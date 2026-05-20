‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Mianwali crash video Aditya Dhar banda temperature Dalal Street viral stocks celebrity death investigation India Eden Gardens Helle Lyng AI restructuring giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

A 27-year-old woman from Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra has accused a man of hiding his identity, posing as someone else, and entering into a relationship that led to marriage. Police said three people, including the main accused and his brothers, have been arrested based on her complaint.

'Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa': Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra (Via X)
'Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa': Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 14:58 IST

Maharashtra: A 27-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar has accused a man of hiding his religion, posing as someone else, and entering into a relationship that later led to marriage. Police said the complaint has led to the arrest of three people, including the main accused and his brothers. According to the FIR, the man identified as Imran Sheikh, 33, introduced himself as ‘Vijay’ when he first met the woman in 2019. The complainant said the relationship developed over time and the accused later took her to his native place in Bihar, where he revealed his real identity and married her as per Muslim customs.

The accused has been arrested by the Central police, along with two of his brothers, while 5 others have also been named in the case.

Allegations Of Forced Religious Practices After Marriage

The woman has alleged that after marriage she was pressured to adopt Islamic practices. She claimed she was forced to wear a burqa and hijab, stopped from worshipping Hindu deities, and made to follow religious practices against her will.

You Might Be Interested In

Moreover, she also alleged that she was forced to consume beef and that derogatory remarks were made against Hindu gods and goddesses. The complaint further states that members of the accused’s family also pressured her to follow the same customs.

Claims Of Harassment After Child’s Birth And Second Marriage

According to the woman, the situation worsened after the birth of their child. She alleged continued mental and physical harassment and also accused the man of marrying another woman. When questioned, she claimed he justified it by saying he was allowed multiple marriages.

The complainant said the harassment continued even after the family returned to Ulhasnagar, which eventually led her to approach the police.

Police Register Case Under Multiple Sections

Based on her statement, the Central police registered a case against the accused, his family members, and others. Police said charges include cruelty, cheating, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and hurting religious sentiments under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior police inspector Shankar Awtade confirmed that three accused have been arrested and produced before a court, which sent them to police custody. Investigation is ongoing.

Maharashtra’s Proposed Law On Religious Conversion

The case comes at a time when Maharashtra has passed the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026 in the state assembly. The proposed law seeks to prevent forced or fraudulent religious conversions, especially in cases linked to marriage.

The Bill prescribes strict punishment for unlawful conversion and states that such marriages can be declared void by the court. It also outlines provisions related to children born from such marriages. The Bill has been sent for presidential assent.

READ MORE: Banda Heatwave: Why This UP City Recorded Temperature Of 48.2°C And Became Hotter Than Rajasthan

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

RELATED News

Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

Maharashtra Weather Report 20 May 2026: Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur & Nashik See Heatwave and Rain Chances Across State

10,000 Porn Videos, 40,000 Obscene Photos: How UP BTech Graduate Ran Multi-Crore Dirty Business

Weather Report Today 20 May 2026: Telangana, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad & Khammam Forecast With IMD Insights

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | Kerala State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-53 Wednesday Bumper Lottery 3 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No DF 314005

‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

Pakistan Air Force Training Jet Crashes In Mianwali, Both Pilots Safe, Visuals Surface Online

Who Is Ganapathi Lakshminarayanan? New Tata Communications MD and CEO behind 7% rise in stocks

KKR vs MI Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy Play In Today IPL 2026 Match? Huge Update On Matheesha Pathirana, Suryakumar Yadav

Postcode Lottery Results 20 May 2026 LIVE: CH PostCode Wins £1,000 Prize in Latest Daily Draw

Dhurandhar 2 Disclosed Army’s Operational Details? What Court Said On National Security Threat Claim

Parle Industries Stocks Jump 5% After Confusion Over PM Modi’s ‘Melodi’ Gift to Giorgia Meloni; Should You Invest?

KKR vs MI Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Match Between Kolkata Knight Riders And Mumbai Indians?

AFCAT 02/2026 Registration Begins at afcat.edcil.co.in; Check Eligibility, Age Limit, Application Fee, Selection Process and Last Date to Apply Online

‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra
‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra
‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra
‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

QUICK LINKS