Income Tax Return 2026: Wipro Employee Gets Rs 51.2 Lakh Tax Penalty After Filing ITR Using Form 16; Here’s What Happened Next

Income Tax Return 2026: Can trusting your employer’s Form 16 trigger a Rs 51 lakh tax penalty? A recent ITAT Bengaluru ruling involving a Wipro employee has put the spotlight on Form 16 disclosures and ESOP taxation. For most salaried employees, filing income tax returns is largely a matter of trusting the numbers already mentioned in Form 16. After all, very few employees would imagine that if an employer declares some income as exempt and does not deduct TDS on it, the same claim could later trigger a tax dispute running into lakhs of rupees.

This is exactly what happened in a high-profile case involving a Wipro employee — and now the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) Bengaluru has stepped in.

The tribunal quashed a Rs.51.20 lakh penalty levied upon IT professionals for reporting incorrect income in a judgement that could affect salaried taxpayers, particularly those who are professionals receiving ESOPs and have detailed salary structures. The bench added that the taxpayer acted bona fide according to the Form 16 provided by his employer, and there was no proof of any intention to hide income or present a false return.

The case pertained to Renil E.K. Kumar, an employee of Wipro, who had sought exemption based on disclosures made in his Form 16 for Assessment Year 2022-23. The tribunal said penalties cannot be levied mechanically when a taxpayer has acted in good faith and disclosed all material facts; the income tax department disallowed the exemption claim in the later scrutiny assessment.

Also Read: ITR Filing 2026: 15 Common Mistakes In Income Tax Return Filing That Can Attract Up To 200% Penalty – Explained

Why Did The Wipro Employee Face A Rs 51 Lakh Income Tax Penalty?

In his income tax return filed on December 30, 2022, Renil declared a total income of Rs 84.27 lakh, the tribunal order said.

While submitting the return, he had claimed an exemption of Rs 82.05 lakh under section 10(10CC) of the Income Tax Act.

The key point here was that the employee did not claim the exemption randomly. The same has already been shown as exempt income in the Form 16 issued by the employer, and no TDS has been deducted from the same.

The employee reasonably believed that the tax treatment was correct.

He had claimed a refund of Rs 28.69 lakh based on the return filed. The Income Tax Department processed the return under Section 143(1) and issued a refund of nearly Rs 29.98 lakh.

Why Did The Income Tax Department Later Levy A Penalty Of Rs 51 Lakh?

Things changed as the case came under scrutiny and assessment.

The AO disallowed the exemption claim of Rs 82.05 lakh in full and revised the assessed income of the taxpayer sharply upwards from Rs 84.27 lakh to Rs 1.66 crore.

Penalty proceedings were initiated on March 19, 2024. The AO then imposed a penalty of Rs 51.20 lakh under Section 270A of the Income Tax Act, treating the same as “misreporting of income”.

If you misreport, the law imposes a penalty equal to 200% of the tax due on the underreported income.

The department contended that the claim for exemption was wrongly made and the income would have remained untaxed if the return had not been taken up for scrutiny.

The contention of the employee before the ITAT was

Curiously, the taxpayer did not dispute the tax addition itself.

He agreed to the revised tax demand, paid the dues and even returned the refund amount of nearly Rs 29.98 lakh to the department.

But he protested strongly against the punishment.

His argument was pretty simple: the exemption claim was solely based on the Form 16 issued by the employer. The claim was valid, he felt, as the employer had treated the amount as exempt and had not deducted TDS.

He also stressed there was no attempt to hide income, mislead the department or evade taxes.

What Did ITAT Bengaluru Say In Its Ruling?

The tribunal ruled in favour of the taxpayer and quashed the entire penalty of Rs 51.20 lakh.

The ITAT observed that in the case of an employer itself showing a certain amount as exempt income in Form 16 and not deducting TDS, the employee can reasonably rely on this disclosure when filing the return.

The bench observed that the taxpayer made a true and full disclosure of all material facts in the return. There is no evidence on record for showing wilful concealment or falsification.

It may be pointed out that the denial of a claim for exemption at a later stage of the assessment cannot, ipso facto, lead to the conclusion that the taxpayer has made any misreporting of income.

Were there also errors of procedure in the case?

Yes, and the tribunal pointed that out too.

The order states that the first notice served to the taxpayer mentioned “under-reporting of income.” But the last penalty order was for “misreporting income.”

The ITAT observed that these are two different legal concepts under section 270A, and the due process of law was not followed before imposing the penalty.

What Does The ITAT Bengaluru Ruling Mean For Salaried Taxpayers?

The ruling doesn’t mean all erroneous tax claims will be free from penalty scrutiny.

But it does reinforce a critical principle – if a salaried taxpayer acts bona fide, relying on tax documents issued by the employer, like Form 16, and disclosing all material facts honestly, penalties may not be necessarily justifiable.

The judgement is especially important for employees regarding ESOP taxation, salary restructuring, and complex employer-reported perquisites, where individual taxpayers often find it difficult to verify the tax treatment independently.

Also Read: ITR-1 Or ITR-4? Check Which Income Tax Return Form You Are Eligible To File For AY 2026-27

Form 16 Tax Penalty Relief: Significance of ITAT Bengaluru Ruling

The ruling of ITAT Bengaluru comes as a significant relief for salaried taxpayers who mostly rely on the employer-issued Form 16 while filing income tax returns. The tribunal upheld the tax addition, but it clarified that bona fide errors, made in good faith, are not always to be treated as deliberate tax misreporting.