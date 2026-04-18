Bhoot Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stuns At Opening, Dethrones Dhurandhar 2 With Rs 23 Crore Global Start

Akshay Kumar’s highly awaited horror-comedy Bhoot Bangla has emerged as the new box office champion through its exceptional opening, which occurred this Friday. The legendary Priyadarshan directed the film, which achieved what recent films failed to accomplish by ending Dhurandhar 2’s four-week box office supremacy. The film achieved an opening day total of Rs 23.90 crore through international box office performance, according to initial trade reports. The total includes a strong domestic net of Rs 15.75 crore, which the film obtained through paid previews that created momentum for its upcoming profitable weekend performance. The legendary Bhool Bhulaiyaa pair returned to the screen, which created a powerful attraction that helped them defeat Ranveer Singh’s action film while bringing the “Khiladi” back to box office success.

A Global Box Office Siege: Akshay Kumar’s Supernatural Success

The financial performance of this horror-comedy movie shows that audiences have strong interest in the nostalgic “vintage Akshay” style of humor. The film achieved a remarkable overseas revenue of Rs 5 crore while the Priyadarshan-Akshay partnership continues to serve as a benchmark for the Indian community living abroad.

Bhoot Bangla Opens Strong Globally, Earns Nearly Rs 24 Crore in 24 Hours Despite Mixed Reviews

The project achieved a global revenue of nearly Rs 24 crore within its first 24 hours, which established it as one of the five most successful launches for the actor since the pandemic ended. The initial progress of the project gains importance because it received “mixed-to-positive” reviews, which show that some critics think the screenplay lacks consistency while the lead cast members Paresh Rawal Rajpal Yadav and Tabu possess enough attraction to maintain high audience turnout in both metropolitan markets and traditional cinema theaters.

Dethroning the Titan: How the Haunted Haveli Outpaced the Revenge Saga

Dhurandhar 2 maintained its box office dominance in the full month of its release while collecting more than Rs 1,100 crore. The Bhoot Bangla movie brought about the final disruption, which ended this period of success. The action sequel experienced a severe drop in its daily earnings on Friday when it reached Rs 2.70 crore because viewers chose to watch the new frightening content from Mangalpur estate.

Family-Friendly Horror-Comedy Gains Edge Over Repetitive Action Films, Boosts Weekend Box Office Expectations

The current situation demonstrates how family-friendly films with complex concepts succeed in replacing action movie series which have become monotonous. The film attracts audiences who want to experience “first-day-first-show” screenings because it lasts almost three hours and combines ancestral curses with comedic elements. Trade analysts predict that the Priyadarshan magic will lead the film to achieve a strong opening weekend performance during the essential Saturday and Sunday period.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Beats Pushpa 2, Shatters Fourth-Week Record, Rs 1738 Crore Worldwide