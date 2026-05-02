Did Ilhan Omar Marry Her Brother? Donald Trump Revives Controversial Claim Against US Congresswoman, Calls Her ‘Phony’ – Watch Video

On Friday (local time), US President Donald Trump called Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District a “phoney” in a scathing attack. Trump insulted Omar’s origins and Somalia during his speech at The Villages in Florida.Somalia is a stunning country. It has no military, no government, no nothing at all. It has one really powerful crime. There is a lot of criminality there. They don’t have any police. They just run around shooting at each other. It’s unpleasant, filthy, and unclean. The US President declared, “It’s a terrible place.”

What Did Trump Say About Ilhan Omar Marrying Her Brother?

Slamming the US Congresswoman further, Trump said, “Ilhan Omar…comes here from Somalia, and she tells us how to run the United States of America. She says, she says, The Constitution gives me certain rights, gives me certain rights, and I demand that I be given these rights. Get the hell out. What a phoney.”







“I think she married her brother, which is totally illegal, although it’s a lovely couple, actually, but it’s a little, it’s a little bit on the illegal side, Darling,” Trump continued his personal diatribe against the lawmaker. I adore you so much. Brother, good night. “Let’s head to bed. Isn’t she abhorrent?” In response, Representative Ilhan Omar attacked Trump’s trustworthiness and legal background while denouncing his comments on X. “This insane tirade would provoke anger if it weren’t coming from a criminal who has 34 felony convictions, has been held accountable for rape, and has been accused of being a pedo,” she stated. I still don’t understand how somebody would voluntarily degrade themselves in such a way, but here we are. Btw, the pedophile protection party should find new material for their deflection.”

Ilhan Omar-Trump Conflict

The two leaders’ conflict is nothing new. Ilhan Omar launched a vicious assault on US President Donald Trump earlier in September 2025, calling him a “lying buffoon” for making up a conversation about deporting her with the president of Somalia. In reaction to Trump’s most recent incendiary remarks, which he made while signing executive orders at the Oval Office, Omar, a congressman from Minnesota and a strong opponent of Trump’s immigration policy, retaliated against X. “President Trump is a dishonest jerk who made up a tale and denied that Somalia had a president. No one should take this embarrassing fool seriously,” Omar posted following Trump’s remark, stating, “You know, I met the head of Somalia… And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. And he said, ‘I don’t want her.’

Trump On Ilhan Omar’s Country- Somalia

In a post on Truth Social, Trump accused Omar of criticising America despite Somalia’s political and economic instability. “Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence,” he said. “70% of the population lives in extreme poverty and widespread food insecurity,” he continued, highlighting the difficulties Somalia faces. Somalia is frequently listed as one of the most corrupt nations in the world, with dysfunctional government, bribery, and embezzlement. “All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America!” Trump exclaimed, addressing Omar directly. P.S. Did she not marry her brother to obtain citizenship? “What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do and how to do it,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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