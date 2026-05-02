Who Is James Holder? Superdry Co-Founder Found Guilty Of Rape

A UK court has found James Holder, co-founder of the fashion brand Superdry, guilty of raping a woman after a night out in 2022. The case has drawn attention due to Holder’s business background and the serious nature of the charges, with further legal proceedings, including sentencing, still awaited.

UK Court Verdict: Superdry Co-Founder James Holder Found Guilty of Rape



The 54-year-old went to the woman’s home without being invited after they had been drinking. He used the bathroom and later fell asleep on her bed. The report said he later woke up, called the woman, who was resting in the living room into the bedroom, and then raped her, as reported by Sky News.

The multi-millionaire denied the allegations of rape and assault by penetration, saying he had consensual sex. However, the jury cleared him of the assault by penetration charge but found him guilty of rape.





What Happened In Cheltenham?: Key Details Of The 2022 Incident And Trial

The incident happened on May 7, 2022, after Holder had spent the night at a bar in Cheltenham.

According to The Independent, the woman told the court that she kept asking Holder to stop, but he did not listen. The report said the situation ended when she managed to leave the bedroom, and Holder left her home soon after. She also rejected claims made during the trial that she had started the encounter.

After the verdict, the Superdry co-founder was taken into custody. He is likely to face a long prison sentence, though the court has not yet announced when he will be sentenced.





Past Legal Trouble and Superdry Journey: From Fashion Brand Success To Conviction



This is not the first time James Holder has been in legal trouble.

The Superdry co-founder was earlier banned from driving after admitting to drink-driving. At the age of 51, he was stopped by police while driving his Range Rover on July 28, 2023. A breath test showed 72 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of breath, which is more than double the legal limit of 35 mg.

As a result, he was banned from driving for 18 months. According to The Independent, he was also fined £1,800, asked to pay £85 in legal costs, and a victim surcharge of £720.

James Holder started Superdry in 2003 with Julian Dunkerton, beginning as a small stall in a market in Cheltenham. In 2004, they opened their first store in London. Holder mainly handled the clothing design and helped build the brand.

The brand’s style was inspired by Dunkerton’s interest in American fashion and Holder’s liking for Japanese design and typography.

Superdry became more popular in 2005 after footballer David Beckham was seen wearing its clothes. Holder continued to lead the brand’s product innovation work until 2016, when he stepped down from his role but kept a share in the company.

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