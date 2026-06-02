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Home > India News > Supreme Court Rejects CBT Plea, Confirms Pen-and-Paper Mode For NEET-UG Re-Exam Scheduled On June 21

Supreme Court Rejects CBT Plea, Confirms Pen-and-Paper Mode For NEET-UG Re-Exam Scheduled On June 21

The Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking a computer-based NEET-UG examination, allowing the June 21 re-test to proceed in pen-and-paper mode. The court cited logistical challenges, while the NTA informed judges it could shift to CBT format from 2027 after completing necessary preparations.

Supreme Court Of India (Pic Credits: ANI)
Supreme Court Of India (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Tue 2026-06-02 16:39 IST

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to conduct the NEET-UG examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, clearing the way for the upcoming re-examination to be held through the existing pen-and-paper system. The plea was filed by Rajya Sabha MP Sudhakar Singh, who urged the court to direct authorities to replace OMR answer sheets with a computer-based format for the medical entrance examination. A vacation bench headed by Justice P.S. Narasimha observed that introducing a major change in the examination process at such a late stage would not be feasible.

The bench noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) is already handling significant logistical responsibilities and that shifting to a computer-based format shortly before the examination could disrupt arrangements and create difficulties for students as well as authorities. The court also pointed out that altering the pattern of a nationwide examination at the last moment could affect the smooth conduct of the entire process.

June 21 NEET-UG Re-Exam To Follow Existing Pattern

With the Supreme Court declining to intervene, the NEET-UG re-examination scheduled for June 21 will be conducted using the traditional pen-and-paper mode with OMR sheets.

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The order removes uncertainty surrounding the examination format and allows preparations to continue without any changes.

NTA Says CBT Transition Possible In Future

During the hearing, the NTA informed the court that it is working towards introducing a computer-based format in the coming years.

In an affidavit, the agency stated that it expects to be fully prepared to conduct NEET-UG in CBT mode from 2027 onward after completing the required infrastructure and operational arrangements.

Matter To Be Heard Again In July

The petitioner argued that the request was limited to changing the mode of examination and did not involve any other alterations. 

However, the court noted that a similar request had been rejected earlier by another bench. Taking into account the previous ruling and the logistical concerns involved, the bench refused to grant relief and adjourned further hearing in the matter to July 27. NEET-UG remains one of India’s largest entrance examinations and serves as the gateway to undergraduate medical admissions across the country.

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Supreme Court Rejects CBT Plea, Confirms Pen-and-Paper Mode For NEET-UG Re-Exam Scheduled On June 21
Tags: medical entrance exam IndiaNEET CBT modeNEET pen and paper modeNEET re-exam June 21NEET UG 2026NEET UG latest newsNTA NEET examSupreme Court NEET order

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Supreme Court Rejects CBT Plea, Confirms Pen-and-Paper Mode For NEET-UG Re-Exam Scheduled On June 21

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Supreme Court Rejects CBT Plea, Confirms Pen-and-Paper Mode For NEET-UG Re-Exam Scheduled On June 21
Supreme Court Rejects CBT Plea, Confirms Pen-and-Paper Mode For NEET-UG Re-Exam Scheduled On June 21
Supreme Court Rejects CBT Plea, Confirms Pen-and-Paper Mode For NEET-UG Re-Exam Scheduled On June 21
Supreme Court Rejects CBT Plea, Confirms Pen-and-Paper Mode For NEET-UG Re-Exam Scheduled On June 21

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