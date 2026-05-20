UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): The United Arab Emirates is in an intense situation because it’s suffering from intense weather conditions as the temperature is rising rapidly, and the current situation of cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Al Ain is not very good, as people are suffering from intense heat and humidity. According to regional weather forecasters, people of UAE are seeing clear skies, dry desert wind and a rapid rise in the humidity levels near the coastal areas, these are the factor’s which are contributing to a heatwave like situation during the day across UAE. in UAE several cities are seeing temperature above 40°C during afternoon hours, while on the other hand coastal regions are on the predicament of their own as they are closer to the Arabian Golf so they are facing high humidity because there is too much water in the air which is causing sticky-ness on the skin’s of the people living in the coastal regions. Weather experts believe that this kind of increase in humidity level will continue to affect the UAE in the days to come. Authorities have advised the residents to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours because that is the time when the heat is on it’s peak and can cause people to get seriously ill if not take the proper measures.
UAE Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|UAE Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Dubai
|42°C
|Extremely hot and humid
|05:32 AM
|06:57 PM
|10:44 PM
|09:15 AM
|Abu Dhabi
|43°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|05:38 AM
|07:01 PM
|10:49 PM
|09:20 AM
|Sharjah
|41°C
|Hot with dry winds
|05:31 AM
|06:56 PM
|10:43 PM
|09:14 AM
|Ajman
|40°C
|Humid coastal conditions
|05:31 AM
|06:56 PM
|10:43 PM
|09:14 AM
|Al Ain
|44°C
|Scorching daytime heat
|05:36 AM
|06:59 PM
|10:47 PM
|09:18 AM
|Fujairah
|39°C
|Humid with cloudy intervals
|05:29 AM
|06:54 PM
|10:41 PM
|09:12 AM
Yesterday (19 May) vs Today (20 May) Weather: Which UAE Cities Saw Heat Rise?
|Region
|Yesterday Temperature
|Today Temperature
|Weather Change
|Dubai
|41°C
|42°C
|Humidity increased
|Abu Dhabi
|42°C
|43°C
|Heatwave intensified
|Sharjah
|40°C
|41°C
|Dry winds strengthened
|Al Ain
|43°C
|44°C
|Extreme daytime heat continues
|Fujairah
|38°C
|39°C
|Coastal humidity increased
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Traffic & Daily Life?
The extreme heat that is witnessed during summer in the UAE might continue influencing the transportation process, outdoor activities, and people’s daily lives.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Reduced visibility due to heat haze
|Flights
|Minor delays possible during dust activity
|Outdoor Activities
|Extreme heat may cause discomfort
|Tourism
|Indoor attractions may see increased visitors
|Coastal Areas
|High humidity during evening hours
The authorities have recommended staying inside during the hottest part of the day and consuming sufficient amounts of water.
What Are the Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Humidity Warnings Explained
There have been weather advisories in various parts of the UAE because of increasing heat and heatwave.
|Alert Type
|Details
|Heatwave Alert
|Active across inland regions
|Humidity Advisory
|High near coastal areas
|UV Warning
|Very high daytime UV levels
|Hot Wind Alert
|Dry desert winds likely
|Health Advisory
|Stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight
Meteorologists say that the temperatures will be above average in various parts of the UAE in the following days.
Social Media Videos Show Extreme Heat & Dusty Conditions Across UAE
Various pictures posted by some residents and weather pages on X depicted the hazy sky, increased heat, and dry conditions in various parts of the UAE. You can post your X link here to show live weather conditions in the area.
UAE weather update: Dust storm hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi, rough seas expected through the week
Temperatures forecast to range between 43°C and 45°Chttps://t.co/jZpJ4Aguuu
Video credit: Dhanusha Gokulan/Gulf News pic.twitter.com/GpQsCAkk71
— Gulf News (@gulf_news) May 20, 2026
The videos showed how the intense heat brought strong sunshine, dust, and reduced outdoor activities due to the heat wave in several cities.
When Could Weather Conditions Improve Across UAE?
The weather experts say that the temperatures are expected to stay high until the end of May, after which there will be some changes in the atmosphere and clouds that will bring some respite.
|Weather Outlook
|Expected Timeline
|Peak Summer Heat
|Continuing through late May
|Humidity Rise
|Evening and coastal regions
|Possible Relief
|Early cloud activity in June
|Main Concern
|Extreme daytime heat
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? UAE Temperature & Heatwave Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|20 May 2026
|31°C – 44°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|21 May 2026
|31°C – 44°C
|Dry heat continues
|22 May 2026
|32°C – 45°C
|Humidity rises further
|23 May 2026
|32°C – 45°C
|Hot desert winds likely
|24 May 2026
|31°C – 44°C
|Coastal humidity increases
|25 May 2026
|31°C – 43°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|26 May 2026
|30°C – 43°C
|Warm nights and dry days
|27 May 2026
|30°C – 42°C
|Hazy skies possible
|28 May 2026
|30°C – 42°C
|High UV levels continue
|29 May 2026
|30°C – 41°C
|Humid coastal weather
|30 May 2026
|29°C – 41°C
|Slight cloud activity possible
|31 May 2026
|29°C – 40°C
|Warm and humid conditions
|1 June 2026
|29°C – 40°C
|Minor weather fluctuations
|2 June 2026
|28°C – 39°C
|Coastal breeze may increase
|3 June 2026
|28°C – 39°C
|Slight relief possible
The meteorologists opine that the country will be facing severe conditions of heatwaves, high humidity levels, and dry desert weather patterns in the upcoming days unless some strong atmospheric changes occur within the Gulf region. It has been reported by the weather experts that the combination of intense solar heating, dry desert winds, and clear sky is responsible for causing high temperatures in various UAE cities, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain. Along with this, the coastal areas of the country are facing rising humidity levels as a result of moisture from the Arabian Gulf, and hence, the weather conditions become extremely hot during the evening time. People residing in various regions of the country will experience warm night weather, heat stress, and high temperatures during the day. It has been stated by the meteorologists that some slight changes in the atmosphere and the occurrence of clouds may start occurring in early June. But till then, the country will be experiencing severe heat, humid coastal weather, and dry desert weather patterns.
Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature
Pranav is a passionate content writer specializing in fitness, wellness, and lifestyle content. He enjoys creating engaging and informative articles on workouts, nutrition, healthy habits, and self-improvement. Through simple and reader-friendly writing, Pranav aims to inspire people to lead healthier and more balanced lives.