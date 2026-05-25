Gold And Silver Price Today, May 23: MCX Gold Futures Rise As Bullion Prices Stay Elevated; Check Out Latest Prices In Your City NOW

Gold Rates Today, 23 May 2026: Gold prices in India are once again making investors pause, refresh their bullion apps, and quietly wonder if the yellow metal is preparing for another big move. Today, 24-karat gold is priced at ₹15,905 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at ₹14,579 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, 24K gold is retailing at ₹1,59,050, 22K at ₹1,45,790, and 18K gold at ₹1,19,280. So, what’s driving the price action? Global gold prices are currently moving sideways, but a weaker US dollar is making gold more attractive for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, local taxes and import duties continue to keep Indian retail prices elevated. For investors and jewellery buyers alike, the big question remains, is this a pause before gold’s next glittering rally?
Gold Rates On MCX Today
MCX gold futures traded higher today as weakness in the US dollar supported bullion prices. The June 2026 contract rose 0.40% to ₹1,59,315 per 10 grams, while the August 2026 contract slipped 0.44% to ₹1,61,406. Investors are closely monitoring global inflation trends and currency market movements.
Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India
Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:
(With Inputs From Good Returns)
Also read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief
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