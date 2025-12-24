LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anunay Sood Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Anunay Sood Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Anunay Sood Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Anunay Sood Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anunay Sood Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Anunay Sood Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Anunay Sood Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack Anunay Sood Al Hind Air arunachal pradesh domestic violence Cricket news Cricket BMC elections Mumbai attack
LIVE TV
Home > India > Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis slammed Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, accusing them of opportunistic politics and lacking ideology. Dismissing their alliance ahead of the 2026 BMC polls, he compared the hype around it to Russia–Ukraine peace talks.

Fadnavis slams Thackeray brothers ahead of upcoming BMC polls ( PHOTO: X)
Fadnavis slams Thackeray brothers ahead of upcoming BMC polls ( PHOTO: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 24, 2025 20:18:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday launched a scathing attack against the Thackeray brothers, saying that both have abandoned their ideological viewpoint and were indulging in the politics of opportunism.

You Might Be Interested In

“Nothing will happen with their coming together. Nobody will join hands with them in Mumbai. Their track record is one of corruption and self-interest. Uddhav and Raj have no ideological positioning. They indulge in the politics of opportunism,” Fadnavis told reporters here.

Fadnavis said that the statements given by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray shouldn’t be paid any heed. He was reacting to Thackeray’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in which they were labelled by him as someone who “break parties”.

You Might Be Interested In

“Uddhav Thackeray is a disappointed and frustrated person. I feel that his statements shouldn’t be given any attention,” he said.
Fadnavis further took a dig at the Thackeray brothers over their coming together ahead of the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, saying their alliance was being portrayed as if Russia and Ukraine had joined hands.

“They are trying to create hype as if something as historic as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are taking place, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Vladimir Putin finally sitting across the table,” he said.

Fadnavis argued that both parties – Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had weakened themselves due to “appeasement politics”, leading to a steady erosion of their vote base.

“These are parties that have lost relevance due to their inclination towards appeasement politics and have lost their support base. Their coming together offers no benefit to the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray has called for Marathi unity after his party forged an alliance with Raj Thackeray-led MNS for the upcoming BMC polls, scheduled to be held in January.

While addressing a presser along with Raj Thackeray, Uddhav said, “During the assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party engaged in negative campaigning. With the slogan ‘If we divide, we will be cut,’ an attempt was made to sow discord among the Marathi people. Now, if a mistake has been made, its consequences will be serious. If division happens again, we will be finished. Therefore, the Marathi people should not break, should not divide.”

Moreover, the MNS chief assured that the “mayor of Mumbai will be a Marathi and will be ours”.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

ALSO READ: After IndiGo Flight Chaos, Aviation Ministry Clears Two New Airlines-Al Hind Air And FlyExpress: Is This A Challenge To India’s Aviation Duopoly? What We Know

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 8:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Devendra Fadnavislatest india newsraj thackerayUdhav Thackeray

RELATED News

Delhi Metro Expansion Approved: 13 More Stations to be Added Soon, Check Details

‘I’m Very Small In Front Of These…’ Indian Vlogger Gets Detained In China For 15 Hours For Saying Arunachal Is Part Of India, Claims No Food Given

Bengaluru Metro Set for Massive Expansion as Airport Line and Pink Line Near Completion: Check Routes & Timeline

From 19-Minute Viral Video To Payal Gaming MMS Row: Why India Urgently Needs Digital Literacy And Strict Legislation | Explained

Bengaluru Horror Caught On Cam: 21-Year-Old Woman Gets Groped, Beaten, Dragged In Broad Daylight After Refusing Instagram Friend’s Proposal

LATEST NEWS

Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence In BOLD Statement After Actor Sivaji Says Her Dress ‘Provoked’ Mob, Says ‘Blaming the Victim Is…’

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

GIT Backstage App Set to Disrupt the Event Industry with Mostly Free Features

Is Sunita-Govinda’s Marriage In Trouble? Star’s Affair Confirmation Reignites Divorce Buzz: ‘She Doesn’t Love Him, She Only Wants His Money’

Russia’s Space Push: Nuclear Power Plant Planned On Moon By 2036 To Support Deep-Space Missions

CAT 2025 Results Declared: Meet The Toppers-From Sleepless Nights To Soaring Ranks, They Defied All Odds

Lifestyle Influencer Anunay Sood’s Cause of Death Finally REVEALED: 32-Year-Old Died of Fentanyl and Alcohol Overdose, Not in Deep Sleep

The Legacy Brewing Company Opens in Bangalore, Blending Heritage, Craft, and Community at Scale

Run Feast Continues In Vijay Hazare Trophy As Odisha Batter Hits Double Hundred Against Saurashtra

Dr. Gautam Bhansali Ushers in His 50th Year with an Elegant Star-Studded Celebration

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’
Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’
Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’
Devendra Fadnavis Attacks Thackeray Brothers Ahead Of Upcoming BMC Polls, Calls Their Alliance ‘Opportunistic’

QUICK LINKS