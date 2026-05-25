Gold And Silver Price Today, May 23: MCX Gold Futures Rise As Bullion Prices Stay Elevated; Check Out Latest Prices In Your City NOW

Gold Rates Today, 23 May 2026: Gold prices in India are once again making investors pause, refresh their bullion apps, and quietly wonder if the yellow metal is preparing for another big move. Today, 24-karat gold is priced at ₹15,905 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at ₹14,579 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, 24K gold is retailing at ₹1,59,050, 22K at ₹1,45,790, and 18K gold at ₹1,19,280. So, what’s driving the price action? Global gold prices are currently moving sideways, but a weaker US dollar is making gold more attractive for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, local taxes and import duties continue to keep Indian retail prices elevated. For investors and jewellery buyers alike, the big question remains, is this a pause before gold’s next glittering rally?

Gold Rates On MCX Today

MCX gold futures traded higher today as weakness in the US dollar supported bullion prices. The June 2026 contract rose 0.40% to ₹1,59,315 per 10 grams, while the August 2026 contract slipped 0.44% to ₹1,61,406. Investors are closely monitoring global inflation trends and currency market movements.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

City 18K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 24K Gold Price Chennai ₹1,20,510 ₹1,47,290 ₹1,60,800 Delhi ₹1,19,380 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,170 Noida (NCR) ₹1,19,640 ₹1,46,250 ₹1,59,530 Lucknow ₹1,19,380 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,170 Ahmedabad ₹1,19,310 ₹1,45,720 ₹1,59,090 Mumbai ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050 Bengaluru ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050 Hyderabad ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050 Kolkata ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050 Pune ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050 Crucial Buying Information The prices listed above are base bullion rates.

Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges. Gold Price In Major Indian Cities Gold Price in Chennai: 22K gold at ₹1,47,290 and 24K gold at ₹1,60,800 per 10 grams.

22K gold at ₹1,47,290 and 24K gold at ₹1,60,800 per 10 grams. Gold Price in Delhi: 22K gold at ₹1,45,800 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,170 per 10 grams.

22K gold at ₹1,45,800 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,170 per 10 grams. Gold Price in Noida (NCR): 22K gold at ₹1,46,250 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,530 per 10 grams.

22K gold at ₹1,46,250 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,530 per 10 grams. Gold Price in Mumbai: 22K gold at ₹1,45,790 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,050 per 10 grams.

22K gold at ₹1,45,790 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,050 per 10 grams. Gold Price in Bengaluru: 22K gold at ₹1,45,790 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,050 per 10 grams.

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g) City / Region Price Per Gram Price Per 100 Grams Price Per 1 Kilogram Chennai ₹294.90 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Hyderabad ₹294.90 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900 Assam (Guwahati) ₹272.37 ₹27,237 ₹2,72,370 Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹272.27 ₹27,227 ₹2,72,270 Delhi ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Mumbai ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Bengaluru ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Kolkata ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Pune ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900 Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief

