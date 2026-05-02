Kamlesh Parekh Extradited From UAE: CBI Brings Back Key Accused In Massive Multi-Crore Banking Fraud Case After Interpol Red Notice

Kamlesh Parekh: India has successfully returned a major fugitive to India after having him extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) worked closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Kamlesh Parekh’s extradition, which was confirmed by officials in India via email today at 10:30 pm IST. Kamlesh Parekh’s return to India from the UAE occurred on Friday, May 1, 2026, after having been detained in the UAE.

Kamlesh Parekh was wanted for being part of a massive banking fraud case that caused banks’ losses in excess of hundreds of crores. The banking fraud involved many banks that were part of the State Bank of India (SBI) consortium of banks that lost hundreds of crores. The CBI as part of their investigation, indicated that Kamlesh Parekh and several other directors/promoters conspired to divert large bank amounts via a network of offshore entities.

Who Is Kamlesh Parekh And Fraud Case Details

As per reports, Kamlesh Parekh is accused of primarily engaging in the operation and manipulation of export-related transactions and managing the financial affairs of companies involved in the fraud. The CBI stated that Kamlesh Parekh managed transactions in India and through associated offshore entities, the biggest of which mainly were located in the UAE. Given his involvement, Kamlesh Parekh was considered to be a key figure in this crime.

Authorities have found that Kamlesh Parekh and several others used various fraudulent techniques to access large amounts of money. Some of these involved fraudulent financial transactions. Authorities believe Kamlesh Parekh sent the money through complex foreign networks so that no one could trace where it came from in order to aid in avoiding detection, leading to Kamlesh Parekh being one of the main suspects in an ongoing investigation.

Kamlesh Parekh Extradition: Interpol Red Notice And Arrest

Reports say that through an Interpol Red Notice, which was requested by India, authorities discovered Kamlesh Parekh was in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Once they found Kamlesh Parekh in the UAE, they detained him based on an international alert from Interpol. This marked a significant step forward for the Indian authorities to bring Kamlesh Parekh to India and hold him accountable in front of a judge.

After all necessary legal proceedings were completed, Kamlesh Parekh was formally handed over to the Indian authorities after a great deal of cooperation, and the UAE authorities assisted in the legal proceedings. The CBI’s Bank Securities and Fraud Branch in Kolkata immediately took Kamlesh Parekh into custody after he landed in Delhi on Friday. There is now an ongoing investigation into Kamlesh Parekh’s role in this act, as per reports.

Kamlesh Parekh Case And Parallel Extradition Of Aalok Kumar

According to reports, another defendant in a separate yet related case, Aalok Kumar (also known as Yashpal Singh), was extradited to India for allegedly being involved in a passport fraud racket. Alok Kumar is wanted in India by law enforcement for a serious number of reasons, including cheating, forgery, and conspiracy.

Investigating authorities state that Aalok Kumar is part of a criminal enterprise providing individuals with Indian Passports through fraudulent means, including using fictitious documents and false names. They believe that many individuals convicted of crimes may have also benefited from the use of these fraudulent passports by tapping into this organisation.

Kamlesh Parekh And International Cooperation Efforts

Aalok Kumar was also located in the United Arab Emirates pursuant to an Interpol Red Notice and then extradited to India, where he was detained by the Haryana Police at the Mumbai airport. His case has highlighted concerns with respect to the abuse of governmental documents on the scale at which this type of operation is being conducted.

Officials have indicated that both of these extraditions, which included Kamlesh Parekh, were only possible as a result of robust cooperation between Indian agencies and UAE governmental authorities as well as support from INTERPOL.

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