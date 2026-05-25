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Home > Business News > Royal Enfield Record Sales And Strong Q4 Sends Eicher Motors Share Price Up 5%, EV Buzz Grows Stronger; Here’s What Investors Are Watching

Royal Enfield Record Sales And Strong Q4 Sends Eicher Motors Share Price Up 5%, EV Buzz Grows Stronger; Here’s What Investors Are Watching

Eicher Motors share price surged over 5% after strong Q4 FY26 earnings, record Royal Enfield sales, improved margins, and bullish brokerage outlooks boosted investor confidence around future growth and EV expansion.

Eicher Motors Share Price (Pic: Instagram @xkshatt)
Eicher Motors Share Price (Pic: Instagram @xkshatt)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: Mon 2026-05-25 10:32 IST

Eicher Motors Share Price Surges After Blockbuster Q4 Numbers: Investors Pump Up Eicher Motors After Royal Enfield Share Price Soars. Eicher Motors’ share price surged to ₹7,363, up 5.46% or ₹381.50 on Monday, after the company’s Q4 FY26 results beat expectations, sending a clear signal that India’s passion for premium motorcycles is still alive and well as Dalal Street rushed in. Royal Enfield shares were the talk of the market after the company announced its best-ever quarterly sales. The company’s revenue grew 16% year-on-year to ₹6,080 crore, while consolidated net profit increased 12% year-on-year to ₹1,520 crore. Royal Enfield sales rose 12% to 317,561 units during the quarter. EBITDA climbed 20% to ₹1,510 crore, while margins improved to 24.9%. Brokerages are bullish on Eicher’s future launches, including the Bullet 650cc, Himalayan 750cc, and Flying Flea S6 EV. The big question now is, can Eicher Motors’ share price race back towards its ₹8,230 lifetime high?

Why Eicher Motors Share Price Rising Today?

  • Eicher Motors reported a 12% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,520 crore for Q4 FY26.
  • Revenue from operations increased 16% year-on-year to ₹6,080 crore.
  • Strong demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles supported overall growth.
  • Improved truck and bus sales through the Volvo joint venture boosted performance.
  • The company recorded its highest-ever fourth-quarter motorcycle sales.
  • Strong earnings and sales momentum strengthened investor confidence in the stock.

Eicher Motors Share Price Gains Momentum As Strong Sales And Margin Expansion Boost Q4 Performance

Key Q4 FY26 Metrics Performance
Revenue ₹6,080 crore (up 16% YoY)
Royal Enfield Volumes 317,561 units (up 12% YoY)
EBITDA ₹1,510 crore (up 20% YoY)
EBITDA Margin 24.9%
Adjusted PAT ₹1,520 crore (up 12% YoY)
VECV Profit Contribution ₹320 crore (up 30% YoY)

Brokerages highlighted strong operating leverage, better product mix, and sustained premium motorcycle demand as key growth drivers.

Why Investors Are Betting Big On Eicher Motors’ Future Growth?

Investors argue that the upcoming product pipeline has a strong set of potential growth drivers keeping them highly bullish on Eicher Motors. Analysts say that a slew of new launches, including the Bullet 650cc, Himalayan 750cc, Flying Flea S6 EV, and a new 250cc motorcycle platform, could give Royal Enfield a major boost in both domestic and international markets. Excitement is also rising around Eicher Motors’ plans to ride across multiple segments, premium, adventure, and electric, at the same time. Brokerages believe exports, rising premium bike demand, and strong brand loyalty could together drive healthy sales growth over the next few years. Capacity expansion and continuous product innovation further suggest that many investors see strong potential for continued market share gains and long-term earnings momentum for Eicher Motors.

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Brokerages Stay Bullish As Royal Enfield Growth Fuels Fresh Optimism for Eicher Motors Share Price Today

  • Nuvama Institutional Equities: Buy rating with ₹8,100 target price; expects 15% volume CAGR over FY26–FY28.
  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Neutral rating with ₹6,912 target price; cautious on export uncertainties.
  • JM Financial: Reduce rating with revised target price of ₹7,240; flags global macro uncertainty risks.
  • Goldman Sachs: Buy rating with ₹8,400 target price; sees over 14% upside potential.

Eicher Motors Share Price Snapshot

Eicher Motors Share Price Snapshot Details
Current Price ₹7,363.00
Day’s High ₹7,388.50
Day’s Low ₹7,215.00
52-Week High ₹8,230.00
52-Week Low ₹5,219.50
Market Capitalisation ₹2.02 lakh crore
P/E Ratio 37.74
Dividend Yield 0.95%
Dividend Announced ₹82 per share

Royal Enfield Record Sales And Strong Q4 Sends Eicher Motors Share Price Up 5%, EV Buzz Grows Stronger; Here’s What Investors Are Watching

(Image From Google While Writing article)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Investors are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex Soars 800 Points, Nifty Nears 24,000 As Bulls Take Full Control Of Dalal Street; Optimism Strong On Oil Price Relief

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Royal Enfield Record Sales And Strong Q4 Sends Eicher Motors Share Price Up 5%, EV Buzz Grows Stronger; Here’s What Investors Are Watching
Tags: Eicher Motors earningsEicher Motors newsEicher Motors Q4 resultsEicher Motors share priceEicher Motors stock todayEicher Motors target priceRoyal Enfield salesRoyal Enfield share price

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Royal Enfield Record Sales And Strong Q4 Sends Eicher Motors Share Price Up 5%, EV Buzz Grows Stronger; Here’s What Investors Are Watching
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Royal Enfield Record Sales And Strong Q4 Sends Eicher Motors Share Price Up 5%, EV Buzz Grows Stronger; Here’s What Investors Are Watching
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