who’s set to step into the ring with the newcomer. This debut is a big shakeup on the SmackDown roster and a signal of a new era of technical excellence on Friday nights.

Cody Rhodes Addresses the “American Nightmare” Future

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to kick off the broadcast, and he has plenty to say. Rhodes has not been at 100% since his former mentor Randy Orton nailed him with the brutal Punt Kick. The champ isn’t about to back down even with the injury and tonight we expect a formal challenge for Backlash. Is the “Viper” back for more, or is there a new challenger in the wings?

The Fallout from Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu

Following a wild brawl on Raw, Jacob Fatu will be in action tonight. The Bloodline’s dynamics have never been more volatile after “OTC” Roman Reigns accepted Fatu’s challenge for a title showdown at Backlash. As Fatu prepares for the biggest match of his career, fans are eager to see how the SmackDown locker room reacts to his rising dominance.

WWE SmackDown Confirmed Card (May 1, 2026)

Singles Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Jacy Jayne (with Fatal Influence).

The Main Roster Debut: Ricky Saints makes his first SmackDown appearance.

The Opening Segment: Cody Rhodes addresses Randy Orton and the Backlash title picture.

Segment: Jacob Fatu responds to Roman Reigns.

Featured Stars: Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, and Trick Williams.

How to Watch In USA

Venue: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

Time: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT

Network: USA Network (USA) / Netflix (International)

How to Watch in India

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