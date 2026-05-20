Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Georgia Meloni Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

Rajasthan Weather Today: Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and other regions may continue facing severe heatwave conditions, dry desert winds, and temperatures nearing 47°C as pre-monsoon activity remains weak across northwestern India.

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State
Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

Published By: Pranav Jha
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 15:24 IST

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Rajasthan is in an intense situation because it’s suffering from intense weather conditions as the temperature is rising rapidly and the current situation of the cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, and Ajmer are not very good as people are suffering from intense heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), people of Rajasthan are seeing clear skies, dry desert wind and a rapid rise in the humidity levels near the coastal areas, these are the factor’s which are contributing to a heatwave like situation during the day across Rajasthan. in Rajasthan several cities are seeing temperature above 44°C during afternoon hours, while on the other hand  some western districts temperature has risen up-to 46°C. Weather experts are believing that this kind of increase in heat level will continue to affect Rajasthan in the days to come. Authorities have advised the residents to avoid going out during peak afternoon hours because that is the time when the heat is on it’s peak and cause the people to get seriously ill if not taken the proper measures.

Jaisalmer Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Jaisalmer Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Sam Sand Dunes 47°C Extreme desert heat 05:52 AM 07:21 PM 11:31 PM 09:58 AM
Jaisalmer Fort Area 46°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:51 AM 07:20 PM 11:30 PM 09:57 AM
Gadisar Lake Area 45°C Hot and dry weather 05:51 AM 07:20 PM 11:30 PM 09:57 AM
Pokaran Road Area 46°C Scorching daytime heat 05:52 AM 07:21 PM 11:31 PM 09:58 AM
Ramgarh Area 47°C Hot desert winds continue 05:52 AM 07:21 PM 11:31 PM 09:58 AM

Jaipur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Jaipur Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Mansarovar 44°C Severe heatwave conditions 05:36 AM 07:04 PM 11:15 PM 09:40 AM
Vaishali Nagar 43°C Extremely hot and dry 05:36 AM 07:04 PM 11:15 PM 09:40 AM
Malviya Nagar 44°C Hot winds and sunny skies 05:37 AM 07:05 PM 11:16 PM 09:41 AM
Ajmer Road Area 43°C Dry heat conditions 05:36 AM 07:04 PM 11:15 PM 09:40 AM
Amer Area 42°C Sunny with warm winds 05:37 AM 07:05 PM 11:16 PM 09:41 AM

Jodhpur Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Jodhpur Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Sardarpura 45°C Extreme heatwave conditions 05:48 AM 07:16 PM 11:26 PM 09:53 AM
Ratanada 45°C Scorching daytime heat 05:48 AM 07:16 PM 11:26 PM 09:53 AM
Paota 44°C Dry and dusty weather 05:49 AM 07:17 PM 11:27 PM 09:54 AM
Mandore Area 44°C Hot gusty winds 05:49 AM 07:17 PM 11:27 PM 09:54 AM
Basni 45°C Sunny and extremely hot 05:48 AM 07:16 PM 11:26 PM 09:53 AM

Kota Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Kota Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Talwandi 43°C Hot and dry weather 05:39 AM 07:00 PM 11:12 PM 09:36 AM
Vigyan Nagar 44°C Heatwave conditions continue 05:39 AM 07:00 PM 11:12 PM 09:36 AM
Kunhadi 43°C Sunny and windy 05:40 AM 07:01 PM 11:13 PM 09:37 AM
Mahaveer Nagar 44°C Extremely hot conditions 05:39 AM 07:00 PM 11:12 PM 09:36 AM
Dadabari 43°C Dry atmospheric conditions 05:40 AM 07:01 PM 11:13 PM 09:37 AM

Bikaner Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Area in Bikaner Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Rani Bazar 46°C Severe heatwave alert 05:43 AM 07:13 PM 11:22 PM 09:49 AM
Gangashahar 45°C Extremely hot and dry 05:43 AM 07:13 PM 11:22 PM 09:49 AM
Pawanpuri 45°C Hot desert winds 05:44 AM 07:14 PM 11:23 PM 09:50 AM
Mukta Prasad Area 46°C Scorching heat conditions 05:43 AM 07:13 PM 11:22 PM 09:49 AM
Nal Area 45°C Dry and sunny weather 05:44 AM 07:14 PM 11:23 PM 09:50 AM

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Train, Traffic & Daily Life?

The severe heatwave situation prevailing in Rajasthan may continue to impact people’s lives, travel, and other activities in various districts.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Heat discomfort during travel
Flights Minor delays possible due to heat haze
Train Movement Hot conditions at railway stations
Outdoor Activities Heatstroke risk increases
Daily Life Severe daytime discomfort

Residents have been advised by authorities to stay away from the sun during afternoons and keep themselves hydrated.

You Might Be Interested In

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Heatwave & Hot Wind Warnings Explained

The IMD has issued warnings regarding severe heatwave situations prevailing in Rajasthan owing to the rise in temperature and dryness in the region.

Alert Type Details
Heatwave Alert Active in western Rajasthan
Hot Wind Advisory Strong dry winds likely
UV Warning Extremely high daytime UV exposure
Health Advisory Stay hydrated and avoid outdoor exposure
Pre-Monsoon Update Slight cloud activity possible later

Meteorologists feel that dry winds and clear sky conditions are causing the heatwave situation in Rajasthan to worsen.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Rajasthan Temperature & Heatwave Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
20 May 2026 30°C – 46°C Severe heatwave conditions
21 May 2026 31°C – 46°C Dry heat continues
22 May 2026 31°C – 47°C Hot winds intensify
23 May 2026 30°C – 46°C Extreme daytime temperatures
24 May 2026 30°C – 45°C Heatwave persists
25 May 2026 29°C – 45°C Dry atmospheric conditions
26 May 2026 29°C – 44°C Slight cloud formation possible
27 May 2026 29°C – 44°C Warm nights continue
28 May 2026 28°C – 43°C Heat intensity slightly reduces
29 May 2026 28°C – 43°C Dry weather persists
30 May 2026 28°C – 42°C Gusty winds likely
31 May 2026 27°C – 42°C Pre-monsoon activity may strengthen
1 June 2026 27°C – 41°C Slight relief possible
2 June 2026 27°C – 40°C Cloud cover may increase
3 June 2026 26°C – 40°C Hot but slightly improved conditions

Meteorologists believe Rajasthan may continue witnessing severe heatwave conditions, dry atmospheric patterns, and extremely high daytime temperatures over the coming days until stronger pre-monsoon systems develop across northwestern India. Weather experts have explained that intense solar heating, clear skies, and strong hot winds from desert regions are continuing to push temperatures above normal across major cities including Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Kota. Several districts across western Rajasthan may continue recording temperatures close to 46°C–47°C during afternoon hours, making outdoor movement extremely difficult for residents. Dry weather conditions and hot desert winds are also increasing the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke across many regions of the state. Meteorologists have further stated that slight cloud formation and isolated pre-monsoon activity may begin developing toward the end of May. However, until then, Rajasthan is expected to remain under intense heatwave conditions with very limited relief from rising temperatures.

Also read: Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State
Tags: bikaner weather forecastindia hottest citiesjaipur temperature todayjaisalmer heatwaverajasthan heat alertRajasthan Weather Update

RELATED News

‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan

Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

LATEST NEWS

Falta Bypoll: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan’s Name To Remain On EVMs Despite Withdrawal

Melody Toffees Out Of Stock On BlinkIt, Zepto, Swiggy? PM Modi’s Gift To Giorgia Meloni Sparks Crisis

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | Intraday Drama Ends in Green, Late Rally Saves The Day Again; Sensex And Nifty End Mildly Higher

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War Review: John Krasinski Powers A Slick Yet Uneven Spy Thriller

KKR vs MI: Will Hardik Pandya Play In Today IPL 2026 Match Amid Mumbai Indians Exit Rumours?

UAE Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Heatwave Conditions in Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah, Humidity Rises Across UAE

EPFO To Launch WhatsApp Services Soon? Here’s How You May Check PF Balance, Claim Status And More On Chat

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price Revealed: Upgraded Display, Dual Camera, And Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Launch Date

TS PGECET 2026 Exam Date Postponed: Check Revised Schedule, Shift Timings, Admit Card Updates and Official Details

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State
Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State
Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State
Rajasthan Weather Report Today (20 May 2026): Jaisalmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota & Bikaner Face Severe Heatwave Conditions Across State

QUICK LINKS