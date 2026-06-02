5 Specialised Psychiatric Centres in Bengaluru for Senior Citizen Mental Wellness

Senior psychiatric wellness matters because it protects cognitive function and prevents the vicious cycle of worsening illness. Conditions like late-onset depression, vascular dementia, and anxiety require clinical spaces like a psychiatric centre.

Key Takeaways:

● Senior psychiatric care requires specialised care and a 24/7 care service.

● In Bengaluru, many psychiatric rehabilitation centres offer optimal diagnosis and rehabilitation for seniors.

● Counselling and therapeutic care are often incorporated in treating mental health issues among seniors.

According to a 2023 study, the magnitude of depression and loneliness among the senior population of Bangalore was 75.7% and 91%. Addressing mental health issues in older age requires a specific framework that is different from standard psychiatry. With aging, the psychological issues start to combine with neurodegenerative changes.

To provide comprehensive care to these issues, finding a facility with specialised psychogeriatric care experience is essential. Therefore, in this blog post, we are going to help you find the top 5 specialised psychiatric facilities in Bengaluru for senior mental health wellness.

#1. Sukoon Health

Sukoon focuses on delivering premium psychogeriatric care in India. With an intensive clinical team and luxurious, stress-free residential healing, this mental health facility offers optimal mental health care options for seniors.

Senior-Centric Advantages

Sukoon’s dedicated Geriatric psychiatry unit emphasises both psychological and biological complexities of aging. By integrating experienced senior psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, neurologists, and therapists, a multidisciplinary treatment approach is undertaken here. Therefore, complex old-age mental health conditions like Alzheimer’s disease and vascular dementia can be easily addressed here.

Sukoon focuses on creating a secure environment that comprises specialised physical therapy sessions, customised nutrition plans, and 24*7 emergency medical oversight.

Contact Information

Contact No: +91 84481 56500

Email Address: Info@sukoonhealth.com

Address: Sukoon Psychiatry Centre,

New BEL Road, 22, 2nd Main Rd, Poornapura, Bengaluru,

Karnataka-569954

Website: https://sukoonhealth.com/psychiatric-hospital-in-bengaluru/

Sukoon also has facilities in Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Chattarpur.

#2. NIMHANS Geriatric Psychiatry Unit

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) houses a renowned, pioneering specialised division: the Geriatric Psychiatry Unit, driven by the Vayomanasa Sanjeevani initiative.

NIMHANS is a premier psychiatric institute known for its clinical expertise and research-backed treatment processes. This rehabilitation centre has inpatient stabilisation wings particularly designed for seniors facing difficult neuro-psychiatric conditions or advanced cognitive decline.

Senior-centric Advantages

NIMHANS offers unrivalled diagnostic precision for complicated dementia and neurodegenerative issues. Furthermore, they provide community outreach programs and home-care training frameworks for the elderly person’s family.

Contact Information

Contact No: 080 – 26995000

Email Address: Enquiry.info@nimhans.net

Address: Hosur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560029

Website: www.nimhans.ac.in

#3. Cadabam’s Hospitals

With more than three decades of experience, Cadabam’s Group offers expert senior care through its psychiatric setup and dedicated outpatient department.

Their psychogeriatric team focuses on age-specific psychological shifts, heavily prioritising long-term cognitive management, severe old age depression, and dual diagnoses. Most elders need medical dependence where psychological distress intersects with the wellbeing. Cadabam’s expert counsellors, psychiatrists, and psychologists address these issues effectively.

Senior-centric Advantages

Cadabam’s has a broader network across different areas in Bengaluru, where the transition pipeline is smoothly initiated, from acute inpatient geriatric care to long-term memory-care residential setups.

Contact Information

Contact No: +91 97414 76476, +91 7353226622

Email Address: info@cadabamshospitals.com

Address: 280, 15th Cross, 5th Phase

JP Nagar, Bangalore – 560 078

Website: https://www.cadabamshospitals.com

#4. Amaha Mental Health Hospital

Amaha offers round-the-clock psychiatric in-patient service and specialised outpatient centres across Bengaluru, offering treatments led by experienced geriatric psychiatrists.

This rehab centre focuses on highly advanced psychogeriatric interventions while combining pharmacological optimisation with cognitive therapies curated for older individuals.

Senior-Centric Advantage

Amaha Mental Health Hospital extends immediate inpatient stabilisation with digital tracking and accessible follow-ups in psychiatry.

Contact Information

Contact No: +912071171501+912071171501

Email Address: support@amahahealth.com

Address: Amaha Mental Health Centre

501, Chinmaya Mission Hospital Rd, Indiranagar,

Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560038

Website: www.amahahealth.com

#5. Asha Neuromodulation Clinic

In Asha Neuromodulation Clinic, the experienced clinicians deliver focused neuropsychiatric and geriatric interventions. The centre specialises in diagnosing and treating early-stage memory gaps, adjustment disorder, sleep disturbances, and acute anxiety stemming from physical ailments or the loss of independence.

Senior-Centric Advantage

Asha Neuromodulation Clinic covers a highly personalised, smaller clinic setting that reduces the overwhelming sensation for anxious and disoriented senior individuals.

Contact Information

Contact No: 9777731111

Email Address: info@ashaneuromodulationclinics.com

Address: Regent Prime, Sathya Sai Layout, Whitefield, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560066.

Website: www.anc.clinic/

Factors to Analyse When Opting for Senior Mental Health Facilities

Here are some key factors to consider when opting for senior mental health facilities:

Evaluating Age-Friendly Architecture and Safety Protocols

A standard psychiatric ward can pose immense physical risks to an aging individual experiencing spatial disorientation or motor weakness. Premium psychogeriatric units implement specialized interior designs. When selecting a facility, verify the inclusion of non-skid flooring, secure grab rails, continuous hallway visibility, and anti-ligature safety structures engineered to balance physical protection with absolute personal freedom.

The Importance of Integrated Physical Therapy and Neuro-Diagnostics

Senior mental health cannot be treated accurately without factoring in physical health. Conditions like advanced Parkinson’s disease, post-stroke recovery, or cardiovascular changes directly dictate psychological outcomes.

Top-tier facilities stand out by offering integrated daily physiotherapy alongside advanced neuroimaging and cognitive profiling, ensuring that physical wellness directly accelerates cognitive and emotional recovery.

Final Thoughts

Senior individuals require deep patience, precise medical mastery, and a genuinely nurturing environment. Placing a senior citizen in a generalised psychiatric space often fails to address the unique intersection of neurological decline and late-life emotional trauma. By opting for accredited, senior-optimised centres, families ensure that their loved ones are receiving the right treatment.

Opt for a Specialised Psychiatric Centre for Senior Mental Health Care!

Are you looking for a psychiatric rehabilitation centre for seniors? Choose a professional psychiatric institute delivering optimal care for seniors.