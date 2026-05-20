Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Rajasthan is in an intense situation because it’s suffering from intense weather conditions as the temperature is rising rapidly and the current situation of the cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, and Ajmer are not very good as people are suffering from intense heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), people of Rajasthan are seeing clear skies, dry desert wind and a rapid rise in the humidity levels near the coastal areas, these are the factor’s which are contributing to a heatwave like situation during the day across Rajasthan. in Rajasthan several cities are seeing temperature above 44°C during afternoon hours, while on the other hand some western districts temperature has risen up-to 46°C. Weather experts are believing that this kind of increase in heat level will continue to affect Rajasthan in the days to come. Authorities have advised the residents to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours because that is the time when the heat is on it’s peak and cause the people to get seriously ill if not taken the proper measures.
Jaisalmer Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Jaisalmer
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Sam Sand Dunes
|47°C
|Extreme desert heat
|05:52 AM
|07:21 PM
|11:31 PM
|09:58 AM
|Jaisalmer Fort Area
|46°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|05:51 AM
|07:20 PM
|11:30 PM
|09:57 AM
|Gadisar Lake Area
|45°C
|Hot and dry weather
|05:51 AM
|07:20 PM
|11:30 PM
|09:57 AM
|Pokaran Road Area
|46°C
|Scorching daytime heat
|05:52 AM
|07:21 PM
|11:31 PM
|09:58 AM
|Ramgarh Area
|47°C
|Hot desert winds continue
|05:52 AM
|07:21 PM
|11:31 PM
|09:58 AM
Jaipur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Jaipur
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Mansarovar
|44°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|05:36 AM
|07:04 PM
|11:15 PM
|09:40 AM
|Vaishali Nagar
|43°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|05:36 AM
|07:04 PM
|11:15 PM
|09:40 AM
|Malviya Nagar
|44°C
|Hot winds and sunny skies
|05:37 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:16 PM
|09:41 AM
|Ajmer Road Area
|43°C
|Dry heat conditions
|05:36 AM
|07:04 PM
|11:15 PM
|09:40 AM
|Amer Area
|42°C
|Sunny with warm winds
|05:37 AM
|07:05 PM
|11:16 PM
|09:41 AM
Jodhpur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Jodhpur
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Sardarpura
|45°C
|Extreme heatwave conditions
|05:48 AM
|07:16 PM
|11:26 PM
|09:53 AM
|Ratanada
|45°C
|Scorching daytime heat
|05:48 AM
|07:16 PM
|11:26 PM
|09:53 AM
|Paota
|44°C
|Dry and dusty weather
|05:49 AM
|07:17 PM
|11:27 PM
|09:54 AM
|Mandore Area
|44°C
|Hot gusty winds
|05:49 AM
|07:17 PM
|11:27 PM
|09:54 AM
|Basni
|45°C
|Sunny and extremely hot
|05:48 AM
|07:16 PM
|11:26 PM
|09:53 AM
Kota Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Kota
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Talwandi
|43°C
|Hot and dry weather
|05:39 AM
|07:00 PM
|11:12 PM
|09:36 AM
|Vigyan Nagar
|44°C
|Heatwave conditions continue
|05:39 AM
|07:00 PM
|11:12 PM
|09:36 AM
|Kunhadi
|43°C
|Sunny and windy
|05:40 AM
|07:01 PM
|11:13 PM
|09:37 AM
|Mahaveer Nagar
|44°C
|Extremely hot conditions
|05:39 AM
|07:00 PM
|11:12 PM
|09:36 AM
|Dadabari
|43°C
|Dry atmospheric conditions
|05:40 AM
|07:01 PM
|11:13 PM
|09:37 AM
Bikaner Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Area in Bikaner
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Rani Bazar
|46°C
|Severe heatwave alert
|05:43 AM
|07:13 PM
|11:22 PM
|09:49 AM
|Gangashahar
|45°C
|Extremely hot and dry
|05:43 AM
|07:13 PM
|11:22 PM
|09:49 AM
|Pawanpuri
|45°C
|Hot desert winds
|05:44 AM
|07:14 PM
|11:23 PM
|09:50 AM
|Mukta Prasad Area
|46°C
|Scorching heat conditions
|05:43 AM
|07:13 PM
|11:22 PM
|09:49 AM
|Nal Area
|45°C
|Dry and sunny weather
|05:44 AM
|07:14 PM
|11:23 PM
|09:50 AM
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?
The severe heatwave situation prevailing in Rajasthan may continue to impact people’s lives, travel, and other activities in various districts.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Heat discomfort during travel
|Flights
|Minor delays possible due to heat haze
|Train Movement
|Hot conditions at railway stations
|Outdoor Activities
|Heatstroke risk increases
|Daily Life
|Severe daytime discomfort
Residents have been advised by authorities to stay away from the sun during afternoons and keep themselves hydrated.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Hot Wind Warnings Explained
The IMD has issued warnings regarding severe heatwave situations prevailing in Rajasthan owing to the rise in temperature and dryness in the region.
|Alert Type
|Details
|Heatwave Alert
|Active in western Rajasthan
|Hot Wind Advisory
|Strong dry winds likely
|UV Warning
|Extremely high daytime UV exposure
|Health Advisory
|Stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure
|Pre-Monsoon Update
|Slight cloud activity possible later
Meteorologists feel that dry winds and clear sky conditions are causing the heatwave situation in Rajasthan to worsen.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Rajasthan Temperature & Heatwave Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|20 May 2026
|30°C – 46°C
|Severe heatwave conditions
|21 May 2026
|31°C – 46°C
|Dry heat continues
|22 May 2026
|31°C – 47°C
|Hot winds intensify
|23 May 2026
|30°C – 46°C
|Extreme daytime temperatures
|24 May 2026
|30°C – 45°C
|Heatwave persists
|25 May 2026
|29°C – 45°C
|Dry atmospheric conditions
|26 May 2026
|29°C – 44°C
|Slight cloud formation possible
|27 May 2026
|29°C – 44°C
|Warm nights continue
|28 May 2026
|28°C – 43°C
|Heat intensity slightly reduces
|29 May 2026
|28°C – 43°C
|Dry weather persists
|30 May 2026
|28°C – 42°C
|Gusty winds likely
|31 May 2026
|27°C – 42°C
|Pre-monsoon activity may strengthen
|1 June 2026
|27°C – 41°C
|Slight relief possible
|2 June 2026
|27°C – 40°C
|Cloud cover may increase
|3 June 2026
|26°C – 40°C
|Hot but slightly improved conditions
Meteorologists believe Rajasthan may continue witnessing severe heatwave conditions, dry atmospheric patterns, and extremely high daytime temperatures over the coming days until stronger pre-monsoon systems develop across northwestern India. Weather experts have explained that intense solar heating, clear skies, and strong hot winds from desert regions are continuing to push temperatures above normal across major cities including Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota. Several districts across western Rajasthan may continue recording temperatures close to 46°C–47°C during afternoon hours, making outdoor movement extremely difficult for residents. Dry weather conditions and hot desert winds are also increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke across many regions of the state. Meteorologists have further stated that slight cloud formation and isolated pre-monsoon activity may begin developing toward the end of May. However, until then, Rajasthan is expected to remain under intense heatwave conditions with very limited relief from rising temperatures.
Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature
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