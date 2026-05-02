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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH

Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH

A video from Mumbai has gone viral on social media after it showed fresh cow milk frothing and overflowing violently while being heated on a high flame in a thin stainless steel pot.

Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React (Via X)
Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 11:37 IST

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Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH

A video from Mumbai has gone viral on social media after it showed fresh cow milk frothing and overflowing violently while being heated on a high flame in a thin stainless steel pot. The clip has sparked concern among viewers, along with a wider debate about whether it indicates a quality issue or something else.

Sudden Foaming Triggers Concern

In the video, the milk is seen heating rapidly before it suddenly starts foaming heavily and spilling over the sides of the pot. The unusual reaction led some viewers to question whether the milk was spoiled or possibly adulterated.

The clip quickly spread online, drawing strong reactions and discussions across platforms.

Superheating Likely Behind The Reaction

Many users, however, pointed out that the incident may be linked to a common cooking phenomenon known as superheating. This happens when milk is heated beyond its boiling point without proper stirring, causing trapped heat, proteins, and fats to react suddenly and create an overflow.

According to this explanation, uneven heating in a thin vessel on a high flame can easily lead to such sudden frothing.

Suggestions Shared Online

As the video continued to circulate, users also shared simple tips to avoid such situations. These include using a thick-bottomed vessel, keeping the flame low to medium, and stirring the milk regularly while heating.

The incident has since sparked mixed reactions online, with some concerned about product quality while others dismissed it as a routine cooking reaction amplified by viral footage.

ALSO READ: Weather Update Today (May 2, 2026): Heatwave Warning In Several Areas; Rain And Hailstorms Expected, Snowfall Likely In Some Regions – Check Temperatures In Major Cities

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Tags: adulteration fears milk videomilk boiling overflow incidentmilk frothing on high flamemilk superheating explanationMumbai milk viral videoMumbai viral food videostainless steel pot milk reactionviral cooking video Indiaviral kitchen experiment clip

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Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH

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Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH

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Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH
Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH
Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH
Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH

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