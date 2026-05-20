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Home > Sports News > KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

Here is the complete Kolkata Knight Riders qualification scenario for the IPL 2026 playoffs if the Eden Gardens clash against the Mumbai Indians concludes without a result due to rain. Find out exactly how a rain washout against the Mumbai Indians at Eden Gardens impacts their points table standing.

KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain? (Image Source: X)
KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain? (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 18:30 IST

The highly crucial IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians is presently confronted with a major weather threat at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, today. Passionate cricket fans are feverishly going over every possible points table scenario as severe thunderstorms are forecasted for Wednesday, May 20 2026. In case this all-important Match 65 is totally washed out by rain, it will hugely affect the playoff options of the home team. Let’s check the detailed IPL 2026 qualification scenario that covers what will happen to the playoff dreams of the Kolkata Knight Riders if no full game is played tonight.

KKR Vs MI: Rain Washout Impact On Kolkata Knight Riders

If, due to heavy weather, the teams cannot even complete a minimum of five overs per side, the game will be declared a no result. In such an unfortunate case, both teams involved will be given one point each. As the Mumbai Indians are already out of the playoff race, this single point means nothing to them. Then again, it is a total nightmare for the Kolkata Knight Riders to share points. Getting only one point instead of a much-needed win would completely jeopardise their playoff chances and most likely eliminate them from the very competitive race for the top four.

KKR Vs MI: IPL 2026 Points Table Scenario For KKR After Probable Eden Gardens Rain Wash

Adding only one point from a washed-out match really messes up the points table math for the home team. Rather than getting a huge two points and solidifying their spot, Kolkata would end up with an odd number of points. According to where they currently stand, this single point might bring them to a level where ensuring direct qualification would be totally out of the question. They would lag quite a bit behind those rival teams that have managed to get full wins, and thereby their road to IPL 2026 playoffs would be so complicated and wholly dependent on mathematical luck.

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Mathematical Qualification Permutations For KKR To Reach IPL 2026 Playoffs

If the clash goes without any conclusion, KKR would have to depend on a range of very unlikely external events for their survival. Firstly, they need to totally overpower their last league match by a huge margin to greatly uplift their net run rate. Secondly, they are critically dependent on the teams in fourth and fifth places, losing all the remaining matches of theirs in a very convincing manner. Lastly, they have to wish that no bottom-ranked team gets back-to-back wins, which could enable them to surpass Kolkata. 

Also Read – KKR vs MI Prediction: Who Will Be The Man Of The Match, Best Batter, Best Bowler In Today IPL 2026 Match

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KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?
Tags: Eden Gardens Weatherhardik pandyaIndian Premier League 2026IPL 2026IPL 2026 playoffsKKR Points Table MathKKR qualification scenarioKolkata Knight RidersMumbai IndiansNet Run Rate

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KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?

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KKR Qualification Scenario: What Happens If Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Match at Eden Gardens Gets Washed Out Due to Rain?
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