Home > World > In First Address, Iran's New Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Orders Continued Hormuz Blockade, Thanks 'Resistance Front', Warns Of Strikes On US Bases

The Iranian Supreme Leader delivered his first message for the people of the belligerent country and the world, including its enemies the United States and Israel.

Mojtaba Khamenei (Photos: X.)
Mojtaba Khamenei (Photos: X.)

Last updated: March 12, 2026 19:43:39 IST

Iran-Israel-US War Updates:  The newly appointed Ayatollah or Supreme Leader of Iran and the son of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, on Thursday delivered his first public address to the people of the country and the world.

The address, which was read out on Iranian national television, called for a continued Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a “tool to pressure the enemy”.

Thanks Resistance Front

In his maiden address, Mojtaba, who still remained at an unknown location amid threats to his life, also thanked the fighters of the Resistance Front.

You Might Be Interested In

The new Ayatollah described them as the “best friends of Iran” in his address, while hailing them as an “inseparable part of the Islamic revolution’s values”.

Notably, the Axis of Resistance, often referred to as the “Resistance Front” by Iran and its allies, is an informal coalition of Iran-backed state and non-state actors in West Asia that oppose the influence of the United States and Israel in the region.

Calls For National Unity

Mojtaba also called for national unity in these testing times and asked people to participate in Quds Day.

His call comes as both Israel and the United States remained optimistic about an internal regime change by the people of Iran.

US Bases Must Be Closed Or They Will Be Attacked

Khamenei junior, pointing fingers at his Gulf neighbours, warned of strikes against the US bases in the Gulf if they were not closed.

Meanwhile, the Iranian forces continued with drone and missile attacks on various strategic and non-strategic facilities in neighbouring countries, accusing them of being proxies of the US.

Will Avenge Martyrs

He issued a strong warning, saying it will not hold back from avenging the killing of its “martyrs.”

The message added that Tehran would demand compensation from its enemies and warned that if this is not provided, it could retaliate by targeting or destroying their assets.

QUICK LINKS