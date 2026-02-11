LIVE TV
Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie's Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

Who is Tommaso Cioni? The Arizona man has come under intense public scrutiny after the mysterious disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. As the FBI releases new surveillance images and investigates a possible kidnapping, Cioni’s name has surfaced due to his connection to the family.

Who is Tommaso Cioni? Key facts, FBI updates and timeline in Nancy Guthrie disappearance case. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 11, 2026 10:32:28 IST

Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

Who is Tommaso Cioni? US authorities carried out a second search on Saturday at the Arizona residence of Annie Guthrie, the daughter of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie and sister of NBC “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

The renewed investigative activity comes as Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance extends beyond a week.

Investigators remained inside Annie Guthrie’s home for several hours, photographing multiple rooms before leaving around 10:30 p.m. local time. Law enforcement vehicles surrounded the property throughout the operation.

Where Is Nancy Guthrie And Why Is Tommaso Cioni Related To Her Case?

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

According to reports, she had dinner with her daughter Annie earlier that evening. Annie’s husband, Tommaso Cioni, drove Nancy home to her residence in Catalina Foothills at approximately 9:50 p.m. She was reportedly seen entering her home.

The following day, February 1, Nancy failed to attend a church service she rarely missed. Concerned family members and neighbors checked her residence and discovered she was not there. Her disappearance was reported to authorities around midday.

In early February, local law enforcement and the FBI opened an investigation into a possible kidnapping. Investigators cited signs that Nancy may not have left voluntarily, including disabled security cameras and other irregularities at the home.

What Is FBI Saying About Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance?

On Tuesday, federal authorities released the first surveillance images of a “potential subject” who may be connected to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared the photos and two videos on X.

“Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices,” Patel wrote.

He added that the footage was recovered from residual data located in backend systems.

What The Videos Reveal About Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance 

The images and videos show a person wearing a backpack, long sleeves, and pants approaching the home’s door. The individual appears to attempt to conceal the camera with a glove before grabbing plants and placing them in front of it. In another clip, the person is seen walking with their head tilted downward while entering the home’s archway.

Investigators had initially hoped the home’s cameras would provide crucial evidence. However, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the doorbell camera was disconnected early Sunday. Although software data recorded movement at the residence minutes later, Nancy Guthrie did not have an active subscription, preventing recovery of any footage.

What Is Nancy Guthrie’s Family Saying About Her Disappearance?

Several news outlets have received alleged ransom notes related to the case. The notes reportedly contained two deadlines, both of which have since passed without any update on Nancy Guthrie’s wellbeing.

Members of the Guthrie family have posted multiple videos on social media addressing Nancy’s alleged abductors directly. In their most recent message, Nancy’s three children stated that they had received the message and agreed to pay the ransom demands.

Authorities have acknowledged reports of a suspected ransom note demanding millions of dollars in cryptocurrency. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding any payment or the full authenticity of the note.

Why Is Annie Guthrie’s Husband Tommaso Cioni, Being Conected To The Case?

As the investigation continues, Tommaso Cioni, Annie Guthrie’s husband, has drawn significant public attention.

Cioni, who is of Italian origin and in his early 50s, lives with Annie and their son in Tucson, Arizona, not far from Nancy Guthrie’s residence. Though not a public figure like his sister-in-law Savannah Guthrie, he has been described in several reports as a private individual with creative and community interests who remained largely out of the public eye prior to the disappearance.

His name has surfaced prominently in media coverage due to reports and online speculation that have unofficially linked him to the case. However, his presence in coverage is tied solely to his family connection and his role on the night before Nancy’s disappearance.

Key Facts About Tommaso Cioni

Husband of Annie Guthrie, a poet, writer, and educator, and member of the Guthrie family

Resident of Tucson, Arizona, where he lives with his family

No confirmed public records of arrests, charges, or criminal accusations

Drove Nancy Guthrie home on January 31 and was reportedly among the last people to see her

The name Tommaso Cioni has drawn national and international attention following the mysterious disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of NBC “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 10:17 AM IST
Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

QUICK LINKS