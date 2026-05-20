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Home > India News > Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral

Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral

In a recent interview, BJP MP Ravi Kishan went viral after recalling PM Narendra Modi's previous pleas for citizens to refrain from needless foreign travel and cut back on gold purchases for the nation's economic development.

Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral (Image: @PunsterX via X)
Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral (Image: @PunsterX via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Wed 2026-05-20 11:45 IST

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan has been trending on social media since making a funny and ‘Slip Of Tongue’ comment in an interview. The Gorakhpur MP highlighted the importance of PM Modi’s previous appeal encouraging people to refrain from unnecessary travel abroad and from buying too much gold to boost the economy of the country while discussing the economic priorities and evolving work culture of India. The exchange quickly garnered online attention, and many users posted clips of the moment from the exchange on numerous platforms.

What Happened Here?

In this context, Ravi Kishan commented that the concept of national savings and responsible utilization of funds was often cited by the Prime Minister as being crucial for long term economic development of India. In earlier years, PM Modi had appealed to people to make wise spending decisions, availed of home tourism where available and promoted Indian economy with judicious investment decisions, he said. The BJP Chief pointed out that such messages were intended to lay the groundwork for a stronger economy and lessen the need to spend money on unnecessary luxuries.

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But, Ravi Kishan’s unexpected twist on the popular ‘Work From Home’ culture brought about a lot of laughter online. In a recent interview with news channel, he says, ‘how about Home From Work rather than Work From Home these days?’ The tweet got fast traction on social media users, sparking a talk about how the demands of a busy schedule, marathon workdays, and the extra pressure that city life throws in all of that can really stack up. The comment then racked up several thumbs up from netizens, because it had that witty, kind of ironic way of looking at the exhaustion people might feel day to day.

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Social Media Reactions

The line was soon being read everywhere online and folks started sharing Ravi Kishan memes, little jokes and reactions on social media. Still, for some users it wasn’t only playful, it also pointed to a more serious chat about work life equilibrium and the strain today’s professionals are under. BJP leader’s supporters liked how relatable he seems, because he can actually touch people’s lives through simple and humorous observations. The viral clip once more shows, how political remarks can turn into popular social media trends in India’s fast moving internet world.

Also Read: What Is ‘Cockroach Janata Party’? Viral Campaign Crosses 1 Lakh Members In 3 Days, Check Manifesto And Membership Rules

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Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral
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Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral

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Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral
Why Is Ravi Kishan Being Trolled? ‘Home from work’ Remark Goes Viral
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