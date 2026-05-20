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Home > India News > Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal

Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal

Ahead of the May 21 Falta bypoll, Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan announced that he would withdraw from the contest less than 48 hours before voting. Speaking at a press conference in Falta’s Kamardanga Khan Para, Khan said he was stepping aside for the “development and peace” of the region.

Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal (Via X)
Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 15:53 IST

In a dramatic turn ahead of the May 21 Falta bypoll, Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan announced that he would no longer contest the election. The decision came less than 48 hours before voting and added another layer of controversy to an already tense political battle in the constituency. Speaking at a press conference in Falta’s Kamardanga Khan Para, Khan said he was stepping aside for the “development and peace” of the region.

Candidate Cites Development And Peace

Khan said his dream was to see Falta prosper and become a “golden Falta”. Referring to the development package announced by the state leadership, he claimed his withdrawal was aimed at ensuring stability and progress for local residents.

The 41-year-old leader is considered close to senior TMC leadership and has played a key organisational role for the party in the Diamond Harbour region.

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‘Pushpa’ Remark Had Sparked Controversy

Khan had recently grabbed headlines over his “I am Pushpa” remark during a public confrontation linked to election monitoring in the constituency.

Reacting to strict poll supervision, Khan had publicly declared, “If he is Singham, I am Pushpa. I will not bow down,” referring to Uttar Pradesh DIG and election observer Ajay Pal Sharma, who was nicknamed “Singham” by sections of the media.

The statement quickly went viral and became one of the biggest talking points of the Falta bypoll campaign.

TMC Distances Itself From Withdrawal Decision

Soon after Khan’s announcement, the Trinamool Congress issued a statement clarifying that the decision was personal and not taken by the party.

The party also alleged that its workers in Falta had faced intimidation, arrests, and attacks after the election results were declared earlier this month. TMC claimed several party offices were vandalised and accused authorities of ignoring repeated complaints.

Despite Withdrawal, Name To RRemain On EVMs

Election officials confirmed that Jahangir Khan’s name will continue to appear on electronic voting machines because the deadline for withdrawal of nominations had already passed.

According to officials, ballot papers and EVM panels had already been finalised before Khan announced his decision.

Political Battle Intensifies In Falta

The Falta bypoll has remained under intense focus after the Election Commission ordered a repoll following allegations of electoral irregularities during the earlier voting process.

With Khan stepping out of active campaigning, opposition parties including Congress and CPM have appealed to TMC supporters to back their candidates in an attempt to stop the BJP from gaining ground in the constituency.

READ MORE:  Kashmir Valley Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): IMD Forecasts Rain and Lightning in Kupwara, Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Gulmarg and Pahalgam

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Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal
Tags: Diamond Harbour political newsFalta bypoll 2026Falta repoll newsJahangir Khan EVM nameJahangir Khan Pushpa remarkJahangir Khan withdrawalTMC Falta candidateTMC vs BJP FaltaWest Bengal bypoll controversy

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Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal

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Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal
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