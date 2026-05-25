Royal Enfield Record Sales And Strong Q4 Sends Eicher Motors Share Price Up 5%, EV Buzz Grows Stronger; Here’s What Investors Are Watching

Eicher Motors Share Price Surges After Blockbuster Q4 Numbers: Investors Pump Up Eicher Motors After Royal Enfield Share Price Soars. Eicher Motors’ share price surged to ₹7,363, up 5.46% or ₹381.50 on Monday, after the company’s Q4 FY26 results beat expectations, sending a clear signal that India’s passion for premium motorcycles is still alive and well as Dalal Street rushed in. Royal Enfield shares were the talk of the market after the company announced its best-ever quarterly sales. The company’s revenue grew 16% year-on-year to ₹6,080 crore, while consolidated net profit increased 12% year-on-year to ₹1,520 crore. Royal Enfield sales rose 12% to 317,561 units during the quarter. EBITDA climbed 20% to ₹1,510 crore, while margins improved to 24.9%. Brokerages are bullish on Eicher’s future launches, including the Bullet 650cc, Himalayan 750cc, and Flying Flea S6 EV. The big question now is, can Eicher Motors’ share price race back towards its ₹8,230 lifetime high?
Why Eicher Motors Share Price Rising Today?
- Eicher Motors reported a 12% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹1,520 crore for Q4 FY26.
- Revenue from operations increased 16% year-on-year to ₹6,080 crore.
- Strong demand for Royal Enfield motorcycles supported overall growth.
- Improved truck and bus sales through the Volvo joint venture boosted performance.
- The company recorded its highest-ever fourth-quarter motorcycle sales.
- Strong earnings and sales momentum strengthened investor confidence in the stock.
Eicher Motors Share Price Gains Momentum As Strong Sales And Margin Expansion Boost Q4 Performance
|Key Q4 FY26 Metrics
|Performance
|Revenue
|₹6,080 crore (up 16% YoY)
|Royal Enfield Volumes
|317,561 units (up 12% YoY)
|EBITDA
|₹1,510 crore (up 20% YoY)
|EBITDA Margin
|24.9%
|Adjusted PAT
|₹1,520 crore (up 12% YoY)
|VECV Profit Contribution
|₹320 crore (up 30% YoY)
Brokerages highlighted strong operating leverage, better product mix, and sustained premium motorcycle demand as key growth drivers.
Why Investors Are Betting Big On Eicher Motors’ Future Growth?
Investors argue that the upcoming product pipeline has a strong set of potential growth drivers keeping them highly bullish on Eicher Motors. Analysts say that a slew of new launches, including the Bullet 650cc, Himalayan 750cc, Flying Flea S6 EV, and a new 250cc motorcycle platform, could give Royal Enfield a major boost in both domestic and international markets. Excitement is also rising around Eicher Motors’ plans to ride across multiple segments, premium, adventure, and electric, at the same time. Brokerages believe exports, rising premium bike demand, and strong brand loyalty could together drive healthy sales growth over the next few years. Capacity expansion and continuous product innovation further suggest that many investors see strong potential for continued market share gains and long-term earnings momentum for Eicher Motors.
Brokerages Stay Bullish As Royal Enfield Growth Fuels Fresh Optimism for Eicher Motors Share Price Today
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