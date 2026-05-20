LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap salman khan giorgia meloni Google earthquake in japan business news 4 AM layoff emails Chirayu Rana Asian markets today banking stocks Karuppu donald trump bank liquidation Maharashtra aap
LIVE TV
Home > India News > OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

LIVE | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result OUT: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

Nagaland Lottery Result Live
Nagaland Lottery Result Live

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 13:36 IST

Nagaland Lottery Result Today (20-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 6. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 1 PM. 

The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Wednesday, at 1 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹10,000 for the second prize winner to and ₹500 for the third prize winner.

Nagaland Lottery Result Today Live 1 pm: Nagaland Samabad Dear Spark @https://nagalandstatelotterysambad.com/  

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Spark Bumper Draw will be released at 1 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

You Might Be Interested In

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

Nagaland Lottery Winner: Nagaland Lottery Result 20-05-2026, Full List of Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- 44E 24580 

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 10,000

Second Prize Winners Ticket No – 12652, 39650, 53190, 57674, 60864, 78895, 79011, 81110, 83821, 87147

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 500

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – 0605, 0632, 1290, 2207, 2803, 6343, 7729, 8007, 8304, 9053

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 250

Nagaland Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Ticket no: 0992, 1063, 2033, 3893, 6026, 7171, 7994, 8554, 9103, 9870

Nagaland Sambad Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 120

5TH PRIZE ticket no: 0116, 0648, 2153, 2885, 4262, 5179, 6045, 7537, 8227, 9578, 0124, 0652, 2161, 2912, 4290, 5181, 6091, 7672, 8386, 9593, 0167, 0737, 2168, 3086, 4610, 5438, 6131, 7718, 8625, 9602, 0271, 0987, 2252, 3109, 4629, 5503, 6675, 7923, 8737, 9629, 0347, 1160, 2255, 3182, 4793, 5666, 7045, 7947, 8821, 9645, 0401, 1165, 2296, 3765, 4955, 5724, 7135, 7956, 8869, 9717, 0441, 1283, 2346, 3832, 5020, 5795, 7195, 8077, 9017, 9724, 0535, 1405, 2432, 3847, 5127, 5834, 7301, 8151, 9215, 9841, 0588, 1486, 2493, 3849, 5133, 5838, 7423, 8178, 9312, 9852, 0622, 1682, 2656, 4163, 5139, 5886, 7526, 8212, 9353, 9933

Nagaland Lottery Result Today, 20-05-2025: Prize structure of Nagaland Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹10,000
 3rd Prize: ₹500
 4th Prize: ₹250

5th Prize: ₹120

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)

Also Read: Kerala State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Dhanalekshmi DL-53 Wednesday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore 

 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580
Tags: Dear Lottery 1 PM ResultDear Lottery Result TodayDear spark wednesdayDear spark wednesday Lottery ResultLive Draw

RELATED News

Watch: PM Modi, Giorgia Meloni Create ‘Melodi’ Moment in Rome, Video Goes Viral

Georgia Meloni’s Selfie With ‘Friend’ PM Modi Crosses 2 Million Views Within Hours

“Will My Child Be Okay?”- 5,000+ Children Later, Indore’s Urjasvini Has a Clear Answer for Every Parent Asking That Question

What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

Engineer Sells Child Porn For Rs 350, Earns Rs 2 Crore From Telegram Before Getting Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Uttarakhand Weather Update Today (20 May 2026): Heat in Dehradun, Haridwar & Rishikesh, Pleasant Conditions in Mussoorie and Nainital, Check Temperature

IPhone 18 Pro Leaks Show Four Stunning Colors And Internet Has Already Picked Its Favourite. Which One Do You Like?

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2026 Declared at chseodisha.nic.in; Check Marksheet Download Link, Pass Percentage, SMS Facility and Supplementary Exam Details

Watch: Super expensive BMW catches fire at Patna Marine Drive, onlookers shocked

Watch: Why PM Modi Gifted Italy’s Georgia Meloni A Packet Of Melody Chocolate?

LinkedIn Layoffs 2026: Over 600 Employees to Lose Jobs as Company Plans Major Workforce Cuts Amid AI Restructuring

Income Tax Return 2026: Wipro Employee Gets Rs 51.2 Lakh Tax Penalty After Filing ITR Using Form 16; Here’s What Happened Next

Indian Rupee vs Pakistani Rupee vs US Dollar: Why India’s Currency Story Still Looks Stronger Than Its Neighbour’s Despite USD Pressure

WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580
OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 20.05.2026, Sambad Dear Spark 1 PM Wednesday Bumper Lottery 1 PM Result LIVE: Check Complete List Online| ₹1 Crore Ticket No 44E 24580

QUICK LINKS