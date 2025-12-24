LIVE TV
After IndiGo Flight Chaos, Aviation Ministry Clears Two New Airlines-Al Hind Air And FlyExpress: Is This A Challenge To India's Aviation Duopoly? What We Know

After IndiGo Flight Chaos, Aviation Ministry Clears Two New Airlines-Al Hind Air And FlyExpress: Is This A Challenge To India’s Aviation Duopoly? What We Know

After widespread flight disruptions at IndiGo, the civil aviation ministry has cleared two new airlines Al Hind Air and FlyExpress to begin operations next year, raising hopes of increased competition in India’s duopoly-dominated aviation market.

The civil aviation ministry has cleared two new airlines Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. (Photo: X/@RamMNK)
The civil aviation ministry has cleared two new airlines Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. (Photo: X/@RamMNK)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 24, 2025 18:22:10 IST

After IndiGo Flight Chaos, Aviation Ministry Clears Two New Airlines-Al Hind Air And FlyExpress: Is This A Challenge To India's Aviation Duopoly? What We Know

The Union civil Aviation Ministry has cleared two new airlines Al Hind Air and FlyExpress to enter India’s domestic aviation market, a move that comes amid growing concern over the sector’s heavy dependence on a few dominant players following widespread disruptions at IndiGo earlier this month.

Both carriers have received No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and are expected to begin flight operations next year, PTI reported. Another airline, Uttar Pradesh-based Shankh Air, which has already secured an NOC, is likely to start operations in 2026.

Government Encourages New Airlines Amid IndiGo Disruptions

The approvals come in the wake of a major operational crisis at IndiGo, India’s largest airline, which led to thousands of flight cancellations, stranded passengers and baggage mismanagement across multiple airports.

The disruption exposed the risks associated with the concentration of market power in a single carrier in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

Following the chaos, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation summoned IndiGo’s top leadership, including chief executive officer Pieter Elbers and chief operating officer Isidro Porqueras, as the government stepped in to assess systemic lapses.

India’s Domestic Aviation Market and the Duopoly Concern

India’s domestic aviation sector is currently dominated by IndiGo and the Air India Group, which together account for more than 90 per cent of the market share. IndiGo alone controls over 65 per cent, raising persistent concerns about limited competition, fare volatility and operational resilience.

At present, only nine scheduled domestic airlines are operational in the country. The number shrank further in October after regional carrier Fly Big suspended its scheduled services.

What We Know About Al Hind Air

Al Hind Air is being promoted by the Kerala-based Alhind Group and is set to debut as a regional commuter airline. According to information available on its website, the carrier will initially focus on domestic operations using ATR 72-600 aircraft, with an emphasis on efficient short-haul connectivity.

The airline plans to establish its operational base at Kochi, in collaboration with Cochin International Airport Limited, and aims to expand to international routes at a later stage.

FlyExpress and Shankh Air Join the Race

While FlyExpress is yet to publicly outline its fleet and route strategy, its entry signals renewed interest from new players looking to break into a market long dominated by a handful of carriers. Shankh Air, which has already received regulatory clearance, is expected to follow with commercial operations in 2026.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government has been engaging with aspiring airlines and reiterated that expanding the number of operators is a key policy objective. In a post on X, he said initiatives such as the UDAN scheme have helped smaller airlines play a meaningful role in improving regional connectivity.

Can New Entrants Disrupt India’s Aviation Duopoly?

While the approvals reflect the government’s intent to widen participation, India’s aviation sector remains challenging. Several airlines, including Jet Airways and Go First, have shut down in recent years after struggling with debt, operational costs and market pressures.

As Al Hind Air and FlyExpress prepare for take-off, the key question is whether these new entrants can strengthen regional connectivity and reduce dependence on dominant carriers or whether India’s aviation duopoly will continue to define the skies.

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 6:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Al Hind Airaviation duopolyFlyExpresshome-hero-pos-5new airlines India

After IndiGo Flight Chaos, Aviation Ministry Clears Two New Airlines-Al Hind Air And FlyExpress: Is This A Challenge To India’s Aviation Duopoly? What We Know

QUICK LINKS