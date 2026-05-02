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Home > World News > Spirit Airlines To Shut Down? 14,000 Jobs at Risk As $500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses

Spirit Airlines To Shut Down? 14,000 Jobs at Risk As $500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses

Spirit Airlines may shut down after a $500 million rescue deal failed putting nearly 14,000 jobs at risk and creating panic among passengers across the United States.

Spirit Airlines may shut down after a $500 million rescue deal failed putting nearly 14,000 jobs at risk and creating panic among passengers across the United States. Photo: AFP News
Spirit Airlines may shut down after a $500 million rescue deal failed putting nearly 14,000 jobs at risk and creating panic among passengers across the United States. Photo: AFP News

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 04:19 IST

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Spirit Airlines To Shut Down? 14,000 Jobs at Risk As $500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses

Spirit Airlines is facing a major financial crisis after a $500 million rescue deal failed. It has raised concerns that the airline may soon shut down operations, putting nearly 14,000 jobs at risk and creating panic among passengers across the United States. 

Spirit Airlines Shutdown: Trump Says Decision May Come Soon Amid Crisis

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said that the situation is being closely monitored by the government and could see quick developments. “USA first, America first, including with airlines,” Trump said while speaking to reporters. “We’re looking at it, something could happen today or tomorrow,” he added. 

He also noted that officials have warned the airline could stop operations within 24 hours if no immediate solution is found. 

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Rescue Deal Collapse: Failed $500 Million Plan Worsens Financial Trouble

The airline depended on a $500 million financial support deal to continue its operations, but the collapse of this deal has worsened its financial troubles. 

The proposed deal planned to give the airline cash in exchange for warrants which would have permitted the government to acquire control of up to 90% of the company. The execution of the proposal failed because of internal administration conflicts and resistance from certain bondholders.

A few weeks earlier Donald Trump had said he was open to a taxpayer-funded takeover stating he would “love to be able to save an airline.” Spirit Airlines now needs to sell its aircraft and cease operations because it lost that funding and fuel expenses keep rising. The exact timeline for this is still unclear.

Spirit Airlines has been dealing with rising costs and increasing competition in the aviation sector and without fresh funding, the company is now struggling to manage its expenses and maintain services. 

Jobs Impact: Employment And Travel Plans at Risk

If the airline shuts down, around 14,000 employees, including pilots, cabin crew, and ground staff, could lose their jobs. The possible closure may also affect the travel plans of thousands of passengers. 

Currently, there is no official announcement about a rescue plan. Trump’s comments have raised hopes of possible government action, but no details have been shared so far. 

Spirit Airlines has been known for its low-cost travel options, making flying affordable for many people. Hence its possible shutdown could mark a significant moment for the aviation industry throughout the United States.

Also Read: Who Was Iraganaboyina Chandu? 26-Year-Old Dies By Suicide In US Following Unemployment And Father’s Debt

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Spirit Airlines To Shut Down? 14,000 Jobs at Risk As $500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses

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Spirit Airlines To Shut Down? 14,000 Jobs at Risk As $500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses

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Spirit Airlines To Shut Down? 14,000 Jobs at Risk As $500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses
Spirit Airlines To Shut Down? 14,000 Jobs at Risk As $500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses
Spirit Airlines To Shut Down? 14,000 Jobs at Risk As $500 Million Rescue Deal Collapses
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