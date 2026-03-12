Khamenei’s Wife Mansoureh ‘Alive’: Iran’s Shocking Revelation Days After Reports Claimed She Died With Slain Supreme Leader | Who Is She?

Khamenei Wife News: The wife of slain former Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive, Iranian state media stated on Thursday, refuting the earlier claims of her death in several media reports.

Khamenei’s wife, Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, was among the people injured during joint United States-Israel missile strikes on Tehran on February 28, 2026.

She was earlier reported to have succumbed to her injuries on March 2, 2026. However, fresh reports from Iranian state media, which essentially publishes government accounts of events, have refuted the claims of her death.

Ali Khamenei Died Along With Several Family Members

Ali Khamenei, the former Supreme Leader of the country and second Ayatollah of the Islamic Revolution, died after Israeli jets dropped heavy bunker-buster bombs on a compound where he was reportedly chairing a high-level security meeting.

The US-Israel joint attack came after President Trump announced plans to decimate the current regime and ordered the launch of Operation Epic Fury.

Who Is Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh

Born in Mashhad in a Shia religious family, Mansoureh met Khamenei during a private ceremony in 1964 when she was just 17 years old. They both married the same year.

Ali Khamenei and Mansoureh had six children together.

In a statement long before his death, Khamenei had recalled the contributions of his wife in his life.

Recalling the days of struggle and incarceration before the Islamic Revolution, Khamenei had said that Mansoureh “never expressed concern or complaints about me, and in fact she encouraged me in numerous matters.”

“There were times… when some individuals and secret groups visited our home, including important and high-ranking people… she did not question me, did not try to interrogate me… she had no opposition at all, and in fact she even helped,” the slain Iranian leader had stated.

