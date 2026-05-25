Bakra Eid 2026: Expected Date in India, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Oman and Other Muslim Countries

Bakra Eid 2026, also known as Eid ul-Adha or Eid ul-Juha, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. The festival commemorates the devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah’s command. Muslims around the world mark the occasion with special prayers, Qurbani (animal sacrifice), charity, and family gatherings.

Bakra Eid 2026 Expected Date

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (Dubai & Abu Dhabi)

Arafat Day: May 26, 2026

Eid ul-Adha: May 27, 2026

Expected holiday: 4 to 5 days

Qatar

Arafat Day: May 26, 2026

Eid ul-Adha: May 27, 2026

Expected holiday: 4–5 days

Oman

Arafat Day: May 26, 2026

Eid ul-Adha: May 27, 2026

Expected holiday: 5–6 days

Kuwait

Arafat Day: May 26, 2026

Eid ul-Adha: May 27, 2026

Bahrain

Arafat Day: May 26, 2026

Eid ul-Adha: May 27, 2026

India

Bakra Eid: May 28, 2026

Public holiday across most states and union territories.

Delhi

Expected Eid ul-Adha holiday: May 28, 2026

Kerala

Expected Eid ul-Adha: May 28, 2026

Final date depends on local moon-sighting announcements.

Pakistan

Expected Bakra Eid: May 28, 2026

Bangladesh

Expected Bakra Eid: May 28, 2026

Important Islamic Calendar Dates in 2026

1 Muharram 1448 AH (Islamic New Year): Expected 16 June 2026

Expected Ashura (10 Muharram): Expected 25 June 2026

Expected Eid Milad-un-Nabi (12 Rabi’ al-Awwal): Expected 26–27 August 2026

Why Are Bakra Eid Dates Different?

Bakra Eid follows the Islamic lunar count. The festival really kicks in after the Dhul Hijjah moon is spotted, so the calendar date can shift by about one day from country to country.

What Is Arafat Day?

Arafat Day is celebrated one day before Bakra Eid, and people say it is kinda one of the most holy days in Islam. Pilgrims who are doing Hajj, gather at Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia that day, and it feels really spiritually important.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Bakra Eid 2026 in India?

Expected on May 28, 2026.

When is Bakra Eid 2026 in Saudi Arabia?

Expected on May 27, 2026.

When is Bakra Eid 2026 in Dubai?

Expected on May 27, 2026.

When is Bakra Eid 2026 in Qatar?

Expected on May 27, 2026.

When is Bakra Eid 2026 in Oman?

Expected on May 27, 2026.

When is Arafat Day 2026?

Expected on May 26, 2026.

Will the date change?

Yes, the final date will be confirmed after the official moon -sighting announcements happen, or at least after we get the official word, from the proper sources.

Note: all dates are kind of tentative, and they are still subject to the sighting of the Dhul Hijjah crescent moon, so nothing is really set in stone yet.

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