WTC 2025-27 Updated Standings: Bangladesh Leapfrog India as Pakistan Sink to Another Historic Low in Test Cricket | Check Updated Points Table

Recently, the international cricket scene saw a major change when Bangladesh, against all odds, defeated Pakistan in the second Test match of their bilateral series. Securing this outstanding away victory in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh’s national cricket team has today surpassed India in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table and has secured the fifth position, the most desired one. Such a shocking result has triggered a lot of discussions on Pakistan cricket team’s ongoing home ground failures, and at the same time, on celebrating one of the greatest away victories in Bangladesh’s Test cricket history.

Bangladesh Registers Historic Overseas Series Win Against Pakistan

With Najmul Hossain Shanto leading the charge, Bangladesh walked through a flawless strategic display of skills on foreign soil. Nahid Rana showed great presence with the ball, while batter-cum-wicket keeper Litton Das gave fantastic stability with the bat during pressing situations. This huge win is one of their best performances in overseas series, which not only gave a big boost to their morale but also cemented their strong image for the rest of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost Draw Points Deducted Total Points Points Percentage 1 Australia 8 7 1 0 0 84 87.50% 2 New Zealand 3 2 0 1 0 28 77.78 % 3 South Africa 4 3 1 0 0 36 75.00 % 4 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 0 16 66.67 % 5 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 0 28 58.33 % 6 India 9 4 4 1 0 52 48.15 % 7 England 10 3 6 1 2 38 31.67 % 8 Pakistan 4 1 3 0 8 4 8.33 % 9 West Indies 8 0 7 1 0 4 4.17 %

Official WTC Points System And Rules:

Teams secure 12 points for a victory, 6 points for a tie and 4 points for a draw.

The ranking is strictly decided according to the overall percentage of points won.

The top two teams in the standings will officially progress to the grand final in 2027.

Points are heavily deducted for maintaining slow over rates during the matches.

Pakistan Home Test Struggles Continue To Disappoint Fans

The painful reality of playing red ball cricket on home soil continues to severely haunt the Pakistan national squad. Led by Shan Masood, the team looked completely clueless against a highly disciplined visiting bowling attack. Star batters, including Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel, failed to build any crucial partnerships, leading to a massive batting collapse in the second innings.

Pakistan have been ‘brown washed’ by Bangladesh – incidentally twice now, back to back as Bangladesh first blanked then 2-0 in Pakistan and now 2-0 at home.

This could be the lowest in Tests for Pakistan. Once the fast-bowling powerhouse, Pakistan is now turning up in Tests with… — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 20, 2026

Kya jhand Qismat hai yrr.

Hmesha Garam krke thande hojate hain. It’s really sadd man. What have they done with the PCT.

Either it’s ODI, T20 OR Test. Pakistan cricket is at it’s worst becuz of the Instability of Ugly Politics and Governance. Whitewash against Bangladesh back… — SheR•ALI (@Sher__Ali) May 20, 2026

Whitewashed by Bangladesh in Tests.

Captain clueless, selectors shameless.

Pakistan cricket deserves better 🇵🇰💔 #PAKvBAN #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/kjRWotFPoA — We Are Zalmi (@WeAreZalmi) May 20, 2026

This humiliating series defeat further extends their massive winless drought at home, raising serious questions about their preparation strategies and domestic pitch curation.

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