Viral Video: After Cycle, Devendra Fadnavis’s Wife Amruta Fadnavis Now Drives Pink E-Rickshaw

An e-rickshaw painted in pink color piloted by Amruta Fadnavis gained attention in Mumbai on Monday as she took part in a women-centered eco-friendly initiative that was launched prior to World Environment Day. According to the ANI video clip, Amruta Fadnavis drove the eco-friendly mode of transportation at a ceremony organized by the Bhamla Foundation. The program is referred to as ‘Women-Led Green Mobility Initiative’ and its primary focus is to offer the pink e-rickshaws to underprivileged women in the state of Maharashtra who can then earn their living by using such mode of transport. In this way, the program seeks to achieve two major goals, decreasing the level of environmental pollution in cities and empowering women by offering them additional employment opportunities.

Programme aims to create livelihoods while promoting cleaner transport

As per reports, Amruta Fadnavis said she was happy to be associated with the initiative and meet the women who stand to benefit from it. She explained that the programme has advantages that go beyond transportation and environmental concerns.

“The programme offers a dual benefit. Firstly, these e-rickshaws contribute to reducing carbon emissions and pollution in cities. Secondly, they provide women with an opportunity to earn a livelihood and become self-reliant,” she said.

She also spoke about the financial support available under an existing government-backed scheme that helps eligible women purchase the vehicles. According to Amruta Fadnavis, banks provide 70 per cent of the funding through loans, while the government contributes another 20 per cent. The women beneficiaries are required to contribute the remaining 10 per cent themselves.

Financial support model and target of 1,000 pink e-rickshaws

Explaining the challenges faced by many women, Amruta Fadnavis said the final contribution often comes to around Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000, an amount that can still be difficult for several families to arrange.

“Many women are unable to arrange even this amount. It is commendable that NGOs have stepped forward to bridge this financial gap and help these women benefit from the scheme,” she wrote on her X page.

Reports say she further revealed that the programme has set an ambitious target of introducing 1,000 pink e-rickshaws across Mumbai. Organisers believe the initiative can create employment opportunities for women while also contributing to cleaner roads and lower carbon emissions in the city. During the event, Amruta Fadnavis was also seen travelling in one of the e-rickshaws, reinforcing the campaign’s message of women-led mobility and environmental responsibility.

While many appreciated it for empowering women and being sustainable, there were those who talked about the implementation of the project and the involvement of Amruta Fadnavis in the same.

Social media reacts with praise, criticism and questions

There was an immediate debate surrounding the video on social media, where there were people who appreciated the project, some who criticized it, and others who had questions regarding it. Some people appreciated Amruta Fadnavis’ participation in the process.

One user wrote, “How can Devendra Fadnavis rule/serve Maharashtra in a dignified manner, if he can’t manage his wife? Seriously.”

Another commented, “Can’t wait to see the 15 SUV convoy of security guards driving behind her to make sure the green mobility goes smoothly.”

Supporters also came forward in large numbers. One social media user posted, “Leading from the front! Amruta Fadnavis ji supporting women-led green mobility. Proud moment!”

Others raised questions about regulations and licensing requirements. One user asked, “Does she have the commercial driving licence? If not then what are the rules regarding it?”

As discussions continue online, the initiative remains focused on its stated goals of creating opportunities for women, expanding access to green transport and helping reduce pollution through the deployment of pink e-rickshaws across Mumbai. With Amruta Fadnavis at the forefront of the launch, the programme has succeeded in drawing widespread public attention to both women’s empowerment and sustainable mobility.

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