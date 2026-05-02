Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Raja Shivaji Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: The historical drama Raaja Shivaji which features Riteish Deshmukh has opened in theatres with a decent start on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. As per trade reports the film earned approximately Rs 11.35 crore in India on its first day. The Hindi-Marathi film which also features Genelia D’Souza Abhishek Bachchan Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan has opened successfully at the box office with strong initial results but it still trails behind Vicky Kaushal’s movie Chaava in first day numbers.

Raja S hivaji Box Office Collection Day 1

The Raaja Shivaji movie reached 11.70 crore net earnings in India on its first day according to Sacnilk. The film performed better in Marathi than in Hindi with an overall occupancy of about 32%. The total revenue from the project reached ₹11.70 crore because the Marathi version generated ₹8.75 crore and the Hindi version produced ₹2.95 crore. The opening provides decent results which create suspense about upcoming performance results during upcoming weekend days.

Raja Shivaji VS Chaava Box Office Collection Day 1

Raja Shivaji earned about one-third of what Chhaava made on its opening day. The Riteish Deshmukh starrer collected approximately Rs 11 crore on Day 1 while Chhaava had earned about Rs 33 crore.

It’s also important to note that Raja Shivaji was released on about 6 000 screens whereas Chhaava had a much wider release with around 16 000 shows.

Raja Shivaji Movie

Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh and is based on the life of Shivaji the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. The husband and wife team of Riteish and Genelia portray the roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai in the film. The couple introduced their sons Rahyl and Riaan to play the role of young Shivaji.

The movie also features a strong supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte in important roles. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹100 crore, it is said to be the most expensive Marathi film so far. The film was also released in Hindi and has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

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