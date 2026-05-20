Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price Revealed: Upgraded Display, Dual Camera, And Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Launch Date

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung is gearing up for launch of its next-generation foldable smartphones which consists of Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Fold 8. However, the company has not officially confirmed the launch of devices, but some experts and media reports claim that the device will be launched this year only, i.e., 2026. Several leaks and rumours have already hinted what the upcoming flagship fold and flip could bring.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launch Time and Price in India



The company is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 8 on 22nd July 2026, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. In terms of pricing, the company has not officially declared the price tag. However, the media reports and experts suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will be launched at a price of around Rs 1,19,999.



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 features and specifications



The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to feature a 6.9-inch inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The cover screen is reported to be 4.1-inch. the media reports suggest that the device will be powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset. The device could be packed with a 4,300mAh battery supported by 25W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary sensor of 50MP and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor while the front panel may house a 10MP camera for selfie and video calling.



Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Features and Specifications



The upcoming book style Galaxy Z Fold is expected to feature an 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch outer display. Both the screen have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 chipset and may pack a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging.

In terms of optics, the upcoming foldable flagship is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front panel is expected to feature a 10MP camera for selfie and video calling.



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