Delhi Metro Expansion Approved: 13 More Stations to be Added Soon, Check Details

The Union Cabinet has given its nod to the Delhi Metro Rail Project Phase-VA, clearing the path for 13 new stations and taking the capital’s metro network past the 400-kilometre milestone, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The project will introduce 13 additional stations across three corridors covering a total stretch of 16 kilometres, and is set to push the Delhi Metro’s overall network beyond 400 kilometres over the next three years.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the Metro’s transformative role in reshaping the capital during a Cabinet briefing.

He said, “We all know how the Delhi Metro has positively transformed the lives of residents of Delhi and everyone who travels in and out of the city. With this expansion, a new chapter will be added to the Delhi Metro. For this purpose, a project worth Rs 12,015 crore has been sanctioned.”

13 New Stations to Add in Phase V

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will build 13 new stations, 10 underground and three elevated, under the project. The project is scheduled to be completed within three years.

The expansion is intended to enhance last-mile connectivity, ease congestion on major traffic routes, and improve connectivity between residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres, and transit interchanges.

Delhi Metro’s Three New Corridors Details

The Phase V (A) expansion will span three key corridors, covering a total length of 16 km, which are expected to substantially boost connectivity in some of Delhi’s most crowded and high-traffic areas.

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg–Indraprastha corridor stretching 9.9 km at an estimated cost of Rs 9,570.4 crore

Aerocity–Airport Terminal 1 corridor covering 2.3 km with a budget of Rs 1,419.6 crore

Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj corridor, which will extend 3.9 km at a projected cost of Rs 1,024.8 crore.

The Centre also said the project aligns with the capital’s sustainability objectives. As per Vaishnaw, the expansion could lead to savings of nearly 33,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, driven by a shift of commuters from private vehicles to public transport.