Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Helle Lyng business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Helle Lyng business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Helle Lyng business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Helle Lyng business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Helle Lyng business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Helle Lyng business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Helle Lyng business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Chennai Super Kings management controversy Giorgi Meloni Hindi Kerala portfolios iPhone 18 Contempt of Courts Act Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks Helle Lyng business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona

Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona

The Mega Millions jackpot continued its climb after Tuesday night’s drawing ended without a jackpot winner. Lottery officials confirmed that no ticket matched all six numbers in the May 19, 2026 draw, pushing the top prize higher for the next round. The jackpot had reached an estimated $277 million with a cash value of $120.4 million before the draw took place.

Mega Millions Results Today On 19 May, 2026 (Image Generated Via AI)
Mega Millions Results Today On 19 May, 2026 (Image Generated Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 18:31 IST

The Mega Millions jackpot continued its climb after Tuesday night’s drawing ended without a jackpot winner. Lottery officials confirmed that no ticket matched all six numbers in the May 19, 2026 draw, pushing the top prize higher for the next round. The jackpot had reached an estimated $277 million with a cash value of $120.4 million before the draw took place. Players across the United States were closely watching the results as the lottery remained without a grand prize winner since an Ohio ticket claimed a $60 million jackpot on St. Patrick’s Day earlier this year. Here are the latest Mega Millions results, jackpot details, prize breakdown, and draw information.

Mega Millions Results Today (May 19, 2026): Winning Numbers Announced

Today’s winning numbers

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Mega Millions draw were:

You Might Be Interested In

10, 26, 34, 56, 64

Mega Ball number

The Mega Ball number for the draw was: 6

Draw date & time

The Mega Millions draw was held on:

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Time: 11:00 PM ET

State-Wise Highlights

New York: 19,637 winners in different prize categories
California: Multiple lower-tier winners reported
Florida: Several lower-tier winning tickets sold
Texas: No jackpot winner, but many smaller prize winners
Illinois: No Match 5 winner reported
Arizona: Lower-tier prize winners recorded

Jackpot Update

Jackpot Winner: No
Next Jackpot: $296 Million
Cash Option: $128.6 Million

Mega Millions Jackpot Update: $277 Million Prize Details

Current jackpot amount

The Mega Millions jackpot for the May 19 draw stood at:

Jackpot: $277 million
Cash option: $120.4 million
Cash option value

Players choosing the lump sum payout would have received approximately $120.4 million before taxes.

Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot has rolled over to:

Estimated next jackpot: $296 million
Estimated cash value: $128.6 million

Comparison with previous jackpot

The previous Mega Millions jackpot winner was an Ohio player who won $60 million on St. Patrick’s Day. The current jackpot is significantly larger and continues to rise with each rollover.

Full Prize Breakdown: How Much You Can Win in Each Tier

Mega Millions offers multiple prize levels depending on how many numbers a player matches.

Match Type    Prize Amount
Match 5 + Mega Ball    Jackpot
Match 5    $1 Million
Match 4 + Mega Ball    $10,000
Match 4    $500
Match 3 + Mega Ball    $200
Match 3    $10
Match 2 + Mega Ball    $10
Match 1 + Mega Ball    $4
Mega Ball Only    $2

Non-jackpot prizes may increase through the built-in multiplier feature, which can raise winnings from 2x to 10x depending on the draw.

Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot Today?

Winner details

Lottery officials confirmed that no one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the May 19 drawing.

State/location

No Match 5 jackpot-winning ticket was sold in any participating state.

Number of winners

There were no jackpot winners and no Match 5 winners in Tuesday’s draw. The jackpot has now rolled over to an estimated $296 million for the next drawing scheduled later this week.

How to Check Mega Millions Results Online and Offline

Official website

Players can check winning numbers and jackpot updates on the official Mega Millions website.

Mobile apps

Lottery results are also available through official lottery mobile applications in participating states.

Retail stores

Winning numbers are displayed at convenience stores, gas stations, and lottery retailers across the country.

Live TV draw

Mega Millions draws are broadcast live in several regions across the United States every Tuesday and Friday night.

Mega Millions Draw Details: Time, Date and How It Works

Draw timing (US time)

Mega Millions drawings take place at:

11:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)
Days (Tue & Fri)

The draw is held twice every week:

Tuesday
Friday

How numbers are selected

Players choose:

Five white-ball numbers from 1 to 70
One Mega Ball number from 1 to 24

Players may also select Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers.

Rules explained

To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match exactly. If more than one player wins the jackpot, the prize amount is divided equally among the winners.

What to Do If You Win Mega Millions

Claim process

Winners must sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact their state lottery office to begin the claim process.

Tax rules (US context)

Lottery winnings in the United States are subject to federal taxes, and some states may also apply additional state taxes.

Lump sum vs annuity

Jackpot winners can usually choose between:

Lump sum cash payout
Annual annuity payments spread over several years

The lump sum option is lower than the advertised jackpot amount.

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Explained

Jackpot odds

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately:

1 in 302.6 million
Lower tier odds

The chances of winning smaller prizes are much higher depending on the number combinations matched.

Comparison With Powerball

Mega Millions and Powerball both offer massive jackpots, but the odds of winning Mega Millions are slightly different because of variations in number pools and game rules.

READ MORE: What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona
Tags: Mega Millions cash optionMega Millions jackpot updateMega Millions jackpot winnerMega Millions odds of winningMega Millions prize breakdownMega Millions results todayMega Millions winning numbers May 19 2026next Mega Millions drawing

RELATED News

What Is Naphtha? The Key Oil Product Fueling Panic Buying Fears Across Japan Amid Supply Concerns

Did HSBC Hint At Layoffs? CEO Says AI Will Take Jobs, Gives Staff Big Advice On Next Move

UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

Postcode Lottery Results 20 May 2026 LIVE: CH PostCode Wins £1,000 Prize in Latest Daily Draw

LATEST NEWS

Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona

Glitz, Glamour And Gadbadi: Why Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Are Getting Trolled For Desi Bling

KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

MS Dhoni vs CSK? Explosive Report Claims ‘Thala’ Could Leave Chennai Super Kings After IPL 2026 Over Management Rift

Kheti Poster Out: First Look of Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar From Upcoming Rural Horror Film

Poco X8 Pro Max Review: 9,000mAh Battery, Premium Display, And Rugged Durability — Check Detailed Review Before Buying

KKR vs MI Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

OnePlus Nord 6 Price Increased By Rs 5,000 Amid Global RAM Crisis—These Brands Are Also Planning The Same

Phil Salt Injury Update: Major Boost For RCB Ahead of IPL 2026 Playoffs; England Batter’s Return to India Locked | Date & More Details

Top 5 Personal Loan Apps for Women in India With Quick and Easy Approval

Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona
Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona
Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona
Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona

QUICK LINKS