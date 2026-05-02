Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where to Watch BAN vs NZ?

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: The third and final T20I of the three-match series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will take place on May 2 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. After winning the first match by six wickets, Bangladesh now leads the series. Rain forced the second match to be abandoned without a single ball being bowled. The hosts will be confident in employing familiar conditions to win the series because the site has been moved to Dhaka, where a few ODIs in the current tour have previously been played. Conversely, New Zealand’s tour has been difficult thus far. They are behind in both the T20I series and the ODI series, which they lost 1-2. With a much better performance in the final game, the visitors hope to make a great comeback and tie the series.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When will the BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I match take place?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match is going to take place on Saturday, 2nd May 2026.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When will the BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I match start?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will start at 2:00 PM (Local) (1:30 P.M. IST) in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday, 2nd May.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where will the BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I match be played?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match will be played at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Where to watch the BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I match in India?

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: BAN vs NZ, 2nd T20I Predicted Lineups

Bangladesh Predicted Lineup: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (C and wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol

New Zealand Predicted Lineup: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (C), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: BAN vs NZ Pitch Report

Although it is difficult to score early in the innings at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has historically favored teams batting second. The ball does not hit the bat quickly since the surface is often slower. Bowlers, especially those who can maintain disciplined lines and lengths, are pretty crucial to their team’s success.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: BAN Last Five Match Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Margin Apr 29, 2026 New Zealand Chattogram No Result NA Apr 27, 2026 New Zealand Chattogram Win Won by 6 wickets Dec 2, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Win Won by 8 wickets Nov 29, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Win Won by 4 wickets Nov 27, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Loss Lost by 39 runs

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: NZ Last Five Match Result

Date Opponent Venue Result Margin Apr 29, 2026 Bangladesh Chattogram No Result NA Apr 27, 2026 Bangladesh Chattogram Loss Lost by 6 wickets Mar 25, 2026 South Africa Christchurch Loss Lost by 33 runs Mar 22, 2026 South Africa Wellington Loss Lost by 19 runs Mar 20, 2026 South Africa Auckland Won Won by 8 wickets

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Streaming: BAN vs NZ Top Players to watch and Strike Rates

BAN Top Players: Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Tanzid Hasan Tamim

NZ Top Players: Nick Kelly, Tom Latham, Bevon Jacobs, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

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