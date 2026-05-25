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Home > Business News > Gold And Silver Price Today, May 23: MCX Gold Futures Rise As Bullion Prices Stay Elevated; Check Out Latest Prices In Your City NOW

Gold And Silver Price Today, May 23: MCX Gold Futures Rise As Bullion Prices Stay Elevated; Check Out Latest Prices In Your City NOW

Gold prices in India stayed elevated as a weaker US dollar supported bullion demand globally. MCX gold futures traded mixed, while investors closely tracked inflation trends, currency movements, and city-wise retail rates.

Gold Price Today
Gold Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 10:49 IST

Gold Rates Today, 23 May 2026: Gold prices in India are once again making investors pause, refresh their bullion apps, and quietly wonder if the yellow metal is preparing for another big move. Today, 24-karat gold is priced at ₹15,905 per gram, while 22-karat gold stands at ₹14,579 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, 24K gold is retailing at ₹1,59,050, 22K at ₹1,45,790, and 18K gold at ₹1,19,280. So, what’s driving the price action? Global gold prices are currently moving sideways, but a weaker US dollar is making gold more attractive for overseas buyers. Meanwhile, local taxes and import duties continue to keep Indian retail prices elevated. For investors and jewellery buyers alike, the big question remains, is this a pause before gold’s next glittering rally?

Gold Rates On MCX Today

MCX gold futures traded higher today as weakness in the US dollar supported bullion prices. The June 2026 contract rose 0.40% to ₹1,59,315 per 10 grams, while the August 2026 contract slipped 0.44% to ₹1,61,406. Investors are closely monitoring global inflation trends and currency market movements.

Gold Rates Today In Different Cities Of India

Check Out The Latest Rates In Major Cities:

You Might Be Interested In
City 18K Gold Price 22K Gold Price 24K Gold Price
Chennai ₹1,20,510 ₹1,47,290 ₹1,60,800
Delhi ₹1,19,380 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,170
Noida (NCR) ₹1,19,640 ₹1,46,250 ₹1,59,530
Lucknow ₹1,19,380 ₹1,45,800 ₹1,59,170
Ahmedabad ₹1,19,310 ₹1,45,720 ₹1,59,090
Mumbai ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050
Bengaluru ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050
Hyderabad ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050
Kolkata ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050
Pune ₹1,19,280 ₹1,45,790 ₹1,59,050

Crucial Buying Information

  • The prices listed above are base bullion rates.
  • Final jewellery prices will include an additional 3% GST and separate making charges.

Gold Price In Major Indian Cities

  • Gold Price in Chennai: 22K gold at ₹1,47,290 and 24K gold at ₹1,60,800 per 10 grams.
  • Gold Price in Delhi: 22K gold at ₹1,45,800 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,170 per 10 grams.
  • Gold Price in Noida (NCR): 22K gold at ₹1,46,250 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,530 per 10 grams.
  • Gold Price in Mumbai: 22K gold at ₹1,45,790 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,050 per 10 grams.
  • Gold Price in Bengaluru: 22K gold at ₹1,45,790 and 24K gold at ₹1,59,050 per 10 grams.

Silver Rates Today Across Major Indian Cities (Per Kg, 100g & 10g)

City / Region Price Per Gram Price Per 100 Grams Price Per 1 Kilogram
Chennai ₹294.90 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900
Hyderabad ₹294.90 ₹29,490 ₹2,94,900
Assam (Guwahati) ₹272.37 ₹27,237 ₹2,72,370
Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) ₹272.27 ₹27,227 ₹2,72,270
Delhi ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900
Mumbai ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900
Bengaluru ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900
Kolkata ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900
Pune ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900
Gujarat (Ahmedabad) ₹284.90 ₹28,490 ₹2,84,900

Note: The price ranges capture the variance between primary wholesale bullion market baselines and localized high-street jeweller association updates for the morning session.

(With Inputs From Good Returns)

Also read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief

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Gold And Silver Price Today, May 23: MCX Gold Futures Rise As Bullion Prices Stay Elevated; Check Out Latest Prices In Your City NOW
Tags: 22k gold price24k gold pricegold price today Indiagold rates todaymcx gold price todaysilver price per kg

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Gold And Silver Price Today, May 23: MCX Gold Futures Rise As Bullion Prices Stay Elevated; Check Out Latest Prices In Your City NOW

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