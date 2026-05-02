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Home > Regionals News > Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities

Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities

Weather Update On May 2, 2026: India is witnessing a sharp contrast in weather conditions this week, with parts of the north continuing to reel under dry heat while southern and eastern regions brace for rain and thunderstorms.

Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities (Photo Credits: AI)
Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities (Photo Credits: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 10:24 IST

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Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities

Weather Update On May 2, 2026: India is witnessing a sharp contrast in weather conditions this week, with parts of the north continuing to reel under dry heat while southern and eastern regions brace for rain and thunderstorms. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued multiple alerts across states, signalling a gradual seasonal shift.

Weather Update On May 2, 2026: Delhi Braces For Heat, No Rain Expected Today

Residents in Delhi-NCR can expect another dry and warm day, with the IMD ruling out any rainfall for May 2. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain high, adding to discomfort levels. However, relief may not be too far away, as weather models indicate the possibility of thunderstorms and light showers in the coming days, which could bring down temperatures slightly.

Weather Update On May 2, 2026: Kerala On Alert As Rain, Thunderstorms Loom

In contrast to the north, Kerala is likely to witness active weather conditions. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for seven districts, warning of moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging or sudden weather changes.

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The alert suggests that rainfall activity may intensify intermittently, with gusty winds and lightning posing potential risks in some regions.

Weather Update On May 2, 2026: Rain Likely In Bihar, Bengal, Tamil Nadu

Several eastern and southern states, including Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, are also expected to receive rainfall over the next few days. Thunderstorms, lightning, and brief spells of rain are likely to impact daily life in parts of these regions.

The IMD has also indicated that India may receive above-normal rainfall during May overall, although some pockets in the east and northeast could see comparatively lower precipitation.

Weather Update On May 2, 2026: Monsoon Signs Begin To Emerge

Early signs of the upcoming monsoon season are beginning to show. The southwest monsoon is expected to advance into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands around mid-May, marking the initial phase of its annual progression.

As weather patterns shift, the country is entering a transition phase where intense heat in some regions coexists with pre-monsoon showers in others. The coming days are likely to bring further changes, with more areas experiencing rainfall activity.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh Horror: 21-Year-Old Man Dies After Consuming Poison Following Argument With Mother; Later Hangs Herself After Finding Son’s Body, Police Launch Investigation

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Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities

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Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities
Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities
Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities
Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities

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