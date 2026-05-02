Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming Los Angeles Mayoral Race Brie Bella bullion market Assembly Elections 2026 patriot box office collection Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy Bangalore weather today did Ilhan Omar marry her brother israel donald trump Falaq Naaz CWC League 2 Live Streaming
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Raaja Shivaji Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: The historical drama Raaja Shivaji which features Riteish Deshmukh has opened in theatres with a decent start on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. As per trade reports the film earned approximately Rs 11.35 crore in India on its first day.

Raja Shivaji Box Office
Raja Shivaji Box Office

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 09:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Raja Shivaji Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: The historical drama Raaja Shivaji which features Riteish Deshmukh has opened in theatres with a decent start on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. As per trade reports the film earned approximately Rs 11.35 crore in India on its first day. The Hindi-Marathi film which also features Genelia D’Souza Abhishek Bachchan Sanjay Dutt and Vidya Balan has opened successfully at the box office with strong initial results but it still trails behind Vicky Kaushal’s movie Chaava in first day numbers. 

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1

The Raaja Shivaji movie reached 11.70 crore net earnings in India on its first day according to Sacnilk. The film performed better in Marathi than in Hindi with an overall occupancy of about 32%. The total revenue from the project reached ₹11.70 crore because the Marathi version generated ₹8.75 crore and the Hindi version produced ₹2.95 crore. The opening provides decent results which create suspense about upcoming performance results during upcoming weekend days. 

Raja Shivaji VS Chaava Box Office Collection Day 1

Raja Shivaji earned about one-third of what Chhaava made on its opening day. The Riteish Deshmukh starrer collected approximately Rs 11 crore on Day 1 while Chhaava had earned about Rs 33 crore. 
It’s also important to note that Raja Shivaji was released on about 6 000 screens whereas Chhaava had a much wider release with around 16 000 shows.

You Might Be Interested In

Raja Shivaji Movie

Raja Shivaji is co-written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh and is based on the life of Shivaji the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film is produced by Genelia D’Souza and Jyoti Deshpande. The husband and wife team of Riteish and Genelia portray the roles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai in the film. The couple introduced their sons Rahyl and Riaan to play the role of young Shivaji. 

The movie also features a strong supporting cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, and Amole Gupte in important roles. Reportedly made on a budget of ₹100 crore, it is said to be the most expensive Marathi film so far. The film was also released in Hindi and has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

Also Read: Patriot Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal-Mammootty Film Earns Rs 29.37 Crore Worldwide, Kerala Leads Big Opening 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13

RELATED News

‘Kara’ Box Office Collection Day 2: Dhanush Starrer Sees Steady Growth, Earns Rs 20.20 Crore Worldwide Amid Positive Response

‘They Set A Reminder Atleast’: Trisha Krishnan Takes A Clever Dig At Karuppu’s Makers Over Delay In Releasing First Look, Also Reveals Why She Skipped The Audio Launch

Shah Rukh Khan To Isha Ambani: Indian Celebs Who Slayed The Fashion Game At Met Gala 2025

Sunjay Kapur Estate Dispute: Priya Kapur’s Lawyers Call Delhi HC Order ‘Routine And Balanced’, Say Asset Preservation Was Already Off

Patriot Movie Review: Mammootty–Mohanlal’s Spy Thriller Divides Audience Despite Strong Opening at Box Office

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Nithya Raman? Dubbed ‘Next Mamdani’, Indian-Origin Democratic Socialist Emerges As Frontrunner In Los Angeles Mayoral Race

WWE Friday Night SmackDown (1 May 2026) Results and Highlights: Cody Rhodes Defeats Ricky Saints, Tag Team Division Sees Major Title Defences

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Gold And Silver Prices Rise Today — How Iran Talks And Oil Prices Are Driving The Surge

Lucknow Beauty Salon Fight: Heated Argument Between Two Women Escalates Into Violent Hair-Pulling Brawl; Incident Caught On CCTV | WATCH

West Bengal Elections 2026 Repolling: Fresh Voting Begins In 15 Booths Amid Tight Security; Diamond Harbour Voters Call Re-Poll ‘Fine’

Jabalpur Cruise Ship Tragedy: Watch Heartbreaking Video Showing Final Moments Of Mother Clutching 4-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh Boat Incident

Bangalore Weather Today May 2: Will Showers Return After Recent Heavy Rain? Check Detailed IMD Forecast

Did Ilhan Omar Marry Her Brother? Donald Trump Revives Controversial Claim Against US Congresswoman, Calls Her ‘Phony’ – Watch Video

US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava
Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh Film Earns Rs 11.35 Crore, Falls Short of Vicky Kaushal’s Chaava

QUICK LINKS