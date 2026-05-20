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Home > World News > UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

UAE Weather Today: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain may continue facing severe heatwave conditions, rising humidity, and dry desert weather as temperatures remain extremely high across the Gulf region.

UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE
UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 15:28 IST

UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): The United Arab Emirates is in an intense situation because it’s suffering from intense weather conditions as the temperature is rising rapidly, and the current situation of cities like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Al Ain is not very good, as people are suffering from intense heat and humidity. According to regional weather forecasters, people of UAE are seeing clear skies, dry desert wind and a rapid rise in the humidity levels near the coastal areas, these are the factor’s which are contributing to a heatwave like situation during the day across UAE. in UAE several cities are seeing temperature above 40°C during afternoon hours, while on the other hand coastal regions are on the predicament of their own as they are closer to the Arabian Golf so they are facing high humidity because there is too much water in the air which is causing sticky-ness on the skin’s of the people living in the coastal regions. Weather experts believe that this kind of increase in humidity level will continue to affect the UAE in the days to come. Authorities have advised the residents to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours because that is the time when the heat is on it’s peak and can cause people to get seriously ill if not take the proper measures.

UAE Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

UAE Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Dubai 42°C Extremely hot and humid 05:32 AM 06:57 PM 10:44 PM 09:15 AM
Abu Dhabi 43°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:38 AM 07:01 PM 10:49 PM 09:20 AM
Sharjah 41°C Hot with dry winds 05:31 AM 06:56 PM 10:43 PM 09:14 AM
Ajman 40°C Humid coastal conditions 05:31 AM 06:56 PM 10:43 PM 09:14 AM
Al Ain 44°C Scorching daytime heat 05:36 AM 06:59 PM 10:47 PM 09:18 AM
Fujairah 39°C Humid with cloudy intervals 05:29 AM 06:54 PM 10:41 PM 09:12 AM

Yesterday (19 May) vs Today (20 May) Weather: Which UAE Cities Saw Heat Rise?

Region Yesterday Temperature Today Temperature Weather Change
Dubai 41°C 42°C Humidity increased
Abu Dhabi 42°C 43°C Heatwave intensified
Sharjah 40°C 41°C Dry winds strengthened
Al Ain 43°C 44°C Extreme daytime heat continues
Fujairah 38°C 39°C Coastal humidity increased

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Traffic & Daily Life?

The extreme heat that is witnessed during summer in the UAE might continue influencing the transportation process, outdoor activities, and people’s daily lives.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Reduced visibility due to heat haze
Flights Minor delays possible during dust activity
Outdoor Activities Extreme heat may cause discomfort
Tourism Indoor attractions may see increased visitors
Coastal Areas High humidity during evening hours

The authorities have recommended staying inside during the hottest part of the day and consuming sufficient amounts of water.

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What Are the Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Humidity Warnings Explained

There have been weather advisories in various parts of the UAE because of increasing heat and heatwave.

Alert Type Details
Heatwave Alert Active across inland regions
Humidity Advisory High near coastal areas
UV Warning Very high daytime UV levels
Hot Wind Alert Dry desert winds likely
Health Advisory Stay hydrated and avoid direct sunlight

Meteorologists say that the temperatures will be above average in various parts of the UAE in the following days.

Social Media Videos Show Extreme Heat & Dusty Conditions Across UAE

Various pictures posted by some residents and weather pages on X depicted the hazy sky, increased heat, and dry conditions in various parts of the UAE. You can post your X link here to show live weather conditions in the area.

The videos showed how the intense heat brought strong sunshine, dust, and reduced outdoor activities due to the heat wave in several cities.

When Could Weather Conditions Improve Across UAE?

The weather experts say that the temperatures are expected to stay high until the end of May, after which there will be some changes in the atmosphere and clouds that will bring some respite.

Weather Outlook Expected Timeline
Peak Summer Heat Continuing through late May
Humidity Rise Evening and coastal regions
Possible Relief Early cloud activity in June
Main Concern Extreme daytime heat

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? UAE Temperature & Heatwave Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
20 May 2026 31°C – 44°C Severe heatwave conditions
21 May 2026 31°C – 44°C Dry heat continues
22 May 2026 32°C – 45°C Humidity rises further
23 May 2026 32°C – 45°C Hot desert winds likely
24 May 2026 31°C – 44°C Coastal humidity increases
25 May 2026 31°C – 43°C Heatwave conditions continue
26 May 2026 30°C – 43°C Warm nights and dry days
27 May 2026 30°C – 42°C Hazy skies possible
28 May 2026 30°C – 42°C High UV levels continue
29 May 2026 30°C – 41°C Humid coastal weather
30 May 2026 29°C – 41°C Slight cloud activity possible
31 May 2026 29°C – 40°C Warm and humid conditions
1 June 2026 29°C – 40°C Minor weather fluctuations
2 June 2026 28°C – 39°C Coastal breeze may increase
3 June 2026 28°C – 39°C Slight relief possible

The meteorologists opine that the country will be facing severe conditions of heatwaves, high humidity levels, and dry desert weather patterns in the upcoming days unless some strong atmospheric changes occur within the Gulf region. It has been reported by the weather experts that the combination of intense solar heating, dry desert winds, and clear sky is responsible for causing high temperatures in various UAE cities, such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Al Ain. Along with this, the coastal areas of the country are facing rising humidity levels as a result of moisture from the Arabian Gulf, and hence, the weather conditions become extremely hot during the evening time. People residing in various regions of the country will experience warm night weather, heat stress, and high temperatures during the day. It has been stated by the meteorologists that some slight changes in the atmosphere and the occurrence of clouds may start occurring in early June. But till then, the country will be experiencing severe heat, humid coastal weather, and dry desert weather patterns.

Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature  

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UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE
Tags: Abu Dhabi temperatureDubai heatwavegulf weather forecastSharjah weather todayuae humidity alertuae weather update

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UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

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UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE
UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE
UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE
UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

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