LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Haj hike fare Bhagwant Mann drunk Iraganaboyina Chandu ai Falaq Naaz boat accident CWC League 2 Live Streaming ujjain Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape

Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape

A UK court has found James Holder, co-founder of the fashion brand Superdry, guilty of raping a woman after a night out in 2022.

A UK court has found James Holder, co-founder of the fashion brand Superdry, guilty of raping a woman after a night out in 2022. Photo: AI Generated
A UK court has found James Holder, co-founder of the fashion brand Superdry, guilty of raping a woman after a night out in 2022. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 02:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape

A UK court has found James Holder, co-founder of the fashion brand Superdry, guilty of raping a woman after a night out in 2022. The case has drawn attention due to Holder’s business background and the serious nature of the charges, with further legal proceedings, including sentencing, still awaited.

UK Court Verdict: Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Found Guilty of Rape

The 54-year-old went to the woman’s home without being invited after they had been drinking. He used the bathroom and later fell asleep on her bed. The report said he later woke up, called the woman, who was resting in the living room into the bedroom, and then raped her, as reported by Sky News.

The multi-millionaire denied the allegations of rape and assault by penetration, saying he had consensual sex. However, the jury cleared him of the assault by penetration charge but found him guilty of rape.

You Might Be Interested In

What Happened In Cheltenham?: Key Details Of The 2022 Incident And Trial

The incident happened on May 7, 2022, after Holder had spent the night at a bar in Cheltenham.

According to The Independent, the woman told the court that she kept asking Holder to stop, but he did not listen. The report said the situation ended when she managed to leave the bedroom, and Holder left her home soon after. She also rejected claims made during the trial that she had started the encounter.

After the verdict, the Superdry co-founder was taken into custody. He is likely to face a long prison sentence, though the court has not yet announced when he will be sentenced.

Past Legal Trouble and Superdry Journey: From Fashion Brand Success To Conviction

This is not the first time James Holder has been in legal trouble.

The Superdry co-founder was earlier banned from driving after admitting to drink-driving. At the age of 51, he was stopped by police while driving his Range Rover on July 28, 2023. A breath test showed 72 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath, which is more than double the legal limit of 35 mg.

As a result, he was banned from driving for 18 months. According to The Independent, he was also fined £1,800, asked to pay £85 in legal costs, and a victim surcharge of £720.

James Holder started Superdry in 2003 with Julian Dunkerton, beginning as a small stall in a market in Cheltenham. In 2004, they opened their first store in London. Holder mainly handled the clothing design and helped build the brand.

The brand’s style was inspired by Dunkerton’s interest in American fashion and Holder’s liking for Japanese design and typography.

Superdry became more popular in 2005 after footballer David Beckham was seen wearing its clothes. Holder continued to lead the brand’s product innovation work until 2016, when he stepped down from his role but kept a share in the company.

Also Read: Will Donald Trump Finally Win The Nobel Peace Prize? US President Reportedly Linked To Nominations List Along With Greta Thunberg And…

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: fashion brandJames Holdernight out in 2022RapeSuperdryUK court

RELATED News

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Plunges Over 90% Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict, Hundreds of Vessels Stranded in Gulf As West Asia Crisis Disrupts Key Oil Route

Overseas Mega Jobs Fair 2026: 3,400+ Global Job Openings for Filipinos on Labor Day in Quezon City

Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours

Premium Bonds Prize Checker: Who Won the £1 Million Jackpot in May 2026? Full Results Here

LATEST NEWS

Meet Laila Faisal, Abhishek Sharma’s Rumoured Girlfriend: Kashmiri Entrepreneur and LRF Designs Co-Founder Goes Viral Amid Yesha Sagar–Sameer Rizvi Link-Up Buzz | See Hot And Glamorous Pics

Did Ramiz Raja Kiss Lisa Sthalekar? PSL 2026 Viral Moment Triggers Controversy

Maa Durga, Mamata Di, Modiji Cannot Predict The Result: Sourav Ganguly On 2026 Bengal Assembly Polls

War Of Words In Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari Calls TMC’s EVM Charge A ‘Publicity Stunt’ Ahead Of Results

‘They Set A Reminder Atleast’: Trisha Krishnan Takes A Clever Dig At Karuppu’s Makers Over Delay In Releasing First Look, Also Reveals Why She Skipped The Audio Launch

Why Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Went To Supreme Court Ahead Of West Bengal Election Results

West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why

DC vs RR: Why David Miller and Lungi Ngidi Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle

New ‘Missing Link’ of Mumbai Pune Expressway Opens; It Will Cut Travel Time By 30 Minutes

Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape
Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape
Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape
Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape

QUICK LINKS