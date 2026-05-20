Foldable iPhone Ultra To Launch With iPhone 18? New Leaks Drop Massive Hint

iPhone 18 Update: Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro family of devices this fall and follow the well-established pattern it has followed for many years, releasing the new lineup. The line-up for the coming year is also different compared to previous years, as the standard iPhone 18 is expected to go into the market in early 2027. This would likely indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and a new iPhone Ultra would be the main focus of the next Apple event in the fall of 2026.

Foldable iPhone Ultra To Launch With iPhone 18?

Despite the difficulties Apple faces with the development of the iPhone 18 Pro series, the company still intends to introduce a foldable iPhone Ultra with the iPhone 18 Pro series, according to new leaks. Based on the information being shared around, that’s expected to take place during July, coinciding with the arrival of the new iPhone 18 Pro series.

As was previously reported, Apple was able to create a screen that was almost free of wrinkles, but the hinge remained problematic, even with multiple folding tests, when it comes to durability. Nevertheless, the company also seems to be attempting to complete the engineering changes within the expected timeframe for the launch during September, although with any further delay, the device may be pushed back.

Apple’s 2026 iPhone lineup is already stirring up plenty of rumours, even though nothing’s official until Apple says so, usually in September. Here’s what people expect to see at their fall event. Not every phone might hit shelves right away, though. Some could launch later in 2026 or even early 2027. And, true to form, Apple isn’t saying a word about unannounced hardware.

Is it iPhone Fold, or iPhone Ultra?

If you believe the current hype, Apple’s working on something pretty bold: a foldable iPhone, with the name iPhone Ultra floating around. Speculation is everywhere. Will it open up like a book or snap shut like the old-school flip phones? That’s still anyone’s guess.

What features will iPhone Fold have?

Leaks show a device that ditches Apple’s familiar glass rectangle. The rumoured design looks shorter and chunkier. MacRumors says it could have a 5.5-inch screen when closed, and open up to about 7.8 inches, giving it a wider, 4:3 aspect ratio like an iPad. That’s pretty similar to what Huawei did with its Pura X Max Wide foldable.

iPhone 18 Pro Features

There are many features expected to be seen in the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro range of phones. The phone is likely to have a similar look to the current iPhone 17 Pro models, although it will be more efficient, thanks to LTPO+ technology that extends battery life and efficiency. The new phone is expected to have an A20 processor in place of the A19 processor in the current phone model range.