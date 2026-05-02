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Home > Elections > Diamond Harbour Is ‘Lyari Of Bengal’: What’s Behind BJP’s Big Remark

Diamond Harbour Is ‘Lyari Of Bengal’: What’s Behind BJP’s Big Remark

The political temperature in West Bengal remains high even after voting, with fresh controversy erupting over a BJP remark. A BJP worker likened Diamond Harbour to Pakistan’s Lyari, triggering a sharp backlash from TMC. Here's what it means.

BJP’s ‘Lyari of Bengal’ remark on Diamond Harbour sparks TMC backlash. Photos: ANI.
BJP’s ‘Lyari of Bengal’ remark on Diamond Harbour sparks TMC backlash. Photos: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 12:59 IST

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Diamond Harbour Is ‘Lyari Of Bengal’: What’s Behind BJP’s Big Remark

Voting has ended in West Bengal, but the war of words between the two principal parties – Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party- is refusing to die down. In a full-blown attack, a BJP worker has referred to Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency, as the ‘Lyari of Bengal’. The constituency is being represented by Member of Parliament and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. TMC has retaliated with a sharp response, accusing the BJP of targeting West Bengal with  ‘divisive rhetoric.’

What BJP’s Comparison Of Diamond Harbour With Pakistan’s Lyari Meant

The Lyari comparison was made since the constituency is close to the Sundarbans and the Bangladesh border. The BJP worker was referring to the alleged infiltration in the Lok Sabha constituency.  Of late, Lyari, a neighborhood in Pakistan’s Karachi, has been a topic of discussion in India. Since its portrayal in the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar as a hub of espionage, crimes, and gang war, it has gone viral. 

TMC in a post on X alleged that the BJP is repeatedly otherising the state. Reacting strongly, the ruling party said that the BJP’s recent comments show its deep-seated hostility and cross a line.

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“First, they called us ‘Bangladeshi’ for speaking in our mother tongue, Bengali. Then they labelled us ‘Rohingyas’ for eating fish. And now, the @BJP4India has sunk to a new low, openly equating Bengal with Pakistan,” the Trinamool said in an X post.

The post described the historical and cultural significance of the state and alleged that comments by BJP workers show a pattern of contempt toward West Bengal. 

“A state that sacrificed the most blood for India’s freedom is being treated with utter despise (sic), contempt and hatred… This is deep-seated hatred and cultural aggression against Bengal. Bengal will never accept this humiliation,” the X post added.

Also Read: Big Blow To Mamata Banerjee Ahead Of Bengal Results: What SC Said On Plea Opposing Central Staff For Counting

Diamond Harbour Constituency Of West Bengal: A Boiling Pot Throughout The Campaign

The  Diamond Harbour constituency has been the boiling pot since the campaign for the elections was launched in the state. The Falta Assembly constituency has been particularly in the spotlight. IPS Ajay Pal Sharma, often referred to as ‘encounter specialist’ and nicknamed ‘Singham,’ warned a Muslim TMC candidate from the constituency against any ‘mischief.’ Khan took the help of the cinematic language and fired back by saying that if the IPS officer is a Singam, “I am Pushpa.” In the same constituency, the BJP alleged that its symbol on the electronic voting machines was taped. The party accused that BJP voters were prevented from voting.

High Voter Turnout In West Bengal Elections

As the re-polling on 15 booths is underway in West Bengal, the Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency witnessed a healthy voter turnout of 16.68 per cent, and Diamond Harbour recorded 15.83 per cent until 9 am on Saturday. People are joining long queues to cast their votes once again as the Election Commission ordered re-polling following irregularities on April 29. The second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections witnessed a record high voter turnout of 92.67 per cent in 142 constituencies.

Meanwhile, voters at the Bahirpuya Kurkuriya FP School polling booth at Magrahat Paschim Assembly Constituency of South 24 Parganas called for a change and harmony in the area.
A voter, Sushanta, told ANI, “There were some issues here, so re-polling is being held today. Changes should be made in the education system here. Misgovernance is happening, and there should be changes.”

Criticising the communal atmosphere in the election, a voter, Mader Mollah, called for development in the region. 

Also Read: West Bengal Elections 2026 Repolling: Fresh Voting Begins In 15 Booths Amid Tight Security; Diamond Harbour Voters Call Re-Poll ‘Fine’

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026bjplyariMera Lyaritmcwest bengal assembly election 2026

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Diamond Harbour Is ‘Lyari Of Bengal’: What’s Behind BJP’s Big Remark

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Diamond Harbour Is ‘Lyari Of Bengal’: What’s Behind BJP’s Big Remark

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Diamond Harbour Is ‘Lyari Of Bengal’: What’s Behind BJP’s Big Remark
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