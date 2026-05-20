KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 65- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

The stakes can not be higher in the IPL 2026 as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to take on Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens on May 20. Coming to the so-called “stakes”, the home side has presented a remarkable resurgence in the ongoing IPL season; their road to the playoffs still hangs in the balance. Mumbai, on the other hand, is already out of the race and is keen to become the best “party spoilers’ for others. Following a lot of so-called off-field drama, Hardik Pandya is back in the side, and Suryakumar Yadav has also joined in, so we can expect a high-scoring thriller on the short and sloppy ground of Kolkata.

KKR vs MI Dream11: Match Details And All You Need to Know

Match Fixture Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians Match 65 Date Of Match Wednesday May 20 2026 Match Start Time 7:30 PM IST Match Venue Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Eden Gardens Pitch Report

The surface at Eden Gardens is traditionally known for a lightning-fast outfield and an extremely batting-friendly pitch that strongly rewards aggressive stroke play, mainly during the powerplay overs. Statistics suggest that teams batting second have won most of the matches here owing to the intense evening moisture. Per the latest weather report, it will be warm and very humid in Kolkata today. Such a large amount of moisture in the air will lead to a heavy dew factor, making the spin bowlers’ job very hard as they will not be able to get a good grip of the ball which will be wet in the second innings.

KKR Vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable XI: Finn Allen, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani.

Impact Player Options: Varun Chakaravarthy or Rovman Powell.

Mumbai Indians Probable XI: Ryan Rickelton, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Shardul Thakur, Raj Angad Bawa, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Allah Ghazanfar.

Impact Player Options: Rohit Sharma or Sherfane Rutherford.

KKR Vs MI Dream11 Team: Match 65, IPL 2026

Wicket Keepers: Ryan Rickelton, Finn Allen, Angkrish Raguvanshi

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh

All Rounders: Sunil Narine, Cameron Green, Corbin Bosch

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

KKR vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Top Captain And Vice Captain Choices

Top Captain Choices:

Tilak Varma: The dynamic Mumbai middle-order batter has been in spectacular touch this season, consistently scoring crucial match-winning runs and anchoring the innings perfectly under immense pressure.

Finn Allen: The explosive Kolkata opening batter destroys bowling attacks inside the powerplay overs, and his highly aggressive approach guarantees a massive edge on the batting-friendly Eden Gardens surface.

Top Vice Captain Choices:

Sunil Narine: The legendary Kolkata all-rounder provides incredible dual value by delivering highly economical spin bowling alongside his absolutely destructive power hitting.

Jasprit Bumrah: The world-class Mumbai fast bowler remains virtually unplayable across all phases of the game and consistently guarantees crucial breakthrough wickets, making him an incredibly safe multiplier option tonight.

Also Read – IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday’s Match Between RR And LSG? – Check Top Scorers, Man of The Match And More