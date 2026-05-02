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Home > Entertainment News > Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI

Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI

The Academy has also tightened eligibility rules for acting. Only performances by human actors—officially credited and performed with consent—will qualify. This comes amid ongoing discussions about the use of digital likenesses

Oscars To Leave Hollywood After Centenary Edition? (Photo/Instagram/@theacademy)
Oscars To Leave Hollywood After Centenary Edition? (Photo/Instagram/@theacademy)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 15:17 IST

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Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI

The road to the Oscars has just become a bit more dynamic—and for Indian cinema, a lot more promising. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has introduced a new set of rules for its upcoming editions, subtly changing how films and performances will be recognised on the global stage.

These updates, approved ahead of the 99th Academy Awards scheduled for March 14, 2027, span several categories—from acting and writing to international films—and reflect the Academy’s effort to keep pace with evolving filmmaking practices. One of the most significant changes is in the acting categories. Actors can now receive more than one nomination in the same category—lead or supporting—if multiple performances rank among the top five during voting. Previously, even if an actor had more than one standout performance, only the highest-ranked one would make the final list. With this new rule, someone like Leonardo DiCaprio could, in theory, be nominated twice in the Best Actor category in a single year.

The Academy has also tightened eligibility rules for acting. Only performances by human actors—officially credited and performed with consent—will qualify. This comes amid ongoing discussions about the use of digital likenesses, such as Val Kilmer’s in the upcoming film As Deep as the Grave. More broadly, the Academy has signalled that it may request details about the use of generative AI in films to better understand the extent of human involvement. In the writing categories, the stance is even stricter: screenplays must be entirely written by humans to be eligible.

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For India, the biggest development is in the Best International Feature category. Traditionally, each country could submit only one film through its official selection committee. While that system remains in place, a new pathway has been introduced. Films that win top awards at major international festivals—like Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance, Toronto, and Busan—can now qualify independently.

ALSO READ:  Met Gala 2026 Full Guest List: Karan Johar, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman To Lead Celeb Roll Call

This essentially opens the door for multiple films from the same country to compete in the category. In practical terms, India could now have more than one entry in the race in a given year, provided the films meet the criteria. Another notable change is that the award will now be officially credited to the film’s director rather than the country. For example, while Sentimental Value won earlier this year for Norway, future recognition will directly spotlight filmmakers like Joachim Trier, with their names appearing on the Oscar statuette and in official records.

Several other categories have also been tweaked. The casting award can now be shared by up to three recipients instead of two. In cinematography, a fixed shortlist of 20 films will be introduced during preliminary voting. Makeup and hairstyling voters will need to attend at least one final roundtable to participate in early voting, while visual effects voters must watch specific “Before and After” reels before casting their final votes.

There’s also a small but noteworthy update in the original song category: if a song is submitted as the first piece of new music during the end credits, the clip must include the final 15 seconds of the film before the credits begin. For the Governors Awards, the Academy has added a diversity requirement, ensuring that honourees each year represent at least three different disciplines.

All these changes have been finalised by the Academy’s Awards Committee in collaboration with various branch and executive committees, and approved by its Board of Governors. After the 2027 ceremony, the milestone 100th Academy Awards are set to take place on March 5, 2028.

ALSO READ:  Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia

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Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI

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Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI

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Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI
Oscars 2027 Rule Changes Explained: Actors Eligible For Double Nods, Academy Bans AI
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