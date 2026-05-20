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Home > Sports News > WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table

WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table

Check the completely updated ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 points table. Bangladesh jumps above India after registering a massive overseas Test victory against Pakistan.

WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table (Image Source: X)
WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: Wed 2026-05-20 12:52 IST

Recently, the international cricket scene saw a major change when Bangladesh, against all odds, defeated Pakistan in the second Test match of their bilateral series. Securing this outstanding away victory in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh’s national cricket team has today surpassed India in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table and has secured the fifth position, the most desired one. Such a shocking result has triggered a lot of discussions on Pakistan cricket team’s ongoing home ground failures, and at the same time, on celebrating one of the greatest away victories in Bangladesh’s Test cricket history.

Bangladesh Registers Historic Overseas Series Win Against Pakistan

With Najmul Hossain Shanto leading the charge, Bangladesh walked through a flawless strategic display of skills on foreign soil. Nahid Rana showed great presence with the ball, while batter-cum-wicket keeper Litton Das gave fantastic stability with the bat during pressing situations. This huge win is one of their best performances in overseas series, which not only gave a big boost to their morale but also cemented their strong image for the rest of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points Deducted Total Points Points Percentage
1 Australia 8 7 1 0 0 84 87.50%
2 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 0 28 77.78%
3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00%
4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67%
5 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 0 28 58.33%
6 India 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15%
7 England 10 3 6 1 2 38 31.67%
8 Pakistan 4 1 3 0 8 4 8.33%
9 West Indies 8 0 7 1 0 4 4.17%

Official WTC Points System And Rules:

You Might Be Interested In

  • Teams secure 12 points for a victory, 6 points for a tie and 4 points for a draw.

  • The ranking is strictly decided according to the overall percentage of points won.

  • The top two teams in the standings will officially progress to the grand final in 2027.

  • Points are heavily deducted for maintaining slow over rates during the matches.

Pakistan Home Test Struggles Continue To Disappoint Fans

The painful reality of playing red ball cricket on home soil continues to severely haunt the Pakistan national squad. Led by Shan Masood, the team looked completely clueless against a highly disciplined visiting bowling attack. Star batters, including Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, failed to build any crucial partnerships, leading to a massive batting collapse in the second innings.

This humiliating series defeat further extends their massive winless drought at home, raising serious questions about their preparation strategies and domestic pitch curation.

Also Read: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Finally Cleared to Join Kavya Maran-Owned Sunrisers Leeds in The Hundred 2026

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WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table
Tags: babar azamBangladesh Beats Pakistanbangladesh cricket teamICC World Test ChampionshipICC World Test Championship Points TableIndia Cricket TeamIndia WTC RankingNajmul Hossain ShantoPakistan Cricket TeamPakistan Home Strugglesshan-masoodWorld Test Championship 2025 27WTC Points tableWTC Standings Update

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WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table

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WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table
WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table
WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table
WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table

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