Agra Horror: 13-Year-Old Boy Brutally Murdered For ‘Plucking Watermelon’ From Fields; Throat Slit And Head Crushed With Stone; Police Launch Investigation

Agra: A shocking incident from Agra has left residents shaken after a 13-year-old boy was murdered in a brutal manner following a dispute over plucking a watermelon. According to the reports, the minor had gone to a field when a disagreement broke out over a watermelon. It began as a minor issue that quickly escalated into violence.

The accused allegedly attacked the boy with extreme brutality, turning a simple argument into a fatal incident.

Agra Horror: Brutal Nature Of Crime Shocks Locals

The child was reportedly killed in a gruesome manner, with his throat slit and head crushed using a heavy object. The condition of the body left locals horrified, with many struggling to come to terms with the brutality of the act.

The incident has triggered fear and anger in the area, with residents demanding strict action against those responsible.

Agra Horror: Police Probe Underway

Moreover, the police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem, and officials are working to establish the exact sequence of events.

Authorities are also questioning suspects and gathering evidence to determine the motive and involvement of those behind the crime. The case has once again raised concerns over rising violence triggered by minor disputes, especially involving children.

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