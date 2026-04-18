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Home > Entertainment News > Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia

Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia

Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om marked the debut of Deepika Padukone in 2007. It was more than just a blockbuster.

Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: April 18, 2026 11:36:22 IST

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Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction and there’s no doubt that his cinematic legacy travels beyond borders. This was once again underlined in a recent social media post by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. On Friday, the prestigious body shared a clip from King Khan’s iconic film Om Shanti Om and highlighted his monologue on destiny. It captioned the video saying, “One thing about destiny… it doesn’t miss.”

It took no time to reignite a global nostalgia around the film. Shah Rukh Khan too reacted to the Academy’s post. He shared the post and quipped that it made him feel like the ‘king of the world’, a self-aware nod to both his superstar persona and the enduring appeal of the scene. Sharing a screenshot of the post on his Instagram Stories, he penned, “Thank you, The Academy, for sending me down memory lane with Om’s speech. Now I truly feel like the king of the world. Ha ha.”

Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia

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More than just a throwback

What makes this moment notable isn’t just nostalgia, it’s the Academy’s continued engagement with mainstream Hindi cinema. Just days before this, it had also referred to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, signaling a pattern: global institutions are increasingly acknowledging Bollywood’s cultural imprint.

For fans on social media, the gesture carried even bigger implications. Many saw it as overdue recognition, with some calling for the ‘Baadshah’ of Bollywood to receive an honorary Oscar.

Why Om Shanti Om still resonates

Helmed by Farah Khan, Om Shanti Om marked the debut of Deepika Padukone in 2007. It was more than just a blockbuster. Blending reincarnation, romance and industry satire, the film narrated the story of a struggling actor. He was reborn as a superstar and sought justice across lifetimes. Its mix of melodrama, spectacle, and self-referential humour helped cement its cult classic status.

The monologue, highlighted by the Academy, about the universe conspiring to fulfil intense desire, has since become one of Hindi cinema’s most quoted lines. It talks about ambition, fate and most importantly,  belief.

A film that keeps coming back

Om Shanti Om continues to find new audiences even years after its release. It has been re-released, dissected for its filmmaking, and even revisited in conversations about Bollywood’s global reach.

The film also saw SRK’s physical transformation, his first six-pack reveal, which took his fans by storm. It had some incredible celebrity cameos by Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rekha and Dharmendra. Others who added stardust to the flick were Subhash Ghai, Bipasha Basu, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Preity Zinta and Sushmita Sen.

The SRK factor

At the centre of it all remains Shah Rukh Khan, an actor whose appeal often transcends the films themselves. Moments like these reinforce how his performances, even from decades-old films, continue to circulate in global film conversations.

With upcoming projects like King already generating buzz, his present and past seem to be feeding into each other, much like Om Shanti Om’s own story of reinvention and return. King also stars the Bollywood superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan. 

ALSO READ: Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stuns At Opening, Dethrones Dhurandhar 2 With Rs 23 Crore Global Start

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Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia

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Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia

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Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia
Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia
Oscars Meet Bollywood: Why The Academy’s Shah Rukh Khan Post From Om Shanti Om Is Bigger Than Nostalgia
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