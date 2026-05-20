Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Rajasthan is in an intense situation because it’s suffering from intense weather conditions as the temperature is rising rapidly and the current situation of the cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, and Ajmer are not very good as people are suffering from intense heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), people of Rajasthan are seeing clear skies, dry desert wind and a rapid rise in the humidity levels near the coastal areas, these are the factor’s which are contributing to a heatwave like situation during the day across Rajasthan. in Rajasthan several cities are seeing temperature above 44°C during afternoon hours, while on the other hand some western districts temperature has risen up-to 46°C. Weather experts are believing that this kind of increase in heat level will continue to affect Rajasthan in the days to come. Authorities have advised the residents to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours because that is the time when the heat is on it’s peak and cause the people to get seriously ill if not taken the proper measures.

Jaisalmer Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Jaisalmer Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Sam Sand Dunes 47°C Extreme desert heat 05:52 AM 07:21 PM 11:31 PM 09:58 AM Jaisalmer Fort Area 46°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:51 AM 07:20 PM 11:30 PM 09:57 AM Gadisar Lake Area 45°C Hot and dry weather 05:51 AM 07:20 PM 11:30 PM 09:57 AM Pokaran Road Area 46°C Scorching daytime heat 05:52 AM 07:21 PM 11:31 PM 09:58 AM Ramgarh Area 47°C Hot desert winds continue 05:52 AM 07:21 PM 11:31 PM 09:58 AM

Jaipur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Jaipur Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Mansarovar 44°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:36 AM 07:04 PM 11:15 PM 09:40 AM Vaishali Nagar 43°C Extremely hot and dry 05:36 AM 07:04 PM 11:15 PM 09:40 AM Malviya Nagar 44°C Hot winds and sunny skies 05:37 AM 07:05 PM 11:16 PM 09:41 AM Ajmer Road Area 43°C Dry heat conditions 05:36 AM 07:04 PM 11:15 PM 09:40 AM Amer Area 42°C Sunny with warm winds 05:37 AM 07:05 PM 11:16 PM 09:41 AM

Jodhpur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Jodhpur Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Sardarpura 45°C Extreme heatwave conditions 05:48 AM 07:16 PM 11:26 PM 09:53 AM Ratanada 45°C Scorching daytime heat 05:48 AM 07:16 PM 11:26 PM 09:53 AM Paota 44°C Dry and dusty weather 05:49 AM 07:17 PM 11:27 PM 09:54 AM Mandore Area 44°C Hot gusty winds 05:49 AM 07:17 PM 11:27 PM 09:54 AM Basni 45°C Sunny and extremely hot 05:48 AM 07:16 PM 11:26 PM 09:53 AM

Kota Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Kota Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Talwandi 43°C Hot and dry weather 05:39 AM 07:00 PM 11:12 PM 09:36 AM Vigyan Nagar 44°C Heatwave conditions continue 05:39 AM 07:00 PM 11:12 PM 09:36 AM Kunhadi 43°C Sunny and windy 05:40 AM 07:01 PM 11:13 PM 09:37 AM Mahaveer Nagar 44°C Extremely hot conditions 05:39 AM 07:00 PM 11:12 PM 09:36 AM Dadabari 43°C Dry atmospheric conditions 05:40 AM 07:01 PM 11:13 PM 09:37 AM

Bikaner Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Bikaner Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Rani Bazar 46°C Severe heatwave alert 05:43 AM 07:13 PM 11:22 PM 09:49 AM Gangashahar 45°C Extremely hot and dry 05:43 AM 07:13 PM 11:22 PM 09:49 AM Pawanpuri 45°C Hot desert winds 05:44 AM 07:14 PM 11:23 PM 09:50 AM Mukta Prasad Area 46°C Scorching heat conditions 05:43 AM 07:13 PM 11:22 PM 09:49 AM Nal Area 45°C Dry and sunny weather 05:44 AM 07:14 PM 11:23 PM 09:50 AM

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?

The severe heatwave situation prevailing in Rajasthan may continue to impact people’s lives, travel, and other activities in various districts.

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Heat discomfort during travel Flights Minor delays possible due to heat haze Train Movement Hot conditions at railway stations Outdoor Activities Heatstroke risk increases Daily Life Severe daytime discomfort

Residents have been advised by authorities to stay away from the sun during afternoons and keep themselves hydrated.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Hot Wind Warnings Explained

The IMD has issued warnings regarding severe heatwave situations prevailing in Rajasthan owing to the rise in temperature and dryness in the region.

Alert Type Details Heatwave Alert Active in western Rajasthan Hot Wind Advisory Strong dry winds likely UV Warning Extremely high daytime UV exposure Health Advisory Stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure Pre-Monsoon Update Slight cloud activity possible later

Meteorologists feel that dry winds and clear sky conditions are causing the heatwave situation in Rajasthan to worsen.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Rajasthan Temperature & Heatwave Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 20 May 2026 30°C – 46°C Severe heatwave conditions 21 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Dry heat continues 22 May 2026 31°C – 47°C Hot winds intensify 23 May 2026 30°C – 46°C Extreme daytime temperatures 24 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Heatwave persists 25 May 2026 29°C – 45°C Dry atmospheric conditions 26 May 2026 29°C – 44°C Slight cloud formation possible 27 May 2026 29°C – 44°C Warm nights continue 28 May 2026 28°C – 43°C Heat intensity slightly reduces 29 May 2026 28°C – 43°C Dry weather persists 30 May 2026 28°C – 42°C Gusty winds likely 31 May 2026 27°C – 42°C Pre-monsoon activity may strengthen 1 June 2026 27°C – 41°C Slight relief possible 2 June 2026 27°C – 40°C Cloud cover may increase 3 June 2026 26°C – 40°C Hot but slightly improved conditions

Meteorologists believe Rajasthan may continue witnessing severe heatwave conditions, dry atmospheric patterns, and extremely high daytime temperatures over the coming days until stronger pre-monsoon systems develop across northwestern India. Weather experts have explained that intense solar heating, clear skies, and strong hot winds from desert regions are continuing to push temperatures above normal across major cities including Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota. Several districts across western Rajasthan may continue recording temperatures close to 46°C–47°C during afternoon hours, making outdoor movement extremely difficult for residents. Dry weather conditions and hot desert winds are also increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke across many regions of the state. Meteorologists have further stated that slight cloud formation and isolated pre-monsoon activity may begin developing toward the end of May. However, until then, Rajasthan is expected to remain under intense heatwave conditions with very limited relief from rising temperatures.

Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature