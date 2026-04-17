Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Beats Pushpa 2, Shatters Fourth-Week Record, Rs 1738 Crore Worldwide

Since Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge started its journey toward becoming a timeless masterpiece of India’s film industry, the box office dynamics have undergone a paradigm shift. The 29 days’ theater run of the espionage thriller directed by Aditya Dhar is the reason for its iconic standing in the world’s cinema. Dhurandhar 2 achieved its 29th day by crossing the ₹1,738 crore total box office in one of the most glorious milestones, which eclipsed the entire box office of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule in its fourth week. The film runs well because the audiences love Ranveer Singh’s great performance in the film and the film’s roller coaster narrative to the IPL 2026 season.

Dhurandhar Sequel Breaks Records With ₹1,100 Crore Milestone in India

The sequel outperformed its predecessor in terms of box office and became the first Hindi-language film to surpass ₹1,100 crore in net revenue in India because the film’s extended theatrical run and complex narrative structure were successful in drawing the audiences.

Global Monetary Footprint and High-Octane Market Penetration

The financial trajectory of this cinematic juggernaut shows an interesting pattern that demonstrates its ability to generate profits from international markets. The domestic market established a strong base through its historical net profits, which enabled the company to achieve total revenue of ₹417 crore from international markets, thus demonstrating Ranveer Singh’s growing appeal to North American and Middle Eastern viewers.

Dhurandhar Sustains Momentum With Strong Week Four Trends and Steady Audience

Market analysts observe that the film maintains its double-digit occupancy rates on its fourth Thursday, which demonstrates a unique performance pattern when compared to contemporary blockbusters that prioritize initial box office success. The production achieved its objective to maintain theatrical presence through its successful management of mid-week business decline, which resulted in ₹3.40 crore domestic revenue on Day 29, thus making “Dhurandhar” the top selection for family audiences and action movie fans who prefer to watch it about a month after its release.

Historical Comparison Metrics and Fourth-Week Momentum Shifts

The espionage drama demonstrates its success through direct statistical comparison because its final section of the story creates new standards for determining theatrical run success in the industry. The film demonstrates its power through its box office success, which is now better than the fourth-week earnings of popular films such as Jawan and Stree 2 and Pushpa 2, which is currently expected to release. The film has established a new viewing pattern that allows audiences to watch multiple times throughout its 8,654 showings across the country because its audience numbers through those shows have reached 2 million.

Dhurandhar Nears Pushpa 2 Record With Just ₹5 Crore Left

The film needs to make 5 crore more to reach Pushpa 2, which establishes the global record while currently holding the second position behind Dangal in all-time highest-grossing films. The current trend shows that audiences prefer to watch extended cinematic experiences that develop their fictional worlds instead of viewing straightforward action films.

Also Read: Youth OTT Release: Ken Karunas’ Film Streaming Date And Platform Revealed, Here’s Where And When To Watch Online Now