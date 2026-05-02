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Home > Regionals News > New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says

New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says

Mumbai: A major development has emerged in the Mumbai family death case that initially sparked fears over contaminated watermelon. Early findings from food safety authorities suggest the fruit may not have been responsible for the tragedy.

New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says (Via X)
New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 12:22 IST

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New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says

Mumbai: A major development has emerged in the Mumbai family death case that initially sparked fears over contaminated watermelon. Early findings from food safety authorities suggest the fruit may not have been responsible for the tragedy.

Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: No Contamination Found in Watermelon Samples

Tests conducted on food items, including watermelon, have not found any signs of artificial additives, colouring agents, or contamination. Officials said the samples did not show evidence of adulteration, ruling out one of the key initial suspicions.

This has provided some relief amid widespread panic, as many had begun questioning the safety of consuming the popular summer fruit.

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Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Probe Focus Shifts to Poisoning Angle

With the watermelon now largely ruled out, investigators are exploring other possibilities. Reports suggest that poisoning could be a potential cause, especially after forensic findings pointed to unusual indicators in the victims’ bodies.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tested several food items consumed by the family but found no harmful substances.

Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: Investigation Continues, Cause Still Unclear

Despite the latest findings, officials have not yet confirmed the exact cause of death. Multiple agencies are involved, and further forensic and chemical analysis is underway to piece together what led to the deaths.

Experts have urged the public not to jump to conclusions, stressing that the investigation is still ongoing. The case, which triggered concern and confusion across the city, remains under close scrutiny as authorities work to establish the truth.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Viral Video: Milk Froths Violently On High Flame In Thin Steel Pot, Sparks Adulteration Fears And Online Debate; Netizens React | WATCH

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New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says

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New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says

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New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says
New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says
New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says
New Twist In Mumbai Watermelon Death Case: ‘Green’ Organs And Morphine Traces Found During Probe; Poisoning Suspected; Here’s What FDA Says

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