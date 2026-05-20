‘Husband Forced Me To Eat Beef, Wear Burqa’: Hindu Woman Alleges ‘Love Jihad’ In Maharashtra

Maharashtra: A 27-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar has accused a man of hiding his religion, posing as someone else, and entering into a relationship that later led to marriage. Police said the complaint has led to the arrest of three people, including the main accused and his brothers. According to the FIR, the man identified as Imran Sheikh, 33, introduced himself as ‘Vijay’ when he first met the woman in 2019. The complainant said the relationship developed over time and the accused later took her to his native place in Bihar, where he revealed his real identity and married her as per Muslim customs.

The accused has been arrested by the Central police, along with two of his brothers, while 5 others have also been named in the case.

Allegations Of Forced Religious Practices After Marriage

The woman has alleged that after marriage she was pressured to adopt Islamic practices. She claimed she was forced to wear a burqa and hijab, stopped from worshipping Hindu deities, and made to follow religious practices against her will.

Moreover, she also alleged that she was forced to consume beef and that derogatory remarks were made against Hindu gods and goddesses. The complaint further states that members of the accused’s family also pressured her to follow the same customs.

Claims Of Harassment After Child’s Birth And Second Marriage

According to the woman, the situation worsened after the birth of their child. She alleged continued mental and physical harassment and also accused the man of marrying another woman. When questioned, she claimed he justified it by saying he was allowed multiple marriages.

The complainant said the harassment continued even after the family returned to Ulhasnagar, which eventually led her to approach the police.

Police Register Case Under Multiple Sections

Based on her statement, the Central police registered a case against the accused, his family members, and others. Police said charges include cruelty, cheating, sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and hurting religious sentiments under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Senior police inspector Shankar Awtade confirmed that three accused have been arrested and produced before a court, which sent them to police custody. Investigation is ongoing.

Maharashtra’s Proposed Law On Religious Conversion

The case comes at a time when Maharashtra has passed the Freedom of Religion Bill, 2026 in the state assembly. The proposed law seeks to prevent forced or fraudulent religious conversions, especially in cases linked to marriage.

The Bill prescribes strict punishment for unlawful conversion and states that such marriages can be declared void by the court. It also outlines provisions related to children born from such marriages. The Bill has been sent for presidential assent.

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