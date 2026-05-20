Postcode Lottery Results 20 May 2026 LIVE: CH PostCode Wins £1,000 Prize in Latest Daily Draw

A postcode in the CH area has been kind of picked as one of the 20 winners in the latest Postcode Lottery daily draw , yeah. In Wednesday’s draw (May 20), CH45 9LQ , in St George’s Mount, New Brighton was selected, and with it each player in that postcode won £1,000. The prize money is backed by the Postcode Global Trust, which is among more than 20 trusts run by the organisation. Players who have two tickets will get a double payout, basically.

Postcode Lottery Results 20 May 2026 LIVE

So far, people using tickets have helped raise over £1.7 billion for charities and community schemes in Britain as well as beyond. That backing has gone to groups like Maggie’s, Alzheimer’s Society, Dogs Trust, Mind, NSPCC, and also lots of local community efforts.

What is Postcode Lottery Results?

Postcode Lottery rolled out in Great Britain in 2005 to gather money for charities and other good causes, plus at the same time it lets folks sort of have a shot at winning really great prizes.

How Does the Postcode Lottery Work and What Can Players Win?

Sign up using your postcode, which acts as your lottery ticket.

Every ticket gives you a chance to win daily prizes starting from £1,000 and even a share of the £1 Million weekly Millionaire Street prize.

Players are automatically entered into all 20 monthly draws, with winning postcodes announced every day.

The subscription is flexible and can be cancelled anytime, giving players full control with no long-term commitment.

By taking part, players help support hundreds of local and national charities and community causes.

More than £1.7 billion has already been raised for charitable organisations and community projects.

ALso Read: Kerala State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-53 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore