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Home > World News > What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral

What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral

A viral video showing tourists allegedly defacing Arizona’s sacred Cathedral Rock has sparked outrage across the US and social media platforms. Federal agencies and tribal leaders have launched an investigation after four men were seen carving into the protected red sandstone formation. However, some users have questioned claims that the suspects were Indian nationals.

Probe launched after tourists allegedly vandalised Arizona’s sacred Cathedral Rock. Photos: X.
Probe launched after tourists allegedly vandalised Arizona’s sacred Cathedral Rock. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 11:18 IST

US federal law enforcement agencies, along with the tribal leaders, have launched an investigation into an alleged defacement of Cathedral Rock by Indian tourists. Eyewitness accounts have revealed that international tourists, reportedly from India, visiting Arizona’s most iconic geological landmarks – a site considered sacred by several Native American communities – were caught carving the names and scratching the protected red sandstone formation. The video of defacement has since gone viral on social media, showing four men chiseling the sandstone and recording the video.  However, some social media users on X claimed that the informational round the cathedral Rock vandalism was not correct. An X user, KumarXclusive, claimed that the people vandalizing the site were not verified as Indians. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the US Forest Service Red Rock Ranger District said that the defacing of the protected site took place near the upper bench of the Cathedral Rock Trail during the day. 

What Is Cathedral Rock?

Cathedral Rock is more than a tourist site for the native American tribes from Yavapai-Apache, Hopi, and Navajo nations. It has a spiritual significance also. The big red structure is used for cultural and religious purposes beyond being a tourist attraction. It is one of the most photographed sites in Arizona.  The tribal leaders and preservation activists, while calling for legal action, said the damage to the structure is profound. They called the carvings a violation of the sacred, environmental destruction, and disrespect to the culture. 

In the US, defacing a National Forest property attracts a huge penalty of  $5,000 in fines, six months in prison and mandatory environmental restitution. 

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Social Media Reactions?

Reacting to the video of the vandalism a social media user wrote on X, “This is federal vandalism on public land.” 

Also Read: US Tightens Green Card Rules: How New Immigration Policy Will Impact Students, Workers And Visa Seekers

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What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral
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What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral

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What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral
What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral
What Is Cathedral Rock? Video Of Indian Tourists Defacing Sacred Arizona Landmark Goes Viral
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