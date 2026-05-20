KKR vs MI: Will Hardik Pandya Play In Today IPL 2026 Match Amid Mumbai Indians Exit Rumours?

KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Eden Gardens for Match 65 of IPL 2026 with the spotlight on Mumbai’s controversial captain Hardik Pandya. Tonight’s match is a match of do or die for KKR to keep a mathematical hope of making the playoffs. For Mumbai, already out of the race for a top four finish it is a matter of salvage pride. However, the pre-match talk has been completely sidetracked by a cocktail of injury updates and explosive Hardik Pandya franchise future rumours.

Did Hardik Pandya Unfollow Mumbai Indians on Instagram?

The Mumbai dugout was tense to the extreme after their playoff-eliminating loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 10. Sharp-eyed fans also spotted a sudden social media gaffe – or maybe a momentary lapse in discipline – when Hardik unfollowed Mumbai Indians on Instagram before quickly refollowing them minutes later.

This digital drama only added fuel to the fire of existing rumours around the all-rounder’s second stint with MI coming to a rapid end. Former India captain and selector Kris Srikkanth fanned the flames on his YouTube channel as he said bluntly that it looks like Mumbai Indians have subtly told Hardik that his captaincy and services may not be required for the next season.

Hardik was also seen engaging in a long, animated chat with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan in a viral video from earlier this month, leading to heavy speculation about a possible mega-trade to the Yellow Army as a long-term captaincy successor to the MS Dhoni era.

What Did Mumbai Indians Management Say About Hardik Pandya’s Injury?

The MI management said in a statement that Pandya was unavailable due to a back spams. But the star India all-rounder received a lot of flak online as he was spending more time with his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma despite the injury. Pandya was even spotted training alone, which sparked a huge buzz as far as the exit rumours were concerned. Mahieka was previously seen travelling with the MI team a lot before the BCCI’s ‘No-Girlfriend’ policy came into existence.

How Has Hardik Pandya Performed in IPL 2026 So Far?

Hardik Pandya has had a torrid time in IPL 2026 and has not been able to get going with bat and ball. He has scored 146 runs in his appearances across the board at a modest batting average of 20.86 and strike rate of 136.44. His problems have been more acute with the ball as he has taken only 4 wickets and has been expensive, giving away 11.90 runs per over.

Will Hardik Pandya Play in Today’s IPL 2026 Match at Eden Gardens?

Forget the exit rumours, Hardik has been kept off the pitch by a very real physical hurdle. Mumbai captain has been out of the last three games with acute back spasms. Suryakumar Yadav led the side in his absence as stand-in captain.

But teammate Shardul Thakur came up with a big update in a recent press conference, rubbishing the social media toxicity in no uncertain terms and confirming that Hardik’s absence was purely medical. Hardik has been going through intense rehab for the past few days and has finally joined the squad in Kolkata.

The biggest pointer to his participation came last night at the Eden Gardens where Hardik underwent an intense high-octane training session in the nets looking completely fluid in both his batting drills and short bowling spells. Hardik Pandya is expected to come out for the toss tonight unless there is a last-minute fitness issue.

If this turns out to be one of his last appearances in the iconic Blue and Gold jersey, time will tell but for tonight, Hardik looks hell bent to lead his side and play the ultimate party spoiler against a desperate KKR.

Read More: KKR vs MI Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will Hardik Pandya and Varun Chakaravarthy Play In Today IPL 2026 Match? Huge Update On Matheesha Pathirana, Suryakumar Yadav