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Home > India News > Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?

Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?

Kerala Lok Bhavan has released the full portfolio allocation for the new state cabinet. Chief Minister VD Satheesan will oversee 35 departments, including Finance and Law, while Ramesh Chennithala gets Home and Vigilance. Sunny Joseph has been assigned Electricity and Environment.

Kerala portfolios have been announced (IMAGE: X)
Kerala portfolios have been announced (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 17:18 IST

KERALA PORTFOLIOS: The full list of Kerala portfolios is finally out. An official notification released by Kerala Lok Bhavan on Tuesday revealed that Chief Minister VD Satheesan has been given 35 ministries, including Finance, Law, General Administration and Ports, in the new cabinet. The chief minister will also be responsible for a number of administrative and policy-related departments, thereby creating a strong concentration of decision-making powers in the chief minister’s office. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has been given the Home and Vigilance portfolio of the party. He will also be heading three other departments in the new government, the Lok Bhavan said in Kerala.

The allocation of the portfolio comes days after the swearing-in of the new government in the state. Further details on the allocation of remaining departments to cabinet ministers are likely to be announced shortly.

Check the full list of Kerala portfolios here:

1.  Sri. V.D. Satheesan: Finance, National Savings, Stores Purchase, Commercial Taxes, Agricultural Income Tax, Treasuries, Lotteries, State Audit, Kerala State Financial Enterprises, State Insurance, Kerala Financial Corporation

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2.    Ramesh Chennithala: Home, Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services, Prisons & Coir

3.    Sunny Joseph    Electricity, Environment, Parliamentary Affairs

4.    K. Muraleedharan    Health, Medical Education, Medical University, Indigenous Medicine, AYUSH and Drug Control, Food Safety & Devaswoms

5.    A.P. Anilkumar: Land and Revenue, Survey and Land Records, Land Reforms

6.    P.C. Vishnunath: Tourism, Culture, KSFDC, Chalachitra Academy, Cultural Activists Welfare Fund Board

7.    M. Liju: Co-operation, Excise

8.    Roji M. John: Collegiate Education, Technical Education, Universities (except Agriculture, Veterinary, Fisheries, Medical and Digital Universities), Entrance Examinations, NCC, ASAP

9.    T. Siddique: Agriculture, Soil Survey & Soil Conservation, Kerala Agricultural University, Warehousing Corporation

10.    K.A. Thulasi: Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes

11.    Bindu Krishna: Labour, Dairy Development & Milk Co-operatives, Women & Child Care

12.    O.J. Jeneesh: Sports, Youth Affairs, Zoo, Museum, Registration, Archaeology, Archives

13.    P.K. Kunhalikutty: Industries & Commerce, IT, Artificial Intelligence, Startups, Mining & Geology, Handlooms & Textiles

14.    N. Shamsudheen: General Education, Literacy Movement, Hajj, Waqf & Minority Development

15.    K.M. Shaji: Panchayath, Municipality, Corporation, Town Planning, Rural Development, Regional Development Authorities, KILA

16.    P.K. Basheer: Public Works Department

17.    V.E. Abdul Gafoor: Fisheries, Harbour Engineering, Social Justice

18.    Mons Joseph: Irrigation, CADA, Ground Water Department, Water Supply & Sanitation, Housing

19.    Anoop Jacob: Food & Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, Legal Metrology

20.    Shibu Baby John: Forests, Wildlife Protection, Skill Development (KASE)

21.    C.P. John: Road Transport, Motor Vehicles, Water Transport

Allocation of departments was suggested by VD Satheesan to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar following the oath-taking ceremony held on May 18, and the suggestions have been accepted by the Governor, according to Lok Bhavan on Wednesday, May 20. 

ALSO READ: Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal

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Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?
Tags: Kerala portfolioskerala-cmlatest kerala newsVD Satheesan

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Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?

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Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?
Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?
Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?
Kerala Cabinet Portfolio List Out: VD Satheesan Takes Finance, Ramesh Chennithala Gets Home- Who Got What?

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