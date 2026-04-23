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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 on July 22, 2026, with upgraded displays, chipsets, and cameras, though details remain based on leaks.

galaxy fold 8
galaxy fold 8

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 23, 2026 15:12:32 IST

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant Samsung is reportedly gearing up for launch of its next generation of foldables, the Galaxy Z fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Flip 8. however, the company has not officially announced anything regarding the upcoming flagship, but several media reports and leaks suggest what to expect from the upcoming foldables. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launch Timeline and Price in India 

The upcoming Samsung Flagship Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are expected to be unveiled on 22nd July 2026. The media reports and experts suggest that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will arive at a starting price of Rs 1,74,999 whereas the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will likely cost around Rs 1,19,999. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 features and specifications 

The upcoming book style Galaxy Z Fold is expected to feature an 8-inch main display and a 6.5-inch outer display. Both the screen have a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 chipset and may pack a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging. 

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In terms of optics, the upcoming foldable flagship is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel offering a 200MP primary camera, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front panel is expected to feature a 10MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 features and specifications 

According to recent media reports, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 may feature a 6.9-inch inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz whereas the cover screen is expected to be 4.1-inch. The upcoming flip device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2600 chipset. The device is further expected to be packed with a 4,300mAh battery supported by 25W wired fast charging. 

In terms of optics, the Galaxy Z Flip is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel consisting of a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor whereas the front panel may house a 10MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

Note that all the details regarding the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 are based on leaks and media reports; the company has not specified any details on these handsets. 

Samsung Galaxy S27 lineup 

Another flagship from the brand which is gearing up for launch is the Galaxy S27. The media reports suggest that the device is likely to feature a 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a high refresh rate of 144Hz. The next generation flagship is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 built on a 2nm process coupled with up to 16GB RAM.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a 200MP ISOCELL HP6 sensor with LOFIC imaging technology, and it is further expected to have an ultra-wide sensor of 50MP and a telephoto sensor of 50MP with 3x zoom, and a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom. The front panel may house a 24MP sensor for selfie and video calling. 

The lineup is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2027.

Also Read: iPhone 18 Faces Memory Crisis: Display, Chipset And Peak Brightness Set To Be Downgraded—Check Pricing And Launch Timeline

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 And Filp 8 To Debut Soon: Upgraded Display, Premium Chipset, And Flagship Cameras, Check All Details, Launch Timeline And Price

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