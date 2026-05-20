Mega Millions Results Today (19 May, 2026): Winning Numbers, $277M Jackpot Update & Prize Details for New York, California, Florida, Texas, Illinois & Arizona

The Mega Millions jackpot continued its climb after Tuesday night’s drawing ended without a jackpot winner. Lottery officials confirmed that no ticket matched all six numbers in the May 19, 2026 draw, pushing the top prize higher for the next round. The jackpot had reached an estimated $277 million with a cash value of $120.4 million before the draw took place. Players across the United States were closely watching the results as the lottery remained without a grand prize winner since an Ohio ticket claimed a $60 million jackpot on St. Patrick’s Day earlier this year. Here are the latest Mega Millions results, jackpot details, prize breakdown, and draw information.

Mega Millions Results Today (May 19, 2026): Winning Numbers Announced

Today’s winning numbers

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, May 19, 2026 Mega Millions draw were:

10, 26, 34, 56, 64

Mega Ball number

The Mega Ball number for the draw was: 6

Draw date & time

The Mega Millions draw was held on:

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Time: 11:00 PM ET

State-Wise Highlights

New York: 19,637 winners in different prize categories

California: Multiple lower-tier winners reported

Florida: Several lower-tier winning tickets sold

Texas: No jackpot winner, but many smaller prize winners

Illinois: No Match 5 winner reported

Arizona: Lower-tier prize winners recorded

Jackpot Update

Jackpot Winner: No

Next Jackpot: $296 Million

Cash Option: $128.6 Million

Mega Millions Jackpot Update: $277 Million Prize Details

Current jackpot amount

The Mega Millions jackpot for the May 19 draw stood at:

Jackpot: $277 million

Cash option: $120.4 million

Cash option value

Players choosing the lump sum payout would have received approximately $120.4 million before taxes.

Since no ticket matched all six numbers, the jackpot has rolled over to:

Estimated next jackpot: $296 million

Estimated cash value: $128.6 million

Comparison with previous jackpot

The previous Mega Millions jackpot winner was an Ohio player who won $60 million on St. Patrick’s Day. The current jackpot is significantly larger and continues to rise with each rollover.

Full Prize Breakdown: How Much You Can Win in Each Tier

Mega Millions offers multiple prize levels depending on how many numbers a player matches.

Match Type Prize Amount

Match 5 + Mega Ball Jackpot

Match 5 $1 Million

Match 4 + Mega Ball $10,000

Match 4 $500

Match 3 + Mega Ball $200

Match 3 $10

Match 2 + Mega Ball $10

Match 1 + Mega Ball $4

Mega Ball Only $2

Non-jackpot prizes may increase through the built-in multiplier feature, which can raise winnings from 2x to 10x depending on the draw.

Did Anyone Win the Mega Millions Jackpot Today?

Winner details

Lottery officials confirmed that no one won the Mega Millions jackpot in the May 19 drawing.

State/location

No Match 5 jackpot-winning ticket was sold in any participating state.

Number of winners

There were no jackpot winners and no Match 5 winners in Tuesday’s draw. The jackpot has now rolled over to an estimated $296 million for the next drawing scheduled later this week.

How to Check Mega Millions Results Online and Offline

Official website

Players can check winning numbers and jackpot updates on the official Mega Millions website.

Mobile apps

Lottery results are also available through official lottery mobile applications in participating states.

Retail stores

Winning numbers are displayed at convenience stores, gas stations, and lottery retailers across the country.

Live TV draw

Mega Millions draws are broadcast live in several regions across the United States every Tuesday and Friday night.

Mega Millions Draw Details: Time, Date and How It Works

Draw timing (US time)

Mega Millions drawings take place at:

11:00 PM Eastern Time (ET)

Days (Tue & Fri)

The draw is held twice every week:

Tuesday

Friday

How numbers are selected

Players choose:

Five white-ball numbers from 1 to 70

One Mega Ball number from 1 to 24

Players may also select Quick Pick for randomly generated numbers.

Rules explained

To win the jackpot, all six numbers must match exactly. If more than one player wins the jackpot, the prize amount is divided equally among the winners.

What to Do If You Win Mega Millions

Claim process

Winners must sign the back of their ticket immediately and contact their state lottery office to begin the claim process.

Tax rules (US context)

Lottery winnings in the United States are subject to federal taxes, and some states may also apply additional state taxes.

Lump sum vs annuity

Jackpot winners can usually choose between:

Lump sum cash payout

Annual annuity payments spread over several years

The lump sum option is lower than the advertised jackpot amount.

Odds of Winning Mega Millions Explained

Jackpot odds

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are approximately:

1 in 302.6 million

Lower tier odds

The chances of winning smaller prizes are much higher depending on the number combinations matched.

Comparison With Powerball

Mega Millions and Powerball both offer massive jackpots, but the odds of winning Mega Millions are slightly different because of variations in number pools and game rules.

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