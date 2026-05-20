MHT CET Result 2026 PCM Answer Key Released at cetcell.mahacet.org; Check Response Sheet, Score Calculation Method, Result Date and Counselling Process

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 2026 provisional answer key for the PCM group on its official website. Candidates can also now access their response sheets and objection tracking facility through the official website.

Students who appeared for the Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics group of the entrance exam can download the answer key and compare their responses to find out the possible probable scores before final results are announced. The objection window for contesting the provisional answer key till May 22.

Where to check MHT CET 2026 answer key

Candidates can access the provisional answer key through the official portal of the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell at the MHT CET Official Portal.

To access the response sheet, question paper and answer key, candidates need to log in with their registered email ID, password and login credentials. Officials also urged the candidates to go through all their answers before raising objections.

How to challenge MHT CET answer key 2026

Candidates who find errors or discrepancies in the provisional answers can challenge the answer key and lodge objections online through the official grievance portal.

The following processes are to be done while raising objections:

Visit the website cetcell.mahacet.org

Click the link for objections/grievances.

Log in with registered credentials

Choose the question to be challenged

Upload supporting documents

Submit the form and pay objection fee

The CET cell has levied a processing fee of Rs 1,000 per objection filed by candidates. The authorities also said that no objections will be evaluated if they fail to provide necessary documents and evidence to support the objections.

What is the MHT CET 2026 marking scheme

Maharashtra CET Cell has also made an official use of the scheme:

One mark will be given for each correct answer in physics.

One mark will be given for each correct answer in chemistry.

Two marks will be given for each correct answer in mathematics.

The tentative scoring across subjects can be calculated by using their provisional answer key and the response sheet.

When will MHT CET 2026 result be declared

The CET Cell said that the MHT CET 2026 result will likely be declared in the third week of May after we’ve taken the objections of candidates into consideration. After the objections have been scrutinised, the final answer key needs to be published, and the scores need to be finalised in order to calculate the percentile scores and all ranks.

The MHT CET 2026 result can be accessed on the results portal using the candidate’s registered email-ID and password. The scorecard will include the overall percentile, subject-wise percentile, candidate details and qualifying status.

How to download MHT CET response sheet

The response sheet and question paper can be downloaded from the candidate dashboard on the official portal. Education experts demand answers be checked carefully to flag wrong answers before the deadline. Answersheet cards also enables candidates to judge their admission chances prior to admission counselling

What is selection criteria for MHT CET Result 2026

In the wake of the declaration of the MHT CET result, the Maharashtra CET Cell will initiate the admission process through counselling for engineering and professional courses across relevant institutes in the state. The admission process will be carried out as follows:

Choice filling

Document verification

Merit list release

Allotment of seats

The admission will then be allotted based upon the rank and percentile score achieved by a candidate in the entrance examination. Students will be urged to stay involved with the MHT CET Official Portal for updates on counselling schedules, merit lists and admission rounds as and when they may become available.

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