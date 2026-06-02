Aman Gupta’s Viral Private Jet Story Inspires IPL, Tatkal Ticket and Traffic Memes | Take a Look

A post on social media claiming that boAt co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta used a private jet to commute a relatively short distance has sparked a frenzy of jokes and memes online. Neither Aman Gupta nor big news agencies have confirmed or denied the claim, but the post has gone viral for the memes and jokes spawned by it.

Viral Post Sparks Social Media Talk

The debate started with a post claiming Aman Gupta used a private jet to escape traffic during a short commute. The claim rapidly spread over social media, with people debating whether it was true or just an internet joke.

However, as screenshots and posts spread, the post’s relevance shifted from the immediate claim to the creative responses made by internet users.

Me walking to my office for 18 km to save fuel at the request of PM Modi so that Aman Gupta can use a private jet to reach his office.pic.twitter.com/cYxDVxKGUG https://t.co/CAkA8plvhU — AIN (@Tejusurya_) June 2, 2026

The Internet Responds With Unending Jokes

Social media users piggybacked the post, filling the comment sections with jokes about Aman Gupta’s alleged jet commute.

Some said he was responsible for IPL Super Overs emerging whenever a match gets boring. Others said he somehow manages to book Tatkal train tickets as soon as booking opens.

Gupta outruns his own shadow according to the comments, and travels faster than the speed of light when there’s traffic on the horizon.

Just as commuters feel the pain of daily traffic congestion in their daily commute around Indian cities, many commenters linked the viral claim to local traffic woes. Long travel times for commuters in cities became a familiar frustration, yielding a perfect target for a funny meme about traveling 5K km on a private jet.

The comments reflected respect for successful entrepreneurs and frustration with traffic congestion in cities, a perfect setting for internet humor to go viral.

But No Official Confirmation Yet

Neither Aman Gupta nor boAt has yet responded to the claim, and has not been independently verified by major news outlets.

Through it all, the story has largely been social media fodder rather than news story.

There are often common factors to viral posts, with a celebrity in the mix, relatable experiences and humor. A lot of the comments on the Aman Gupta story ticked all three of those boxes.

Combining a well-known entrepreneur, India’s traffic woes and a taste for memes, helped the story spread around the internet.

Social Media Turns a Fringe Claim Into a Viral Story

It’s not clear whether or not the story about the private jet commute is true, but it’s not clear yet whether, when, and if the online backlash will subside.

The viral moment has gone other ways. It’s been taken up in thousands of memes, jokes, one-liners, and flights of fancy, and for the moment, the trending story has become the internet’s response.

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Disclaimer: This story is based on an online response and social media posts that have gone viral. The claim of a private jet commute was not verified by journalistic standards and no statements have been made by Mr. Gupta or his publicist at the time of this writing.