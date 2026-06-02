Video: Woman Locked Up, Denied Food And Water, Then Brutally Beaten; CCTV Captures Hapur Horror

A married woman from the Garh Kotwali area in Hapur has alleged that she went through prolonged mental and physical abuse by her husband and his family, and she says the harassment started after she could not conceive even after 12 years of marriage. The matter has picked up attention locally, especially after some CCTV footage reportedly showing her husband assaulting her came out and then started moving around widely, like, through different circles. As per reports, the couple has been married for more than a decade, and the woman earlier was from Nakka Kuan in Garh. She said that at first things seemed like normal marital life, then slowly it became sustained mistreatment, and all of that, she adds, happened as pressure about childbirth kept growing inside the household.

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What Happened here?

In her complaint, the woman has made serious allegations, but honestly it reads like a pattern of repeated violence, saying that her husband assaulted her on multiple occasions and that the abuse was getting worse over time. She also alleged that she was kept inside a room for several days ,and during that period she wasn’t given food or water. The latest incident, she claims, was recorded on a CCTV camera at the residence, and it shows a man physically attacking her. The clip, which is now widely shared around the area, has caused a lot of public worry and it has also brought back the ongoing talk about domestic violence and women’s safety at home.

What Did The Police Say?

According to Dainik Bhaskar report, even though the video went viral, officials have said they still not received any proper written complaint from the victim. Police in Garh Kotwali said they will start a careful investigation only after a complaint is lodged ,and they also plan to check the CCTV footage as part of that work. The station in charge has further confirmed that the right legal action will be taken based on the evidence and on the statements, nothing is being pushed too fast yet. Meanwhile, people keep discussing the whole matter locally and the push for a quick reply from the authorities is steadily increasing, since the footage and allegations are getting more visibility in public every day.

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